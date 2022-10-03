Pauline Ferrand-Prévot linked with new Ineos team

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There is growing speculation that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be involved in a women’s team aligned to Ineos Grenadiers.

Details have yet to be announced but two sources have confirmed to VeloNews that the multi-disciplined star has signed an agreement with Ineos for 2023. One source told VeloNews that the deal was ‘100 percent’ done, while a second individual said that ‘Prévot has signed as Ineos’ first female racer’.

The French rider will remain competitive in mountain biking, and it’s unclear if there will be a road element to the project.

VeloNews has reached out to Ineos for comment but not yet had a response.

There have been rumors of Ineos and Ferrand-Prévot partnering for roughly a month with the 3o-year-old one of the most dominant figures in mountain biking. She currently races for the Absolute–Absalon–BMC team and is a four-time World XC champion.

It’s unclear if Ferrand-Prévot and Ineos will work in isolation at this point or if other riders will be signed into the project. One option would be for Ineos to finally register a mountain bike team with the UCI as Tom Pidcock technically races as an independent when he goes off-road.

Another area to clear up revolves around equipment. Pinarello, the current bike supplier at Ineos Grenadiers, does not manufacture a mountain bike and Pidcock races on an unbranded BMC Fourstroke when he competes off-road.

