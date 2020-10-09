Paris-Roubaix canceled due to coronavirus

There won’t be a Paris-Roubaix in 2020.

Citing worsening health conditions and a request from regional health ministers, race organizations confirmed that this year’s rescheduled race across the cobblestones of northern France will not happen.

Growing concerns over the past few weeks came to fruition after the area around the finishing town of Roubaix was placed under maximum alert.

That means the 118th edition of the men’s race, and a first edition of a women’s race will be put on hold until 2021.

Other one-day races rescheduled from the spring to this fall under the UCI’s new-look calendar have been impacted by worsening health conditions in what many fear is a second wave of infections of the coronavirus. Amstel Gold Race was canceled in The Netherlands.

Gent-Wevelgem, scheduled for Sunday in Belgium, and the Ronde van Vlaanderen, on October 18, and AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne on October 21, remain on the calendar for now.

Here is the full statement from Paris-Roubaix organizers released Friday:

At the request of the Préfet du Nord, Préfet des Hauts de France and following the Health Minister Olivier Véran’s announcement yesterday, that placed the Lille Metropolitan area on maximum alert, the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix (UCI WorldTour) and the 1st edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (UCI Women’s WorldTour), originally scheduled to take place on the 25th October, will not be organised.

Paris-Roubaix, an incredibly popular event and one that is met with great enthusiasm every year, had alreadybeen postponed from its original 12th of April date following the containment measures put in place in spring to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

We would like to warmly thank the communities and event partners who supported us in this postponement as well as those who were, like us, delighted to see the Queen of the Classics even in the autumn.

We will see you on the cobblestones on the 11th April 2021 to celebrate one of the greatest monuments in world cycling.