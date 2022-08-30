Patrick Bevin set to sign for Team DSM

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Patrick Bevin is set to be announced as a Team DSM rider in the coming days with the New Zealander agreeing terms on a contract for 2023 and beyond. VeloNews understands that the final contract is still to be ratified but the move will end Bevin’s time at Israel Premier Tech.

Team DSM did not comment when contacted.

Bevin, 31, has spent the last two seasons at Israel Premier Tech and has become one of the team’s most consistent performers. He has won three of the team’s 13 wins in 2022, including a stage in the Tour de Romandie in April.

Bevin was not selected for the Tour de France this summer but is currently racing the Vuelta a España alongside Chris Froome.

Team DSM is currently going through a mini-rebuild after the departure of several riders. Søren Kragh Andersen has already signed for Alpecin-Deceuninck with Cees Bol (B&B Hotels-KTM), Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quick-Step), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious), Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mark Donovan (TBC) among those leaving at the end of the season.

Team DSM had targeted Stefan Küng for 2023 and offered the Swiss rider a contract but the time trial specialist saw his current team Groupama FDJ match the offer in order to retain his services. Team DSM has yet to announce any new signings for 2023 aside from development graduates Oscar Onley, Hannes Wilksch, and Max Poole.

Bevin will add some much-needed steel to the team but he is not the only rider set to join with Harm Vanhoucke moving across from Lotto-Soudal.

Team DSM would not comment on either Bevin or Vanhoucke when approached by VeloNews.

On the women’s team, Megan Jastrab is set to extend her contract on the team. The former junior world road race champion joined the team at the start of 2021.