Road

Peter Sagan out of Tirreno-Adriatico due to fever and stomach bug

Former world champion was vomiting inside the team bus on the way to the start of stage 3.

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) has been forced out of Tirrreno-Adriatico due to illness.

The former three-time world champion was vomiting inside the team bus on the way to the start of stage 3 before team doctors decided to pull him from the race.

According to reports on the ground in Italy, the rider woke up with a slight fever but his condition did not improve before the start of stage 3. Sagan finished fourth on stage 2, after opening the sprint, and being passed in the final 50m.

Read more:

All indications are that Sagan was removed from the race as a precaution and that he will still aim to start Milan-San Remo later this month.

Sagan was hit by a second bout of COVID-19 earlier this year and was forced to delay his start to the campaign for his French team. He raced the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in February and had a relatively quiet “opening weekend” by his standards. He skipped Strade Bianche and instead decided to use Tirreno-Adriatico as his main build-up race ahead of Milan-San Remo.

More to follow…

