Peter Sagan to debut 2022 at Tour des Alpes Maritimes

Peter Sagan will begin a new chapter Friday when he debuts in his new team colors at Tour des Alps Maritimes et du Var in France.

Team officials at TotalEnergies confirmed Sagan, who saw his season debut delayed by a case of COVID-19, will line up at the three-day French race to mark his 2022 season debut.

The race will be his first race appearance in the French team kit following his high–profile transfer as well as start a new chapter in the superstar’s career.

La rentrée approche pour Peter Sagan… 😏

Three-time World Champion will make his TotalEnergies debut on Friday❗

🗓 #tour0683 pic.twitter.com/FbZn7WeeOZ — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) February 15, 2022

After a few rough seasons marked by injury and illness, all eyes will be on Sagan and whether or not he can return to his best in the classics and at the big dates such as the Tour de France, where he was once unchallenged in the green points jersey competition.

Sagan last raced at Paris-Roubaix in October, and the rough sketch of his season includes a return to his classics roots in the first half of 2022.

Sagan is also expected to race in the Belgian “opening weekend” at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne before a return to Paris-Nice and Milano-Sanremo ahead of big push in the northern classics.

His second-tier team assured its presence at the 2022 Tour with the confirmation of a Tour invitation from race organizers.