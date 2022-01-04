Peter Sagan reveals new COVID positive ahead of 2022 debut

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Peter Sagan confirmed breaking news late Tuesday that he tested positive again for COVID-19.

The Slovakian superstar posted a note on social media saying he and his brother tested for the coronavirus ahead of a planned trip to a team camp in Spain.

“My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive,” Sagan wrote. “We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I’ll keep you posted.”

Sagan is the most recent high-profile rider to come down with COVID in the latest wave of omicron infections sweeping Europe.

Several teams are set to converge in Spain starting this week for decisive early season training camps. Teams are imposing strict testing protocols in an effort to fend off the omicron wave.

Spiking cases worldwide forced organizers of the Vuelta a San Juan to cancel its 2022 edition scheduled for later this month.

So far, none of the major road races in Europe have indicated that events might be canceled or postponed. The men’s European road racing calendar is scheduled to start later this month in Valencia and Mallorca.

Several cyclocross races across Benelux have been impacted, but most are being allowed to be contested as government and health officials once again brace for a new spike of infections across Europe.

The infection is evidently the second for Sagan, who was also infected at the start of the 2021 season.

Sagan, who turns 32 later this month, heads into a decisive season as he moves from Bora-Hansgrohe to TotalEnergies on a three-year deal in one of the top transfers of 2022.

It’s unclear how long Sagan will be sidelined ahead of his first major training camp with his new team for 2022.