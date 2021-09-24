Become a Member

Per Strand Hagenes wins junior men’s road race world title

The Norwegian took the rainbow bands under cloudy skies after an aggressive finale to the men's junior road race in Leuven, with USA's Colby Simmons in 15th.

Per Strand Hagenes scored Norway’s first gold medal of the world championships in Flanders, soloing away to win the junior men’s road race. He is the first Norwegian to ever win the title.

Romain Gregoire (France) finished 19 seconds behind Hagenes to score a silver medal while Madis Mihkels (Estonia) won the sprint from the chase group behind to take the bronze medal. Colby Simmons was the best-placed rider from the USA, crossing the line within the first chasing group to finish 15th.

The junior men’s road race was aggressive throughout with multiple attacks going off the front on the eight laps of the Leuven circuit.

Having bridged up to one of those many breakaway groups, Hagenes made his race-winning move with just under six kilometers to go. His power proved too much for his companions and he was able to snap the elastic and go clear, with plenty of time to celebrate his victory in front of the assembled crowds.

Gregoire just held on to beat the baying pack behind for his silver medal.

“I knew it was possible when I looked at the course yesterday. I know that in those short punchy climbs I can do well and on courses like that in races this year, so I knew it was possible,” Hagenes said. “To make happen is incredible. I laid in my bed last night before sleep and I got excited thinking about the win today.

“I had to gap up to the breakaway, so in the hill before I had to punch up quite hard to gap up. Then, it was three French guys, so it was quite hard to do. On that last climb, I wanted to take that corner first and go full gas. The French guy was on my wheel but then I looked behind and I had meters and meters so then I had to put the head down and push as hard as I could to the finish line.”

World Championships MJ - Road Race Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HAGENES Per StrandNorway2:43:48
2GRÉGOIRE RomainFrance0:19
3MIHKELS MadisEstonia0:24
4SVRČEK MartinSlovakia0:24
5HAJEK AlexanderAustria0:24
6MORGADO AntónioPortugal0:24
7OIOLI ManuelItaly0:24
8VAN MECHELEN VladBelgium0:24
9POOLE MaxGreat Britain0:24
10LÜHRS Luis-JoeGermany0:24
11PAJUR RometEstonia0:24
12BRONSWIJK MikeNetherlands0:24
13MICHELS JenteBelgium0:24
14WALLENBORN ArnoLuxembourg0:24
15SIMMONS ColbyUnited States0:24
16KÄRSTEN MoritzGermany0:24
17BRINKMAN JoostNetherlands0:24
18KOPECKÝ MatyášCzech Republic0:24
19REMKHE AndreyKazakhstan0:24
20ROMEO IvánSpain0:24
21RAGILO Frank AronEstonia0:24
22TAVARES GonçaloPortugal0:24
23BUITER RindertNetherlands0:24
24RAFFERTY DarrenIreland0:24
25BROUGH JackGreat Britain0:24
26CHRISTEN JanSwitzerland0:24
27KESSLER ColeUnited States0:24
28HARTEEL JelleBelgium0:24
29SHMIDT ArtemUnited States0:24
30SCHRAG DanielGermany0:24
31BÉVORT Carl-FrederikDenmark0:36
32PICKERING FinlayGreat Britain0:56
33BELLETTA Dario IgorItaly1:02
34AEBERSOLD NilsSwitzerland1:19
35KADLEC MilanCzech Republic1:19
36DALBY SimonDenmark1:57
37SEGAERT AlecBelgium2:05
38SYLLING OlaNorway2:25
39GAUTHERAT PierreFrance2:47
40LETHIER MelvynFrance2:47
41LE HUITOUZE EddyFrance2:47
42SEEMAN AdamCzech Republic5:10
43ABT CedricGermany5:12
44WANG GustavDenmark6:33
45FREDHEIM StianNorway6:33
46KRAEMER LéoFrance6:33
47BRUTTOMESSO AlbertoItaly6:33
48TARLING JoshuaGreat Britain6:33
49TARASKIN MaximKazakhstan8:26
50FITZSIMONS MitchelNew Zealand8:26
51STOLIĆ MihajloSerbia8:26
52AUS AaronEstonia8:26
53BOWER LewisNew Zealand8:26
54COGOLJEVIĆ DejanSerbia8:26
55KOCKELMANN MathieuLuxembourg8:26
56PAULA VictorBrazil8:26
57VAGANOV AlexeyKazakhstan8:26
58TAMM LauriEstonia8:26
59BONILLO IkerSpain8:26
60LAPTEV SaveliiRussia8:26
61LEONARD MichaelCanada8:26
62LEPOLD Zoltán AntalHungary8:26
63DONZÉ RobinSwitzerland8:26
64ŠPOLJAR JakaSlovenia8:26
65KRALJ FabijanSlovenia8:26
66O'CONNOR RonanIreland8:26
67GROZEV GabrielBulgaria8:26
68SULTANOV SamandarUzbekistan8:26
69KESS AlexandreLuxembourg8:26
70UIJTDEBROEKS CianBelgium8:26
71STRELNIKOV YegorKazakhstan8:40
72HÖRANDTNER MoritzAustria8:47
73GIERYK KacperPoland8:59
74KERVINEN LeeviFinland9:09
75BRENNSÆTER TrymNorway10:30
76LARSEN Sebastian KirkedamNorway10:30
77FERKOUS AyoubAlgeria10:30
78FLANNERY LiamBermuda11:05
79DEL TORO IsaacMexico15:39
80SIVOK TomášSlovakia15:39
81FERKOUS AbdelkrimAlgeria15:39
82NIYONKURU SamuelRwanda16:22
83POLUPAN DmytroUkraine17:30
84KLISMETS KarlisLatvia17:40
85KOKLE GvidoLatvia18:14
86KOST VitaliiUkraine18:24
87ROGORA KiyaEthiopia18:24
88VARENYK MaksymUkraine18:24
89MOLANO Estiven BrayanColombia19:51
90JANSSEN LucasNetherlands21:43

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

