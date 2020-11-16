Premier Tech to co-sponsor Astana Pro Team

Astana Pro Team is set to become Astana – Premier Tech for the 2021 season.

Premier Tech creates sustainable agricultural solutions for edible plants and crops by enriching growing soil with biostimulants and biocontrols to “fortify plants in an ecologically responsible manner.”

Danish general classification star Jakob Fuglsang will continue on with the team.

During the abbreviated and compressed 2020 season, Fuglsang won the Vuelta a Andalucía as well as taking wins on stages 1 and 3, won the Il Lombardia, was second overall at the Tour of Poland, finished fifth at the UCI road world championships, took fifth at Strade Bianche, and was sixth overall at the Giro d’Italia.

This will be the first time in the 15 year history of the team that it will have a co-sponsor.

“The objective was to reduce the funding of a cycling team professional thanks to the entry of a second partner who could share the financial burden with our country “, explained team director Yana Seel.

The tightening of budgets forced changes among the men’s and women’s pelotons which may be felt far into the coming year.

During the coronavirus shutdown, many teams faced financial challenges as sponsors did not commit to 2021, while some even abandoned teams mid-season.