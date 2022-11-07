Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Peter Sagan confirms 2023 season debut at Vuelta a San Juan

The Argentine race returns to the calendar for the first time since 2020.

The Vuelta a San Juan Internacional will be back in January for the first time since 2020, and race organizers confirmed that three-time world champion Peter Sagan and his Team TotalEnergies will be at the start line.

The Argentine race was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19, but the coast is clear for a return January 22-29.

“It’s less than 80 days before the new dates in San Juan, and the French team will arrive in our country for the first time and debut at the Vuelta,” team officials said Monday. Their leader will be their best ambassador — Peter Sagan.”

Also read: ‘I think I could have won another world title’ — Peter Sagan

TotalEnergies is the second WorldTour team confirmed for the South American race. Ineos Grenadiers is also confirmed, with likely starts of Egan Bernal and Filippo Ganna.

The race will mark the season debut for 2023 for Sagan. After struggling with bouts of COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022, Sagan is hoping to return to full strength for the upcoming season.

 

