Pascal Ackermann wins stage 4 of Tour de Pologne in big group sprint

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pascal Ackermaan (UAE Team Emirates) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne on Tuesday, taking a big bunch sprint into Sanok.

The German rider overhauled lone leader Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) inside the final 200 metres and powered home comfortably ahead of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious).

Race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of several riders who were tangled up in a crash in the finale, but with his fall occurring inside the final three kilometers the Colombian was able to remount and ride to the line knowing he should retain the yellow jersey.

More to follow soon…