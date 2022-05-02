Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Road

Philippa York: All cycling fans want is Thibaut Pinot’s return to the top

‘Now we can see he’s capable of a regular level, so he’s slowly returning to his top shape, step by step,’ says Groupama FDJ director.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital + Print
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Annual subscription to Peloton magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews & Peloton

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

The Tour de Romandie represented the next step in Thibaut Pinot’s return.

Coming into the race Pinot had won the final stage at the Tour of the Alps and was being touted as an outsider in Switzerland.

The prologue by his own admission was poor and the next day he lost time behind a crash with 20km to go. However, from then on he looked good and was regularly near the front when he needed to be. Supported by a Groupama-FDJ squad that was riding at his service, Pinot’s biggest test was always going to be the big mountain stage on Saturday, with six categorized climbs, and 4,000m of elevation gain. He placed fifth, which was more than respectable, but perhaps the most telling aspect of the day was what he said in a post-race interview.

Also read:

“It wasn’t that hard. It wasn’t a high mountain day, and it felt more like a medium hill effort to me so we tried to make it hard, in the end, to see what happened,” he said.

In the following day’s final uphill time trial he was a solid sixth, and seemed to be fully recovered from the previous week’s efforts.

Overall, Pinot’s Tour de Romandie was an encouraging outing for Groupama-FDJ, which has supported him through the last few years of ups and downs as he tried to find a solution to his inconsistent form.

Philippe Maudit, Pinot’s sports director, explained the significance of the improvement in his rider’s consistency after what has been a long period of self-doubt and moments of anguish.

“It has been such a long time since Thibault has been able to be the rider we know. Crashes, illness, injuries have happened each time he was coming back, so there was always something going wrong,” he told VeloNews.

“Since this last winter, we’ve noticed that he has a good base and he has been progressing regularly. There have been no dips in what he’s doing.”

Also read:

That progress is due to Pinot finally having taken the time to heal properly from his Tour de France exit in 2020. Over the 18 months since, Pinot has consulted various specialists, tried many solutions, and it was only toward the end of last year that he felt consistently good.

“Now we can see he’s capable of a regular level, so he’s slowly returning to his top shape, step by step. On Saturday’s stage, I asked him how he felt before the last climb and he said he didn’t know because he hadn’t made a big effort yet. Then I knew he was good as there were riders, good riders, being dropped. So we put riders on the front to make it harder. In the end, it was a headwind and Thibaut couldn’t win the sprint but it was good for him and the team to have a leader who is at his level again,” Maudit said.

And that’s what every cycling fan wants to see again, the return of the performances and emotions that the man from the Haute Saone has entertained us with over the years.

promo logo