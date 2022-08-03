Phil Bauhaus wins stage 5 of the Tour of Poland after crash in finale
Bunch sprint foiled by final-kilometer pileup that blocked the road.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) triumphed in stage 5 of the Tour of Poland, one of only eight riders who were not impeded by a big crash inside the final kilometer.
The German rider outsprinted Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Max Kanter (Movistar Team) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in Rzeszów.
A big bunch sprint looked certain but a 90-degree right-hand bend saw a rider from the Jumbo-Visma team slide out, with a Bora-Hansgrohe rider coming down in the fall and others also hitting the deck. While the total number of those on the ground wasn’t high, the roadway was blocked and this limited the sprint to those who were ahead of the mishap.
The 178.1 kilometer stage was marked by an early break which comprised Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Mateusz Grabis and Jakub Murias (both Poland National Team) plus Shane Archbold, the Bora-Hansgrohe teammate of race leader Sergio Higuita.
American rider Sean Quinn (EF Education/EasyPost) joined up after 10 kilometers of racing, becoming race leader on the road. Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) also bridged to make it eight attackers, and together they built a maximum lead of over five minutes.
Quinn and Würtz Schmidt then pushed ahead inside the final 45 kilometers and were subsequently joined by Fedorov inside the final 15. He sat up inside the final ten kilometers, realizing it was impossible to hold off the bunch, and the other two were gobbled up with 2.8 kilometers to go.
A big crash inside the final kilometer then slashed the number of stage contenders to eight, with Bauhaus best of those.
Race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) was delayed but, as with Tuesday’s stage, was given the same time as the bunch as per UCI rules. He holds the yellow jersey heading into Thursday’s time trial.
“Today was more a sprinters stage. In the final we went really fast,” he said. “Unfortunately today we had another crash, I didn’t go down because I was more careful today. I went a little bit behind in the peloton and the crash was in the front on the right corner. We finished good today.”
He confirmed that the knee he injured was not giving him major problems. “There’s a little bit of pain, but all is okay.”
How it unfolded:
Time trial aside, Wednesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne was the second-shortest of the race at 178.1 kilometers in length. Starting in Lańcut and ending in Rzeszów, it was run off on undulating terrain which featured numerous ramps but only two categorized climbs.
These were the third-category ascents of Dynów (km 111.5) and Rzesźow (km 148). There was also an intermediate sprint just before the first climb.
A big group sprint seemed likely, although much would depend on how hard the peloton raced over the undulating terrain.
Attacks went immediately after the start in Lańcut and a group soon moved clear. Shane Archbold was there to mark the attacking riders and with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Sergio Higuita leading overall, was under no obligation to work in the move.
The others present were Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), Tuesday’s attacker Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Mateusz Grabis and Jakub Murias (both Poland National Team),
A seventh rider, the American Sean Quinn (EF Education/EasyPost) was in pursuit and joined up ten kilometers after the start. The gap to the peloton was over two minutes at that point, making him race leader on the road. He had started the day 22nd overall, 29 seconds behind Higuita.
Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) then made the junction four kilometers later, increasing the group out front to eight riders. The gap hovered around the three minute mark for quite some time, then jumped to five minutes heading towards the halfway point. Bahrain Victorious, Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe were doing a lot of the work in the peloton.
Quinn took the intermediate sprint at Dynów, just before the climb of the same name. He beat Murias and Van Poppel, with Murias best on the climb itself. He crossed the prime line ahead of Schlegel and Würtz Schmidt.
The break was 3:40 ahead of the bunch after 120 kilometers of racing but the gap fell to just 1:30 over the next 15 kilometers. This caused concern to Quinn and Würtz Schmidt, who attacked inside the final 45 kilometers and began to build a lead over their former breakaway companions.
Würtz Schmidt lead Quinn over the day’s second climb, after which they raced towards the first passage of the finish line and the start of the concluding 19.1 kilometer lap. The chasing group was 26 seconds back there, while the bunch crossed that line 1:06 down and closing.
Fedorov jumped clear of the chasers and bridged across to the leading duo, with the other mopped up by the peloton. The three leaders were working hard together but had a gap of just 20 seconds with ten kilometers to go, making a bunch sprint the most likely outcome.
Fedorov sat up and went back to peloton very soon afterwards. Würtz Schmidt and Quinn continued on but they were mopped up with 2.8 kilometers remaining. The sprinters’ teams drilled it to the line from there, fully expecting a huge gallop, but a crash inside final kilometer blocked the road and slashed the number of stage contenders to less than ten.
Bauhaus was best, beating a lunging Démare, while race leader Sergio Higuita finished in the bunch and holds the yellow jersey.
