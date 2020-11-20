Pieter Weening concludes pro career

Dutch pro cyclist Pieter Weening has announced his retirement, concluding 17 years as a professional cyclist.

“I’m happy to announce it now that I feel confident and happy to be able to do it. For almost 20 years, I did the job I dreamed of and loved. I enjoyed every season I raced, and I feel really grateful for this. But in the last weeks, I serenely said to myself that it’s enough,” said Weening via the Trek-Segafredo web site. “After being on the road for nearly twenty years, I now just want to rest and enjoy my life at home in Neerharen with my wife and our two children. I have some thoughts and ideas for the future, but now is not the time to make any announcements.”

The 39-year-old had just signed with Trek-Segafredo in June 2020.

Weening turned pro in 2004 and raced at the WorldTour-level with Rabobank and Orica-GreenEdge through 2015, before joining the now-defunct Roompot-Charles.

Having amassed 13 individual wins — including stage 8 at the 2015 Tour de France and two stages of the Giro d’Italia — Weening also won the overall at the 2013 Tour of Pologne, and also the 2016 Tour of Norway.

“I have no regrets. I carry with me a lot of good memories from cycling. The victory at the Tour in 2005, and those at the Giro in 2014 and 2011, with four days in Maglia Rosa, were the highest moments.”

Weening started the 2020 Giro d’Italia riding in support of teammate and eventual podium-finisher Richie Porte. However, Weening crashed on stage 4 when he hit a water bottle, and although he finished the stage, he did not start the following day.