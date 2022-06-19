Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Peter Sagan catches COVID in build toward Tour de France

Slovak star infected for third time, exits Tour de Suisse: 'I have no symptoms, and I feel well.'

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan returned to the COVID ward this weekend.

Sagan confirmed on social media Sunday that he had caught the virus for a third time and has left the Tour de Suisse.

“Yesterday, Saturday, after the finish of Tour de Suisse stage 7, I was given a COVID-19 test by the TotalEnergies doctor. Unfortunately, it came out positive. I have no symptoms, and I feel well but, as per the rules, I have to abandon the race,” he wrote.

The Tour de Suisse has been decimated by a rampaging wave of COVID.

The entire Jumbo-Visma, UAE Emirates, Bahrain Victorious and Alpecin-Fenix teams already left, along with huge proportions of other top squads on the race.

Sagan won stage 3 of the Swiss race earlier this week after only recently recovering from the “long COVID” that crippled his spring campaign. The 32-year-old caught coronavirus for the second time during the off-season and was derailed by lingering symptoms for months afterward.

Also read: Peter Sagan returns to training after medical checks

Sagan and his TotalEnergies team will be hoping for a far faster recovery this time around.

The French team is all-in for supporting Sagan at the Tour de France, which rolls out of Copenhagen in just 12 days.

“It’s a pity but that’s the way it is,” Sagan wrote. “I thank you for your support and I will keep you posted.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo