Per Strand Hagenes wins junior men’s road race world title
The Norwegian took the rainbow bands under cloudy skies after an aggressive finale to the men's junior road race in Leuven, with USA's Colby Simmons in 15th.
Per Strand Hagenes scored Norway’s first gold medal of the world championships in Flanders, soloing away to win the junior men’s road race. He is the first Norwegian to ever win the title.
Romain Gregoire (France) finished 19 seconds behind Hagenes to score a silver medal while Madis Mihkels (Estonia) won the sprint from the chase group behind to take the bronze medal. Colby Simmons was the best-placed rider from the USA, crossing the line within the first chasing group to finish 15th.
The junior men’s road race was aggressive throughout with multiple attacks going off the front on the eight laps of the Leuven circuit.
The first ever Norwegian to take the title of UCI Junior Men Road Race World Champion 🥇🇳🇴#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/an5VkXJ3xD
— UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2021
Having bridged up to one of those many breakaway groups, Hagenes made his race-winning move with just under six kilometers to go. His power proved too much for his companions and he was able to snap the elastic and go clear, with plenty of time to celebrate his victory in front of the assembled crowds.
Gregoire just held on to beat the baying pack behind for his silver medal.
“I knew it was possible when I looked at the course yesterday. I know that in those short punchy climbs I can do well and on courses like that in races this year, so I knew it was possible,” Hagenes said. “To make happen is incredible. I laid in my bed last night before sleep and I got excited thinking about the win today.
“I had to gap up to the breakaway, so in the hill before I had to punch up quite hard to gap up. Then, it was three French guys, so it was quite hard to do. On that last climb, I wanted to take that corner first and go full gas. The French guy was on my wheel but then I looked behind and I had meters and meters so then I had to put the head down and push as hard as I could to the finish line.”
World Championships MJ - Road Race Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAGENES Per Strand
|Norway
|2:43:48
|2
|GRÉGOIRE Romain
|France
|0:19
|3
|MIHKELS Madis
|Estonia
|0:24
|4
|SVRČEK Martin
|Slovakia
|0:24
|5
|HAJEK Alexander
|Austria
|0:24
|6
|MORGADO António
|Portugal
|0:24
|7
|OIOLI Manuel
|Italy
|0:24
|8
|VAN MECHELEN Vlad
|Belgium
|0:24
|9
|POOLE Max
|Great Britain
|0:24
|10
|LÜHRS Luis-Joe
|Germany
|0:24
|11
|PAJUR Romet
|Estonia
|0:24
|12
|BRONSWIJK Mike
|Netherlands
|0:24
|13
|MICHELS Jente
|Belgium
|0:24
|14
|WALLENBORN Arno
|Luxembourg
|0:24
|15
|SIMMONS Colby
|United States
|0:24
|16
|KÄRSTEN Moritz
|Germany
|0:24
|17
|BRINKMAN Joost
|Netherlands
|0:24
|18
|KOPECKÝ Matyáš
|Czech Republic
|0:24
|19
|REMKHE Andrey
|Kazakhstan
|0:24
|20
|ROMEO Iván
|Spain
|0:24
|21
|RAGILO Frank Aron
|Estonia
|0:24
|22
|TAVARES Gonçalo
|Portugal
|0:24
|23
|BUITER Rindert
|Netherlands
|0:24
|24
|RAFFERTY Darren
|Ireland
|0:24
|25
|BROUGH Jack
|Great Britain
|0:24
|26
|CHRISTEN Jan
|Switzerland
|0:24
|27
|KESSLER Cole
|United States
|0:24
|28
|HARTEEL Jelle
|Belgium
|0:24
|29
|SHMIDT Artem
|United States
|0:24
|30
|SCHRAG Daniel
|Germany
|0:24
|31
|BÉVORT Carl-Frederik
|Denmark
|0:36
|32
|PICKERING Finlay
|Great Britain
|0:56
|33
|BELLETTA Dario Igor
|Italy
|1:02
|34
|AEBERSOLD Nils
|Switzerland
|1:19
|35
|KADLEC Milan
|Czech Republic
|1:19
|36
|DALBY Simon
|Denmark
|1:57
|37
|SEGAERT Alec
|Belgium
|2:05
|38
|SYLLING Ola
|Norway
|2:25
|39
|GAUTHERAT Pierre
|France
|2:47
|40
|LETHIER Melvyn
|France
|2:47
|41
|LE HUITOUZE Eddy
|France
|2:47
|42
|SEEMAN Adam
|Czech Republic
|5:10
|43
|ABT Cedric
|Germany
|5:12
|44
|WANG Gustav
|Denmark
|6:33
|45
|FREDHEIM Stian
|Norway
|6:33
|46
|KRAEMER Léo
|France
|6:33
|47
|BRUTTOMESSO Alberto
|Italy
|6:33
|48
|TARLING Joshua
|Great Britain
|6:33
|49
|TARASKIN Maxim
|Kazakhstan
|8:26
|50
|FITZSIMONS Mitchel
|New Zealand
|8:26
|51
|STOLIĆ Mihajlo
|Serbia
|8:26
|52
|AUS Aaron
|Estonia
|8:26
|53
|BOWER Lewis
|New Zealand
|8:26
|54
|COGOLJEVIĆ Dejan
|Serbia
|8:26
|55
|KOCKELMANN Mathieu
|Luxembourg
|8:26
|56
|PAULA Victor
|Brazil
|8:26
|57
|VAGANOV Alexey
|Kazakhstan
|8:26
|58
|TAMM Lauri
|Estonia
|8:26
|59
|BONILLO Iker
|Spain
|8:26
|60
|LAPTEV Savelii
|Russia
|8:26
|61
|LEONARD Michael
|Canada
|8:26
|62
|LEPOLD Zoltán Antal
|Hungary
|8:26
|63
|DONZÉ Robin
|Switzerland
|8:26
|64
|ŠPOLJAR Jaka
|Slovenia
|8:26
|65
|KRALJ Fabijan
|Slovenia
|8:26
|66
|O'CONNOR Ronan
|Ireland
|8:26
|67
|GROZEV Gabriel
|Bulgaria
|8:26
|68
|SULTANOV Samandar
|Uzbekistan
|8:26
|69
|KESS Alexandre
|Luxembourg
|8:26
|70
|UIJTDEBROEKS Cian
|Belgium
|8:26
|71
|STRELNIKOV Yegor
|Kazakhstan
|8:40
|72
|HÖRANDTNER Moritz
|Austria
|8:47
|73
|GIERYK Kacper
|Poland
|8:59
|74
|KERVINEN Leevi
|Finland
|9:09
|75
|BRENNSÆTER Trym
|Norway
|10:30
|76
|LARSEN Sebastian Kirkedam
|Norway
|10:30
|77
|FERKOUS Ayoub
|Algeria
|10:30
|78
|FLANNERY Liam
|Bermuda
|11:05
|79
|DEL TORO Isaac
|Mexico
|15:39
|80
|SIVOK Tomáš
|Slovakia
|15:39
|81
|FERKOUS Abdelkrim
|Algeria
|15:39
|82
|NIYONKURU Samuel
|Rwanda
|16:22
|83
|POLUPAN Dmytro
|Ukraine
|17:30
|84
|KLISMETS Karlis
|Latvia
|17:40
|85
|KOKLE Gvido
|Latvia
|18:14
|86
|KOST Vitalii
|Ukraine
|18:24
|87
|ROGORA Kiya
|Ethiopia
|18:24
|88
|VARENYK Maksym
|Ukraine
|18:24
|89
|MOLANO Estiven Brayan
|Colombia
|19:51
|90
|JANSSEN Lucas
|Netherlands
|21:43
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.