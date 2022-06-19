Peter Sagan catches COVID in build toward Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan returned to the COVID ward this weekend.

Sagan confirmed on social media Sunday that he had caught the virus for a third time and has left the Tour de Suisse.

“Yesterday, Saturday, after the finish of Tour de Suisse stage 7, I was given a COVID-19 test by the TotalEnergies doctor. Unfortunately, it came out positive. I have no symptoms, and I feel well but, as per the rules, I have to abandon the race,” he wrote.

The Tour de Suisse has been decimated by a rampaging wave of COVID.

The entire Jumbo-Visma, UAE Emirates, Bahrain Victorious and Alpecin-Fenix teams already left, along with huge proportions of other top squads on the race.

Sagan won stage 3 of the Swiss race earlier this week after only recently recovering from the “long COVID” that crippled his spring campaign. The 32-year-old caught coronavirus for the second time during the off-season and was derailed by lingering symptoms for months afterward.

Also read: Peter Sagan returns to training after medical checks

Sagan and his TotalEnergies team will be hoping for a far faster recovery this time around.

The French team is all-in for supporting Sagan at the Tour de France, which rolls out of Copenhagen in just 12 days.

“It’s a pity but that’s the way it is,” Sagan wrote. “I thank you for your support and I will keep you posted.”