Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 25% off during our Best Of The Year sale

Join Now

Road

Police charge man with break-in of home of Mark Cavendish

Police round up thieves behind robbery of UK home of sprinter ace and Olympian.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Police charged a man with robbery following the break-in of the home of sprinting star Mark Cavendish last month.

The BBC reported that Romario Henry, 30, of Lewisham, London, was arrested Saturday, and will fcae two counts of robbery at the Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Two 27 year-old men, one from Kent and one from south London, were also arrested last week, the BBC reported.

Also read:

Cavendish shared news of the break-in earlier this month on his social media channels, saying that he was attacked and that his wife and children were threatened, adding that a suitcase and two wristwatches of great sentimental value were taken.

“As I’m sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed — not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects,” Cavendish said. “No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home — a place where everyone should feel safe.”

The break-in came just days after Cavendish suffered a high-speed crash at the Six Days of Gent track race in late November.

Cavendish also recently signed a contract to stay with Belgian team Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl for the 2022 season.

Stay On Topic

promo logo