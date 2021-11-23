Peter Sagan and TotalEnergies begin to build toward season ‘full of ambitions’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Team TotalEnergies closed its roster and is beginning to build toward a Peter Sagan-centric season “full of ambitions.”

The French team confirmed Monday that it completed its 26-rider lineup for 2022, headlined by the newly signed Sagan and his big-budget entourage.

“We will have a balanced group in 2022 which must be present in the various races. It is true that the classics division will obviously have a very interesting strike force with Peter Sagan and Anthony Turgis,” said sport director Benoit Genauzeau. “Our leaders will have the chance to be supported by very valuable team members.”

TotalEnergies recently announced the contract extension of classics stalwart Niki Terpstra and the signing of Sagan’s brother Juraj as it ramps toward a high-expectation season focused on its battery of new recruits.

Sagan, currently in the headlines for his boozy tussle with French officials earlier this year, scored three WorldTour wins in 2021 after missing the majority of the classics after a bout of COVID.

He will be joined by his retinue of staffers and longtime wingmen Daniel Oss and Maciej Bodnar at TotalEnergies. Bike partner Specialized also follows the Slovak ace from Bora-Hansgrohe to the second-division squad.

Sagan and Co. join a solid set of one-day riders as the Slovak goes hunting the marquee victory that has eluded him since his zenith in the middle of last decade. Turgis was the revelation of this year’s classics with five top-10 finishes, while celebrated veterans Terpstra and Edvald Boasson Hagen give further firepower.

The 26-rider ensemble now looks toward the traditional pre-competition meet-and-greets, equipment fittings and training miles ahead of Sagan’s season debut at the Vuelta a San Juan on January 30.

“The whole team will first be packing their bags from December 7 to 17 in Calpe [southern Spain] to build the foundations for our next season. Unfortunately, this could not have been the case last year. The COVID-19 had forced us to cancel this first gathering,” Genauzeau said. “We will meet later in the same place from January 11 to 21 for a second block of work before the resumption of races.”

TotalEnergies will also be looking toward stalwarts Niccolò Bonifazio and Pierre Latour for results in 2022 as it eyes a longer-term future in the WorldTour.

“After taking the traditional annual report, we have laid the foundations for next season with the riders,” Genauzeau said. “Niccolò Bonifazio will have a big challenge in the sprints. Pierre Latour will for his part be expected in stage races.”