Peter Sagan returns to training after medical checks

Three-time world road cycling champion Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) has been given a green light to resume training after a break to recover from sicknesses and the lingering effects of COVID, which he contracted earlier in 2022.

Team TotalEnergies confirmed Friday that Sagan is preparing to head to Utah from May 12 until June 5 for training camp as he heads toward the Tour de Suisse in June, and then the Tour de France.

The Slovakian expressed excitement about getting back to training and gratitude for his team of support staff for their work in helping him resume training.

“I am very happy to be able to resume training. I would like to thank the whole TotalEnergies team who have never stopped supporting me during this complicated period and especially Jean-René Bernaudeau, Louis Noisette [Team doctor], and my trainer Jens van Beylen,” Sagan said.

After being sidelined for a second time with COVID this winter, Sagan struggled to perform in the early season. He missed Paris-Roubaix, abandoned Sarthe, and did not start the Tour of Flanders.

He had only two top-10 finishes in the 2022 season – fourth on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, and fifth at Milano-Torino.

Following a period of recovery, Sagan resumed training but was still unable to regain form. He again rested for a period while his team’s medical staff monitored his progress, and they only recently allowed him to begin readying for the main part of his racing calendar.