Tour de Pologne Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:16:19
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|4
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|8
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|10
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|0:00
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|12
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis
|0:00
|13
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|14
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|15
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|16
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|17
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|19
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|20
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|22
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|24
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|25
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|26
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|28
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|0:00
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|30
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|31
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|33
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|34
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|35
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|36
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|0:00
|37
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|38
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|39
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|40
|KACZMAREK Jakub
|Poland
|0:00
|41
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|42
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|43
|MARTÍN Sergio Roman
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|45
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|46
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00
|48
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|49
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|50
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|51
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|52
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|53
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|54
|WÆRSTED Syver
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|55
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|56
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|57
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|58
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|59
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|60
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|0:00
|61
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|63
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00
|64
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|65
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|66
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|67
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:00
|68
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|70
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|71
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|72
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|73
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|74
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|75
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|76
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|77
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|78
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|79
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:00
|80
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|81
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|0:00
|82
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|83
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|84
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|85
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|86
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|87
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|88
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|89
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|91
|BUDZINSKI Marcin
|Poland
|0:00
|92
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:46
|93
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|94
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|95
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|96
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:46
|97
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|98
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:46
|99
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:46
|100
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:54
|101
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|102
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03
|103
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|104
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:03
|105
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:03
|106
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03
|107
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|2:03
|108
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:03
|109
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|110
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|111
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|112
|VAN DIJKE Mick
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|113
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:21
|114
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|115
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|116
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|117
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|118
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:32
|119
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:32
|120
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|121
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|122
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:55
|123
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:59
|124
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|125
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|126
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|127
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|128
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|129
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:50
|130
|WELSFORD Sam
|Team DSM
|3:50
|131
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:50
|132
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:50
|133
|GRABIS Mateusz
|Poland
|3:50
|134
|POLI Umberto
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3:50
|135
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3:50
|136
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|137
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:27
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:09:05
|2
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|3
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:06
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|5
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|9
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:10
|10
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|11
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|12
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|13
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|14
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:19
|15
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:20
|16
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:20
|17
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|18
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|19
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|21
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|22
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:26
|23
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:29
|25
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29
|26
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:32
|27
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|28
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|29
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35
|30
|KACZMAREK Jakub
|Poland
|0:35
|31
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|32
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:35
|33
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:43
|34
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|35
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:44
|36
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|0:45
|37
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:45
|38
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:50
|39
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|40
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00
|41
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|42
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|43
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:13
|44
|MARTÍN Sergio Roman
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:17
|45
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:25
|46
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|47
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|48
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34
|49
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:12
|50
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|51
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:34
|52
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:43
|53
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:47
|54
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52
|55
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|2:58
|56
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:00
|57
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:00
|58
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:00
|59
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:38
|60
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:53
|61
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:01
|62
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:38
|63
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38
|64
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:46
|65
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:48
|66
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:05
|67
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:12
|68
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:38
|69
|VAN DIJKE Mick
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:58
|70
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|6:26
|71
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|6:28
|72
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:28
|73
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:28
|74
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis
|6:28
|75
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:45
|76
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:55
|77
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|7:11
|78
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|79
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:50
|80
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:27
|81
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:10
|82
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:50
|83
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:50
|84
|BUDZINSKI Marcin
|Poland
|10:55
|85
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:00
|86
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:13
|87
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:29
|88
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:33
|89
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:43
|90
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|13:09
|91
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:09
|92
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:15
|93
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:04
|94
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|14:46
|95
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:56
|96
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16:38
|97
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:39
|98
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|17:34
|99
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|19:04
|100
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:05
|101
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19:06
|102
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:06
|103
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:18
|104
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:31
|105
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:25
|106
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:44
|107
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:05
|108
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|22:24
|109
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:31
|110
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|22:46
|111
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:17
|112
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:22
|113
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:28
|114
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:38
|115
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|23:38
|116
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:38
|117
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|23:38
|118
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:20
|119
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:41
|120
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|25:03
|121
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|25:32
|122
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:41
|123
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:41
|124
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|26:09
|125
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|26:44
|126
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:56
|127
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:56
|128
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27:28
|129
|WELSFORD Sam
|Team DSM
|27:28
|130
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:34
|131
|WÆRSTED Syver
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27:51
|132
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:11
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|28:42
|134
|GRABIS Mateusz
|Poland
|30:02
|135
|POLI Umberto
|Team Novo Nordisk
|30:34
|136
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:31
|137
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|32:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|54
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|53
|3
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51
|4
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|45
|5
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|39
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|7
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|8
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35
|9
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|32
|10
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|29
|11
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|29
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28
|13
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|28
|14
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26
|15
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26
|16
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|17
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24
|18
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23
|19
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|22
|20
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19
|23
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|24
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16
|25
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|26
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|27
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|28
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|29
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|30
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|31
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|32
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|33
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|34
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|35
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|11
|36
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|37
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|38
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|39
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|40
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis
|9
|41
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|42
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|43
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|44
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|45
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|46
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|47
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|48
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|49
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|50
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|52
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|53
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|54
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|55
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2
|56
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|57
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|58
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|2
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|3
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|4
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|5
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|6
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|3
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|8
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|9
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|10
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|11
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|12
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|13
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|2
|15
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|16
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|72:27:50
|2
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:24
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:45
|4
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:12
|5
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:24
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|7
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:02
|9
|Team DSM
|2:06
|10
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|11
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:45
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:48
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:55
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:59
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:13
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34
|17
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|18
|Cofidis
|7:51
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:24
|20
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10:50
|21
|Poland
|12:56
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|55:41
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.