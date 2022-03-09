Paris-Nice: Wout van Aert blazes to stage 4 time trial win
Belgian takes yellow jersey from teammate Laporte
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came out on top in the Paris-Nice time trial on stage 4 by just two seconds over Olympic champion and teammate Primož Roglič, with another Jumbo-Visma rider, Rohan Dennis taking third.
Van Aert also took the yellow leader’s jersey off another Jumbo-Visma rider, Chrostophe Laporte.
It was another story of dominance after the team took a one-two-three on the opening stage of the race.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in the best of the rival GC contenders in fifth place after an incredible ride. The best placed American was Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in 14th at 36 seconds.
The fourth stage of the the 80th running of Paris-Nice saw riders tested against the clock on a 13.4km individual time trial between Domérat and the hometown of Julian Alaphilippe, Montluçon.
At the start of the day, the main news was that defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) decided to abandon along with Australian climber Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) who was going well in GC. They both felt unwell.
Former world champion and current Australian champion in the time trial, Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) led the way early on with a time of 16:26, just eight seconds ahead of former teammate Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), with American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the early podium.
Portuguese national champion, Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), put in a decent ride to be around 30 seconds down on Dennis at the finish to go into provisional sixth place.
Almeida and McNulty started so early as they both lost time on stage two with McNulty losing 1:29 and Almeida shipping 1:53.
European champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) didn’t quite manage to pip Dennis as he finished four seconds down on the Australian champion to take provisional second on the stage.
One of the potential GC riders for Cofidis, Guillaume Martin, lost over 2:30 to Kung. The test against the clock continues to be a huge weakness for the punchy climber.
Winner of the time trial at the UAE Tour this season, Stefan Bissegger didn’t look great at the halfway point with the EF Education-EasyPost rider almost 10 seconds down on Dennis.
Bissegger was not able to pull Dennis’ time back, as the Paris-Nice time trial winner in 2021 finished 15 seconds down in fourth.
Incredibly, Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) put in an astonishing first half of his time trial, going fastest by four seconds over Dennis. But Yates faded on the final climb to the line and finished in third just five seconds down on the Australian.
Colombian time trial champion Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) put in a very solid ride finishing 22 seconds down on Dennis.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished 24 seconds back on the leading time of Dennis.
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was just nine seconds down on Simon Yates at the time check. The French rider looked like he was continuing his superb start to his Paris-Nice. He finished 13 seconds down on Dennis.
Van Aert was just over a second slower than Yates at the split and Laporte also put in a very good time but he dropped over 10 seconds on Yates at the split. At the finish, Roglič took the lead by just under five seconds from his teammate Dennis. The negative split was ridden perfectly by the Olympic champion.
Van Aert though beat Roglič by two seconds, completing another one-two-three for Team Jumbo-Visma. Laporte came in just 29 seconds down in 11th.
The fifth stage of Paris-Nice goes between Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert and Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut over 188.8km of very hilly racing.
Potentially, it’s a perfect stage for van Aert.
Paris - Nice Stage 4 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:20
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|4
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:11
|6
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|7
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:19
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:21
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|11
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|15
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|16
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:41
|17
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:42
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|19
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|20
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:44
|21
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|22
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47
|23
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:47
|24
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:48
|25
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|26
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:50
|27
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:54
|28
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:55
|29
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:57
|30
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:59
|31
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|32
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|1:00
|33
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03
|34
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:04
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|37
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|38
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|39
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:09
|40
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|41
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|42
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:10
|43
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10
|44
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11
|45
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:11
|46
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|47
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:13
|48
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:13
|49
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|50
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|51
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:15
|52
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|53
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|54
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|55
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|56
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:18
|57
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:19
|58
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:19
|59
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:19
|60
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:19
|61
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:19
|62
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|63
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|1:24
|64
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:25
|65
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26
|66
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|67
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|68
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27
|69
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:31
|70
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|71
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34
|72
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:36
|73
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:39
|74
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40
|75
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40
|76
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|77
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43
|78
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|79
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44
|80
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|81
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:46
|82
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:46
|83
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:46
|84
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47
|85
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49
|86
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|87
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52
|88
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53
|89
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:53
|90
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:53
|91
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:54
|92
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:54
|93
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:55
|94
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:56
|95
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:57
|96
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:57
|97
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:59
|98
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|99
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01
|100
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:01
|101
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:02
|102
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:02
|103
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03
|104
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04
|105
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06
|106
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:07
|107
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:08
|108
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:09
|109
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:11
|110
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|111
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:11
|112
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:12
|113
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:12
|114
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:13
|115
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:19
|116
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:20
|117
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:22
|118
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:22
|119
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:25
|120
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25
|121
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2:26
|122
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|2:28
|123
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:28
|124
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:30
|125
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:34
|126
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:36
|127
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39
|128
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|2:42
|129
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42
|130
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:44
|131
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|2:46
|132
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:47
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:48
|134
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:49
|135
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:53
|136
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:54
|137
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:54
|138
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:55
|139
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57
|140
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:02
|141
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:16
|142
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:20
|143
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:24
|144
