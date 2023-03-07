Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Photo-finish controversy continues: Lotto-Dstny calls for proof after Caleb Ewan loses out

Team demands evidence that Ewan finished second at the GP Monseré after images suggest he won.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lotto-Dstny is calling for evidence in the aftermath of the GP Monseré photo-finish controversy.

The Belgian team won’t rest easy until it has the proof that Caleb Ewan lost out in his millimeter sprint with Gerben Thijssen.

“Please note, we are not filing a complaint with the UCI. We just want to see an image of the photo-finish, the photo that was viewed by the competition jury and used to determine the winner,” team CEO Stéphane Heulot told Het Nieuwsblad.

The low-ranked Belgian race shot to the headlines this weekend when a to-the-wire sprint looked to have gone to Ewan only for the jury to rule otherwise.

Also read: Did the jury get the photo-finish wrong? Caleb Ewan thinks so

Ewan and officials on the ground were so certain the Aussie speedster had won that he’d already conducted his winner’s interview when Thijssen was told to top the podium.

With only sketchy images available and Ewan calling out the race jury, Lotto-Dstny wants the proof it lost out on an early season score and significant stack of UCI points.

“[Our team director] didn’t get to see an image of a photo of the photo finish. Apparently there was a problem with the computer,” Heulot said Tuesday. “I simply ask if we can still view that photo finish in question. This way we have proof that our rider was rightly placed second.”

The palaver has now been passed to the Belgian Federation and UCI.

“We only want proof that the competition management rightly designated Thijssen as the winner,” Heulot said. “If so, I have no problem with that. We just want clarity.”

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story