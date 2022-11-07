Peter Sagan confirms 2023 season debut at Vuelta a San Juan

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Vuelta a San Juan Internacional will be back in January for the first time since 2020, and race organizers confirmed that three-time world champion Peter Sagan and his Team TotalEnergies will be at the start line.

The Argentine race was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19, but the coast is clear for a return January 22-29.

“It’s less than 80 days before the new dates in San Juan, and the French team will arrive in our country for the first time and debut at the Vuelta,” team officials said Monday. Their leader will be their best ambassador — Peter Sagan.”

TotalEnergies is the second WorldTour team confirmed for the South American race. Ineos Grenadiers is also confirmed, with likely starts of Egan Bernal and Filippo Ganna.

The race will mark the season debut for 2023 for Sagan. After struggling with bouts of COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022, Sagan is hoping to return to full strength for the upcoming season.