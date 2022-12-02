Police still on hunt for driver who killed Davide Rebellin

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Italian authorities are still searching for the driver of a truck involved in the traffic death of ex-pro Davide Rebellin.

The 51-year-old Rebellin was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a truck while returning home on a training ride in the northern Italian region of Montebello Vicentino.

According to police reports, a heavy truck hit and ran over the former pro who had retired from a 30-year career in October. Emergency crews arriving at the scene reported that Rebellin was killed immediately from the impact.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Rebellin’s brother heard of news on the radio and rushed to the scene, only to recognize Rebellin’s smashed and crumpled gravel bike on the roadway.

Police are searching for the driver of a truck involved in the fatal crash, who police say left the scene of the incident.

The Italian news service ANSA reported that video surveillance tapes from a nearby restaurant show a truck believed to be involved in the incident entering the parking lot and leaving again. Authorities believe that the driver of the truck must have seen Rebellin or the mangled bicycle on the ground, and then fled the scene, ANSA reported.

È troppo difficile accettare tutto questo,prima Michele,adesso tu Davide. Ma in mezzo tante,troppe altre tragedie che con eccessiva indifferenza vengono fatte passare come normalità. Ciao Campione di sport e di Umiltà. RIP #daviderebellin pic.twitter.com/Uwc0zXLJnb — Daniele Bennati (@Benna80) November 30, 2022

There’s been an outpouring of grief and anger across Italy in the wake of Rebellin’s tragic death.

The incident reminded many of the 2017 death of Michele Scarponi, who was also killed after being struck by a vehicle during a training ride near his home.

Rebellin’s death is angering the cycling community worldwide about rider safety on the open roads. Italian media reports that 106 cyclists have been killed in Italy in incidents involving vehicles in 2022.

Many within the Italian cycling community, some of whom were attending an event Thursday to reveal the course of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico, have demanded authorities pass laws to improve rider safety on Italian roads.