VeloNews News Road
Road

Phil Bauhaus wins stage 5 of the Tour of Poland after crash in finale

Bunch sprint foiled by final-kilometer pileup that blocked the road.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) triumphed in stage 5 of the Tour of Poland, one of only eight riders who were not impeded by a big crash inside the final kilometer.

The German rider outsprinted Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Max Kanter (Movistar Team) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in Rzeszów.

A big bunch sprint looked certain but a 90-degree right-hand bend saw a rider from the Jumbo-Visma team slide out, with a Bora-Hansgrohe rider coming down in the fall and others also hitting the deck. While the total number of those on the ground wasn’t high, the roadway was blocked and this limited the sprint to those who were ahead of the mishap.

The 178.1 kilometer stage was marked by an early break which comprised Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Mateusz Grabis and Jakub Murias (both Poland National Team) plus Shane Archbold, the Bora-Hansgrohe teammate of race leader Sergio Higuita.

American rider Sean Quinn (EF Education/EasyPost) joined up after 10 kilometers of racing, becoming race leader on the road. Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) also bridged to make it eight attackers, and together they built a maximum lead of over five minutes.

Quinn and Würtz Schmidt then pushed ahead inside the final 45 kilometers and were subsequently joined by Fedorov inside the final 15. He sat up inside the final ten kilometers, realizing it was impossible to hold off the bunch, and the other two were gobbled up with 2.8 kilometers to go.

A big crash inside the final kilometer then slashed the number of stage contenders to eight, with Bauhaus best of those.

Race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) was delayed but, as with Tuesday’s stage, was given the same time as the bunch as per UCI rules. He holds the yellow jersey heading into Thursday’s time trial.

“Today was more a sprinters stage. In the final we went really fast,” he said. “Unfortunately today we had another crash, I didn’t go down because I was more careful today. I went a little bit behind in the peloton and the crash was in the front on the right corner. We finished good today.”

He confirmed that the knee he injured was not giving him major problems. “There’s a little bit of pain, but all is okay.”

How it unfolded:

Time trial aside, Wednesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne was the second-shortest of the race at 178.1 kilometers in length. Starting in Lańcut and ending in Rzeszów, it was run off on undulating terrain which featured numerous ramps but only two categorized climbs.

These were the third-category ascents of Dynów (km 111.5) and Rzesźow (km 148). There was also an intermediate sprint just before the first climb.

A big group sprint seemed likely, although much would depend on how hard the peloton raced over the undulating terrain.

Attacks went immediately after the start in Lańcut and a group soon moved clear. Shane Archbold was there to mark the attacking riders and with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Sergio Higuita leading overall, was under no obligation to work in the move.

The others present were Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), Tuesday’s attacker Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Mateusz Grabis and Jakub Murias (both Poland National Team),

A seventh rider, the American Sean Quinn (EF Education/EasyPost) was in pursuit and joined up ten kilometers after the start. The gap to the peloton was over two minutes at that point, making him race leader on the road. He had started the day 22nd overall, 29 seconds behind Higuita.

Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) then made the junction four kilometers later, increasing the group out front to eight riders. The gap hovered around the three minute mark for quite some time, then jumped to five minutes heading towards the halfway point. Bahrain Victorious, Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe were doing a lot of the work in the peloton.

Quinn took the intermediate sprint at Dynów, just before the climb of the same name. He beat Murias and Van Poppel, with Murias best on the climb itself. He crossed the prime line ahead of Schlegel and Würtz Schmidt.

The break was 3:40 ahead of the bunch after 120 kilometers of racing but the gap fell to just 1:30 over the next 15 kilometers. This caused concern to Quinn and Würtz Schmidt, who attacked inside the final 45 kilometers and began to build a lead over their former breakaway companions.

Würtz Schmidt lead Quinn over the day’s second climb, after which they raced towards the first passage of the finish line and the start of the concluding 19.1 kilometer lap. The chasing group was 26 seconds back there, while the bunch crossed that line 1:06 down and closing.

Fedorov jumped clear of the chasers and bridged across to the leading duo, with the other mopped up by the peloton. The three leaders were working hard together but had a gap of just 20 seconds with ten kilometers to go, making a bunch sprint the most likely outcome.

Fedorov sat up and went back to peloton very soon afterwards. Würtz Schmidt and Quinn continued on but they were mopped up with 2.8 kilometers remaining. The sprinters’ teams drilled it to the line from there, fully expecting a huge gallop, but a crash inside final kilometer blocked the road and slashed the number of stage contenders to less than ten.

Bauhaus was best, beating a lunging Démare, while race leader Sergio Higuita finished in the bunch and holds the yellow jersey.

