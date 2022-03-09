Become a Member

Road

Paris-Nice: Wout van Aert blazes to stage 4 time trial win

Belgian takes yellow jersey from teammate Laporte

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came out on top in the Paris-Nice time trial on stage 4 by just two seconds over Olympic champion and teammate Primož Roglič, with another Jumbo-Visma rider, Rohan Dennis taking third.

Van Aert also took the yellow leader’s jersey off another Jumbo-Visma rider, Chrostophe Laporte.

It was another story of dominance after the team took a one-two-three on the opening stage of the race.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in the best of the rival GC contenders in fifth place after an incredible ride. The best placed American was Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in 14th at 36 seconds.

Read more:

The fourth stage of the the 80th running of Paris-Nice saw riders tested against the clock on a 13.4km individual time trial between Domérat and the hometown of Julian Alaphilippe, Montluçon.

At the start of the day, the main news was that defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) decided to abandon along with Australian climber Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) who was going well in GC. They both felt unwell.

Former world champion and current Australian champion in the time trial, Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) led the way early on with a time of 16:26, just eight seconds ahead of former teammate Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), with American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the early podium.

Portuguese national champion, Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), put in a decent ride to be around 30 seconds down on Dennis at the finish to go into provisional sixth place.

Almeida and McNulty started so early as they both lost time on stage two with McNulty losing 1:29 and Almeida shipping 1:53.

European champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) didn’t quite manage to pip Dennis as he finished four seconds down on the Australian champion to take provisional second on the stage.

One of the potential GC riders for Cofidis, Guillaume Martin, lost over 2:30 to Kung. The test against the clock continues to be a huge weakness for the punchy climber.

Winner of the time trial at the UAE Tour this season, Stefan Bissegger didn’t look great at the halfway point with the EF Education-EasyPost rider almost 10 seconds down on Dennis.

Bissegger was not able to pull Dennis’ time back, as the Paris-Nice time trial winner in 2021 finished 15 seconds down in fourth.

Incredibly, Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in an astonishing first half of his time trial, going fastest by four seconds over Dennis. But Yates faded on the final climb to the line and finished in third just five seconds down on the Australian.

Colombian time trial champion Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) put in a very solid ride finishing 22 seconds down on Dennis.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished 24 seconds back on the leading time of Dennis.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was just nine seconds down on Simon Yates at the time check. The French rider looked like he was continuing his superb start to his Paris-Nice. He finished 13 seconds down on Dennis.

Van Aert was just over a second slower than Yates at the split and Laporte also put in a very good time but he dropped over 10 seconds on Yates at the split. At the finish, Roglič took the lead by just under five seconds from his teammate Dennis. The negative split was ridden perfectly by the Olympic champion.

Van Aert though beat Roglič by two seconds, completing another one-two-three for Team Jumbo-Visma. Laporte came in just 29 seconds down in 11th.

The fifth stage of Paris-Nice goes between Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert and Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut over 188.8km of very hilly racing.

Potentially, it’s a perfect stage for van Aert.

