Police charge man with break-in of home of Mark Cavendish

Police charged a man with robbery following the break-in of the home of sprinting star Mark Cavendish last month.

The BBC reported that Romario Henry, 30, of Lewisham, London, was arrested Saturday, and will fcae two counts of robbery at the Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Two 27 year-old men, one from Kent and one from south London, were also arrested last week, the BBC reported.

Cavendish shared news of the break-in earlier this month on his social media channels, saying that he was attacked and that his wife and children were threatened, adding that a suitcase and two wristwatches of great sentimental value were taken.

“As I’m sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed — not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects,” Cavendish said. “No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home — a place where everyone should feel safe.”

The break-in came just days after Cavendish suffered a high-speed crash at the Six Days of Gent track race in late November.

Cavendish also recently signed a contract to stay with Belgian team Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl for the 2022 season.