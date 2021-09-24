Per Strand Hagenes wins junior men’s road race world title

Per Strand Hagenes scored Norway’s first gold medal of the world championships in Flanders, soloing away to win the junior men’s road race. He is the first Norwegian to ever win the title.

Romain Gregoire (France) finished 19 seconds behind Hagenes to score a silver medal while Madis Mihkels (Estonia) won the sprint from the chase group behind to take the bronze medal. Colby Simmons was the best-placed rider from the USA, crossing the line within the first chasing group to finish 15th.

The junior men’s road race was aggressive throughout with multiple attacks going off the front on the eight laps of the Leuven circuit.

The first ever Norwegian to take the title of UCI Junior Men Road Race World Champion 🥇🇳🇴#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/an5VkXJ3xD — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2021

Having bridged up to one of those many breakaway groups, Hagenes made his race-winning move with just under six kilometers to go. His power proved too much for his companions and he was able to snap the elastic and go clear, with plenty of time to celebrate his victory in front of the assembled crowds.

Gregoire just held on to beat the baying pack behind for his silver medal.

“I knew it was possible when I looked at the course yesterday. I know that in those short punchy climbs I can do well and on courses like that in races this year, so I knew it was possible,” Hagenes said. “To make happen is incredible. I laid in my bed last night before sleep and I got excited thinking about the win today.

“I had to gap up to the breakaway, so in the hill before I had to punch up quite hard to gap up. Then, it was three French guys, so it was quite hard to do. On that last climb, I wanted to take that corner first and go full gas. The French guy was on my wheel but then I looked behind and I had meters and meters so then I had to put the head down and push as hard as I could to the finish line.”