Paris - Nice Stage 4 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma16:20
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:02
3DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:06
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:11
6HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:14
7LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:19
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:21
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:25
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:28
11LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:29
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:31
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:35
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:36
15VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:37
16KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:41
17DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:42
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:43
19YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:43
20LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:44
21KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:46
22ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:47
23LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:47
24HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:48
25DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
26FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:50
27DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:54
28IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:55
29DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:57
30CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:59
31VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
32DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies1:00
33GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:03
34STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:03
35POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:04
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:07
37HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:07
38BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:08
39BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:09
40JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:09
41CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:09
42FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:10
43TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:10
44VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:11
45KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:11
46PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
47FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates1:13
48DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:13
49SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
50EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
51VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix1:15
52CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:16
53TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
54QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17
55PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:18
56VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:18
57MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:19
58MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:19
59BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates1:19
60COQUARD BryanCofidis1:19
61SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:19
62VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:20
63WALSCHEID MaxCofidis1:24
64JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:25
65MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe1:26
66IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:26
67TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:26
68PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1:27
69FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:31
70ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:34
71DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:34
72FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:36
73MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:39
74DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:40
75GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:40
76KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:42
77ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43
78GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:44
79GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44
80TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma1:44
81RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:46
82GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:46
83LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:46
84POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:47
85NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:49
86MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:51
87LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:52
88POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:53
89HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:53
90BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:53
91KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM1:54
92DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:54
93GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:55
94ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:56
95VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo1:57
96VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech1:57
97TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:59
98SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:59
99HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01
100VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:01
101POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:02
102SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:02
103HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:03
104DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04
105GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:06
106KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost2:07
107MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:08
108SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:09
109MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:11
110GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:11
111GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM2:11
112VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:12
113VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2:12
114PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:13
115LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:19
116VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:20
117MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:22
118BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2:22
119BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:25
120LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:25
121BOHLI TomCofidis2:26
122MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:28
123BOL CeesTeam DSM2:28
124TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2:30
125NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:34
126GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:36
127ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:39
128BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies2:42
129HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo2:42
130WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM2:44
131SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies2:46
132JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:47
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost2:48
134STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:49
135LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:53
136STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:54
137CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic2:54
138PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech2:55
139FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers2:57
140AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:02
141CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:16
142PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:20
143GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:24
144GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:41
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 11:51:05
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:10
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:28
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:49
5LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:51
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:53
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe1:09
9BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:13
10KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:19
11YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:21
12STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:41
13HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:45
14COQUARD BryanCofidis1:51
15VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:53
16CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:54
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55
18SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:57
19DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies2:02
20HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech2:04
21DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team2:04
22IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:11
23DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:12
24KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:30
25ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:33
26PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:34
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:37
28DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:42
29WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:42
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:50
31LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:59
32MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:00
33MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates3:03
34VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:06
35LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:07
36ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3:18
37MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3:26
38SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:32
39MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM3:34
40VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech3:35
41TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team3:45
42GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:53
43POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3:54
44JACOBS JohanMovistar Team3:56
45CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic4:10
46DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:11
47TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:14
48GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4:18
49GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:24
50FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:33
51FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis4:34
52TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma4:42
53SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:46
54FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team4:59
55KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo5:28
56KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost6:06
57JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team6:26
58WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM6:43
59VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma6:45
60KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7:21
61POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates8:25
62CRAS SteffLotto Soudal8:30
63VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies8:39
64GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ8:46
65IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team8:47
66PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ8:48
67MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious8:54
68ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:04
69POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9:14
70GESCHKE SimonCofidis9:16
71BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM9:19
72VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe9:55
73MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe9:58
74BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies10:12
75ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team10:37
76GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal10:43
77GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team11:02
78VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:04
79POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe11:05
80SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:12
81MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team11:20
82PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic11:32
83WALSCHEID MaxCofidis11:38
84TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies11:44
85HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11:52
86PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix12:07
87VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12:47
88VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM13:39
89MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates13:58
90BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix14:11
91LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ14:31
92FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal14:49
93DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:55
94VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost15:24
95KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM15:34
96LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15:36
97JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:37
98DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:44
99DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost15:45
100BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe16:00
101TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16:17
102SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies16:18
103HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers16:23
104BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies16:55
105EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic17:19
106GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM17:32
107HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal17:48
108CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost18:12
109STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ18:58
110LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM18:59
111LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic20:31
112GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:34
113BOL CeesTeam DSM20:45
114ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers21:22
115DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team21:54
116MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22:51
117BOHLI TomCofidis23:23
118VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo23:43
119WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost23:45
120BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo23:50
121GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ24:24
122VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix24:48
123DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma24:52
124FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers25:40
125DENZ NicoTeam DSM25:40
126TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates25:51
127KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:11
128PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech26:16
129BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates26:19
130HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:56
131NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious27:20
132STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:49
133AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers28:02
134DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal28:23
135FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates28:37
136LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix28:40
137MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:03
138RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix29:48
139GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team29:59
140HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo30:01
141CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:35
142PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:39
143GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic30:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma47
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo29
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma27
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma26
5JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies14
7COQUARD BryanCofidis12
8GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
9PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
10DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma9
11GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
12KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
14MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
15HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers7
16FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6
17YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
18TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies6
19STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
20MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4
21MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4
22GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
23DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
24BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3
25VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3
26FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
27NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
28GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
29MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1
30SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
31ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
32VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
33DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1
34HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
35BOL CeesTeam DSM1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost 11:52:18
2CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:41
3DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:59
4WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:29
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:46
6VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:53
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:05
8MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:21
9GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:40
10JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2:43
11FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:20
12JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team5:13
13GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ7:33
14MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious7:41
15ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:51
16BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies8:59
17GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:30
18PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix10:54
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:34
20VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM12:26
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12:45
22BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix12:58
23HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers15:10
24CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost16:59
25STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ17:45
26LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic19:18
27BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates25:06
28STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:36
29FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates27:24
30GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic29:38
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
2GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM7
3BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6
4DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
6GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
7DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
8DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost4
9VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
10VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
11FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
12LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
13LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1
14FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
16KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
17LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 35:34:11
2INEOS Grenadiers2:43
3Trek - Segafredo2:52
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:56
5TotalEnergies4:01
6Team DSM4:14
7AG2R Citroën Team4:27
8Bahrain - Victorious5:28
9Cofidis5:47
10BORA - hansgrohe5:51
11EF Education-EasyPost6:24
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco6:26
13Team Arkéa Samsic6:43
14UAE Team Emirates6:47
15Astana Qazaqstan Team8:51
16Lotto Soudal9:19
17Movistar Team9:25
18B&B Hotels - KTM10:47
19Groupama - FDJ11:02
20Alpecin-Fenix13:38
21Israel - Premier Tech14:11
22Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

