Paris-Nice: Wout van Aert blazes to stage 4 time trial win

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came out on top in the Paris-Nice time trial on stage 4 by just two seconds over Olympic champion and teammate Primož Roglič, with another Jumbo-Visma rider, Rohan Dennis taking third.

Van Aert also took the yellow leader’s jersey off another Jumbo-Visma rider, Chrostophe Laporte.

It was another story of dominance after the team took a one-two-three on the opening stage of the race.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in the best of the rival GC contenders in fifth place after an incredible ride. The best placed American was Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in 14th at 36 seconds.

Read more:

The fourth stage of the the 80th running of Paris-Nice saw riders tested against the clock on a 13.4km individual time trial between Domérat and the hometown of Julian Alaphilippe, Montluçon.

At the start of the day, the main news was that defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) decided to abandon along with Australian climber Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) who was going well in GC. They both felt unwell.

Former world champion and current Australian champion in the time trial, Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) led the way early on with a time of 16:26, just eight seconds ahead of former teammate Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), with American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the early podium.

Portuguese national champion, Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), put in a decent ride to be around 30 seconds down on Dennis at the finish to go into provisional sixth place.

Almeida and McNulty started so early as they both lost time on stage two with McNulty losing 1:29 and Almeida shipping 1:53.

European champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) didn’t quite manage to pip Dennis as he finished four seconds down on the Australian champion to take provisional second on the stage.

One of the potential GC riders for Cofidis, Guillaume Martin, lost over 2:30 to Kung. The test against the clock continues to be a huge weakness for the punchy climber.

Winner of the time trial at the UAE Tour this season, Stefan Bissegger didn’t look great at the halfway point with the EF Education-EasyPost rider almost 10 seconds down on Dennis.

Bissegger was not able to pull Dennis’ time back, as the Paris-Nice time trial winner in 2021 finished 15 seconds down in fourth.

Incredibly, Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in an astonishing first half of his time trial, going fastest by four seconds over Dennis. But Yates faded on the final climb to the line and finished in third just five seconds down on the Australian.

Colombian time trial champion Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) put in a very solid ride finishing 22 seconds down on Dennis.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished 24 seconds back on the leading time of Dennis.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was just nine seconds down on Simon Yates at the time check. The French rider looked like he was continuing his superb start to his Paris-Nice. He finished 13 seconds down on Dennis.

Van Aert was just over a second slower than Yates at the split and Laporte also put in a very good time but he dropped over 10 seconds on Yates at the split. At the finish, Roglič took the lead by just under five seconds from his teammate Dennis. The negative split was ridden perfectly by the Olympic champion.

Van Aert though beat Roglič by two seconds, completing another one-two-three for Team Jumbo-Visma. Laporte came in just 29 seconds down in 11th.

The fifth stage of Paris-Nice goes between Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert and Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut over 188.8km of very hilly racing.

Potentially, it’s a perfect stage for van Aert.