Tour de Pologne Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious4:16:19
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
3ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
4KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:00
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
6MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
7PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
8MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:00
9GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
10STOSZ PatrykPoland0:00
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
12ALLEGAERT PietCofidis0:00
13ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
14ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
15PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
16HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
17HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
18CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
19WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ0:00
20TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
22MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:00
23CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
24HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
25SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
26VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
28ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:00
29PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
30BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
31VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
33JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
34BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
35SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
36MURIAS JakubPoland0:00
37ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
38ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
39HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
40KACZMAREK JakubPoland0:00
41WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:00
42CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
43MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
44HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
45GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
46SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk0:00
48SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
49MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
50VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
51DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
52VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:00
53PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54WÆRSTED SyverUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
55ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
56NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
57KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
58BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
59HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team0:00
60BOHLI TomCofidis0:00
61LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates0:00
62RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
63LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk0:00
64HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
65TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
66PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
67CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:00
68GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
69SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
70MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal0:00
71HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
72GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:00
73AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
74BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
75MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:00
76BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
77HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:00
78FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
79HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:00
80CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
81DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis0:00
82OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
83TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates0:00
84ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
85WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
86QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
87KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:00
88ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
89CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:46
91BUDZINSKI MarcinPoland0:00
92WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost1:46
93VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma0:00
94CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
95FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
96CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:46
97DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:00
98O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:46
99SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:46
100MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:54
101DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
102PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:03
103LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
104HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo2:03
105MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:03
106BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:03
107BROŻYNA PiotrPoland2:03
108GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:03
109TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
110VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
111KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
112VAN DIJKE MickJumbo-Visma2:14
113ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:21
114THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
115CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
116JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
117VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
118BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk2:32
119KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk2:32
120HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma0:00
121MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
122ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe2:55
123GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
124TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
125RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:00
126SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team0:00
127ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
128MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
129NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:50
130WELSFORD SamTeam DSM3:50
131LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:50
132CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:50
133GRABIS MateuszPoland3:50
134POLI UmbertoTeam Novo Nordisk3:50
135DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3:50
136BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
137KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost4:27
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe 24:09:05
2BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:04
3HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:06
4ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:10
5SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:10
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:10
8PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:10
9HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
10CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:10
11GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:10
12WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:10
13TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:15
14BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:19
15BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:20
16VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:20
17MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:20
18GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:24
19GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:24
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:24
21ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:24
22QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:26
23CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:29
25TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
26ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:32
27HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
28ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:32
29PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35
30KACZMAREK JakubPoland0:35
31TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:35
32PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:35
33BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:43
34CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:43
35WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:44
36DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis0:45
37CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:45
38DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:50
39FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:50
40ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:00
41BARTA WillMovistar Team1:00
42TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma1:00
43CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:13
44MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:17
45ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:25
46VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:29
47HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team1:29
48PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34
49SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:12
50RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:20
51LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates2:34
52ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:43
53HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech2:47
54THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:52
55KANTER MaxMovistar Team2:58
56DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:00
57RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team3:00
58HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:00
59VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma3:38
60GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:53
61MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious4:01
62OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates4:38
63KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:38
64SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:46
65HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma4:48
66SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:05
67PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team5:12
68BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe5:38
69VAN DIJKE MickJumbo-Visma5:58
70DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal6:26
71ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland6:28
72FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:28
73AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:28
74ALLEGAERT PietCofidis6:28
75MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious6:45
76SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ6:55
77HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM7:11
78SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
79GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:50
80HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo8:27
81CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:10
82KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma10:50
83MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe10:50
84BUDZINSKI MarcinPoland10:55
85VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost11:00
86ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates11:13
87MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates11:29
88KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost11:33
89GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team11:43
90BOHLI TomCofidis13:09
91DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech13:09
92SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers13:15
93JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech14:04
94DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal14:46
95WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ14:56
96KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk16:38
97SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team16:39
98MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal17:34
99MURIAS JakubPoland19:04
100VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:05
101LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk19:06
102JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:06
103BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech19:18
104HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious19:31
105CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost20:25
106DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:44
107GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team22:05
108CIMOLAI DavideCofidis22:24
109O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:31
110BROŻYNA PiotrPoland22:46
111LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo23:17
112BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious23:22
113THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:28
114CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:38
115MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM23:38
116VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:38
117KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal23:38
118BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe24:20
119TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates24:41
120NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM25:03
121MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team25:32
122PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers25:41
123MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo25:41
124BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk26:09
125PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk26:44
126VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers26:56
127MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe26:56
128LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA27:28
129WELSFORD SamTeam DSM27:28
130GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ27:34
131WÆRSTED SyverUno-X Pro Cycling Team27:51
132ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:11
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost28:42
134GRABIS MateuszPoland30:02
135POLI UmbertoTeam Novo Nordisk30:34
136ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe32:31
137STOSZ PatrykPoland32:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ54
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma53
3MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious51
4KANTER MaxMovistar Team45
5ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates39
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious39
7MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe37
8HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35
9ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates32
10PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ29
11ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM29
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious28
13MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates28
14THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26
15GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26
16HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers24
17CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24
18BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe23
19ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland22
20THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe20
22SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19
23TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma17
24VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost16
25SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team16
26SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team15
27GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team14
28PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
29VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers14
30WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious13
31MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe13
32HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
33BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team12
34GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ12
35STOSZ PatrykPoland11
36TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers11
37PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11
38GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team10
39CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9
40ALLEGAERT PietCofidis9
41KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal9
42CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
43ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team8
44VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team8
45LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8
46BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech6
47HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5
48VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
49MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team4
50NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3
51CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
52PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk3
53MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2
54ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
55BOHLI TomCofidis2
56WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ2
57ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1
58VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal15
2HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma11
3OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
4WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech7
5PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team5
6MURIAS JakubPoland3
7VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
8HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
9NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2
10QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost2
11THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
12SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
13SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team2
14BROŻYNA PiotrPoland2
15FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1
16FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 72:27:50
2Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:24
3Bahrain - Victorious0:45
4EF Education-EasyPost1:12
5Israel - Premier Tech1:24
6AG2R Citroën Team1:28
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:02
9Team DSM2:06
10Movistar Team2:18
11Team BikeExchange - Jayco2:45
12Astana Qazaqstan Team2:48
13Lotto Soudal2:55
14UAE Team Emirates2:59
15Groupama - FDJ3:13
16BORA - hansgrohe3:34
17Jumbo-Visma5:16
18Cofidis7:51
19Trek - Segafredo9:24
20Uno-X Pro Cycling Team10:50
21Poland12:56
22Team Novo Nordisk55:41

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

