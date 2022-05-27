Become a Member

Podcast: All the latest from the Giro d’Italia as the race enters the final weekend

The podium for the Giro is going down to the wire, while the team also discuss the latest developments in the Moriah Wilson case.

The Giro d’Italia is reaching its mountainous conclusion, and team Ineos looks primed to win the maglia rosa with Richard Carapaz. A victory would bring Ineos its fourth Giro win in five years. Why does the team and its “Froome train” strategy still work in Italy, while it falters in France and Spain? On today’s episode we dive into this big question, and explore what a top Giro finish would mean for the three men in the hunt for the final podium: Carapaz, Jai Hindley, and Mikel Landa.

Then, the U.S. cycling scene is still reeling from the murder of gravel star Moriah Wilson. We discuss the gravity of this story, and why it now occupies its own tragic realm in the history of pro bike racing.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Whoop. This year, Whoop is providing rider data from the race, including heart rate data during the stages and sleep data after them. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EastPost), for instance, only got 5.5 hours of sleep on the big transfer day from Hungary to Sicily, according to Whoop.

