Peter Sagan, TotalEnergies show off 2022 kit

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Peter Sagan has unveiled his new look for 2022.

After five years with Bora-Hansgrohe, Sagan will be racing with the French outfit Team TotalEnergies this season and has a new set of colors to show for it.

The ProTeam squad finally unveiled its new kit for this season Friday with Sagan wearing the jersey of Slovakian champion. His jersey is also highlighted by the rainbow stripes as a former three-time world champion.

The new kit sees yet more white brought in with the red, blue, and green of the team’s main sponsor relegated to accents on the jersey. The red shorts are also gone and have been replaced by blue ones.

Also read:

Sagan is one of six new signings for the team over the winter, with his brother Juraj, Maciej Bodnar, and Daniel Oss joining him from Bora-Hansgrohe. French riders Sandy Dujardin and Alan Jousseaume also signed with the team for 2022.

The kit is produced by apparel company Sportful, which also followed Sagan to TotalEnergies along with Specialized and some other brands.

Despite the big-name signing, the French squad remains in cycling’s second tier. While it won’t get an automatic invitation to WorldTour stage races in 2022, the presence of Sagan on the roster will likely mean it will secure any invitation it applies for.

Due to its position in the ProTeam rankings last year, the team will get an automatic invitation to all one-day WorldTour races. However, it is not obliged to race at them.

Sagan is currently recovering from COVID-19 after it was confirmed Tuesday that he had contracted the virus for the second time. He had to sit out some of his spring races last year after testing positive for the virus.

It’s unknown when Sagan will begin his 2022 season.