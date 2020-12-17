Peter Sagan to return to racing at Vuelta a San Juan

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan isn’t wasting any time getting out of the gate in 2021.

Sagan confirmed Thursday he will make his 2021 season debut at the Vuelta a San Juan in January.

“It will certainly be a pleasure to be back to a race that always combines interesting parcours, top-class competition, and such fantastic crowds that make me feel at home,” Sagan wrote on Instagram. “Even if conditions are different in these strange times, the feeling will always be the same.”

Israel Start-Up Nation has also confirmed that Chris Froome will be debuting at the Argentinian race.

Sagan’s announcement is the first indication of how the Slovak’s 2021 calendar might shape up. After making a Giro d’Italia debut in 2020, it’s expected that Sagan will return to his traditional blueprint that puts the spring classics and the Tour de France back at the center of his plans.

With a climb-heavy Olympic course remaining on tap for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, a trip to Japan is also unlikely. After opting not to race on the challenging worlds course at Imola, a run at what would be a record fourth rainbow jersey is sure to be on Sagan’s radar as well. A classics-style route, starting in Antwerp and ending in Leuven, could see Sagan’s best chance at making worlds history.

Barring major disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sagan will jump straight back into racing following an uneven, sometimes frustrating 2020 campaign for the soon-to-be 31-year-old.

Despite rumors of Sagan’s possible retirement at the end of 2021, so far, there has not been anything to back those up. In fact, Sagan has shot down those reports, insisting that he’s “not done yet” with racing. Despite winning only one race in 2020 — a stage at the Giro — Sagan vows he has plenty of motivation to train and race.

Sagan’s current contract with Bora-Hansgrohe ends at the end of the 2021 season, so all eyes will be on what his future holds for one of cycling’s superstars.