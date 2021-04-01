Paris-Roubaix postponed until October 2-3 due to COVID-19

Paris-Roubaix has officially been postponed until the weekend of October 2-3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new dates the men’s Paris-Roubaix will be held on Sunday, October 3, and the inaugural Paris Roubaix Femmes will be held Saturday, October 2.

The news was announced Thursday by the UCI in an official release.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale announced today that, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, both of which should have taken place on 11 April, have been postponed,” the release said. “The French events will take place on Saturday 2 October for the women and Sunday 3 October for the men.”

The release ends several weeks of speculation about the monument’s 2021 running. In mid March word began to circulate that French authorities might cancel the event outright due to surging COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and last week VeloNews reported that officials within the French cycling federation had been informed that the race was to be called off.

According to the UCI release, the October 2-3 dates were confirmed after the UCI met with various stakeholders, including the race organizers, teams, and riders.

“It was therefore essential to find, together with all parties concerned, an appropriate postponement date, in keeping with the status of this mythical event so much appreciated by riders and fans, and whose female riders are looking forward to competing in the inaugural women’s edition,” said UCI President David Lappartient in a release.