Patrick Bevin and Harm Vanhoucke sign for Team DSM

Team DSM has announced the arrival of two new riders, with Patrick Bevin and Harm Vanhoucke both signing contracts for 2023. Bevin’s move to Team DSM was first reported by VeloNews in August.

Vanhoucke has signed a two-year deal, while Bevin has penned a three-year contract.

Bevin, 31, has spent the last two seasons at Israel-Premier Tech and has been one of the team’s most successful riders in 2022 with three wins.

“I am looking forward to joining an organization with a strong ethos and professional environment at Team DSM,” Bevin said in a statement released by his future team.

“I believe that I can bring a lot to the team with my experience as a rider, but also in turn get more out of myself as an athlete with them too. I’m looking forward to the coming years with the team.”

Head coach Rudi Kemna pointed to the New Zealand rider’s experience and his ability to cover a number of bases for the team.

“Patrick is an experienced professional having spent several years in the bunch, showing off his all-round abilities. He’s taken time trial wins, reduced or uphill sprint wins combined with some strong climbing performances. We’re looking forward to working with him and we think that there is still more to get out of his talent. Especially when we look to the sprints after hard days, but also over the hills in general – he has a rider profile that we think suits the hilly classics,” said Kemna.

Vanhoucke, 25, has spent his entire career at Lotto-Soudal. Once a promising U23 rider, he has developed as a steady climber and GC prospect with five grand tours already under his belt. He will likely work for Romain Bardet in major stage races.

“I am looking forward to joining Team DSM. I was attracted to the guidance in the team and how in general riders improve with them. They are also a team that has already had a lot of GC successes in grand tours in the past and have a lot of knowledge. It will be a new step in my career, and I am curious to see how I will improve as rider with them and what I can learn from the team as well as the more experienced riders,” the Belgian said.

There has been a significant number of changes at Team DSM during the transfer market.

Romain Bardet, Chris Hamilton, Nils Eekhoff, Kevin Vermaerke, Martijn Tusveld, and Florian Stork all signed contract extensions.

However, Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Cees Bol (B&B Hotels-KTM), Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quick-Step), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious), Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mark Donovan (TBC) are all leaving the team.