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:51:05
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:49
|5
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|9
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:19
|11
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|12
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41
|13
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:45
|14
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:51
|15
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:53
|16
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:54
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:55
|18
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:57
|19
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|2:02
|20
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:04
|21
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:04
|22
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:11
|23
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:12
|24
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|25
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:33
|26
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:34
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|28
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:42
|29
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:42
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:50
|31
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:59
|32
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:00
|33
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:03
|34
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:06
|35
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:07
|36
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:18
|37
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|3:26
|38
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32
|39
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:34
|40
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:35
|41
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:45
|42
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:53
|43
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:54
|44
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|3:56
|45
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:10
|46
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:11
|47
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:14
|48
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4:18
|49
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:24
|50
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:33
|51
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|4:34
|52
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:42
|53
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:46
|54
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:59
|55
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:28
|56
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:06
|57
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6:26
|58
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:43
|59
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:45
|60
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:21
|61
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:25
|62
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|8:30
|63
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|8:39
|64
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:46
|65
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|8:47
|66
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:48
|67
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:54
|68
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:04
|69
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:14
|70
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|9:16
|71
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:19
|72
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:55
|73
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:58
|74
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|10:12
|75
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|10:37
|76
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|10:43
|77
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:02
|78
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:04
|79
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:05
|80
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:12
|81
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|11:20
|82
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:32
|83
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|11:38
|84
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|11:44
|85
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:52
|86
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:07
|87
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12:47
|88
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|13:39
|89
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:58
|90
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:11
|91
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:31
|92
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|14:49
|93
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:55
|94
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:24
|95
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:34
|96
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:36
|97
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:37
|98
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:44
|99
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:45
|100
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:00
|101
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16:17
|102
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|16:18
|103
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:23
|104
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|16:55
|105
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:19
|106
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:32
|107
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|17:48
|108
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:12
|109
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:58
|110
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18:59
|111
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:31
|112
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:34
|113
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|20:45
|114
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:22
|115
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:54
|116
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:51
|117
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|23:23
|118
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:43
|119
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:45
|120
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:50
|121
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:24
|122
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:48
|123
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:52
|124
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:40
|125
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|25:40
|126
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:51
|127
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:11
|128
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:16
|129
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:19
|130
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:56
|131
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:20
|132
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:49
|133
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:02
|134
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|28:23
|135
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:37
|136
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:40
|137
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:03
|138
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:48
|139
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29:59
|140
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:01
|141
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:35
|142
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:39
|143
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|47
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|14
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|12
|8
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|10
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|11
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|12
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|14
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|15
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|16
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|17
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|18
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|6
|19
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|20
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|22
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|23
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|25
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|26
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|28
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|29
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|30
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|31
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|32
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|33
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|34
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:52:18
|2
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41
|3
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59
|4
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:46
|6
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:53
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:05
|8
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:21
|9
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:40
|10
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2:43
|11
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:20
|12
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|5:13
|13
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:33
|14
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:41
|15
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:51
|16
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|8:59
|17
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:30
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:54
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:34
|20
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|12:26
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:45
|22
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:58
|23
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:10
|24
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:59
|25
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:45
|26
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:18
|27
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:06
|28
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:36
|29
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:24
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:38
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|3
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6
|4
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|6
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|7
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|8
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|10
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|11
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1
|14
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|16
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|17
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|35:34:11
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:56
|5
|TotalEnergies
|4:01
|6
|Team DSM
|4:14
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:27
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:28
|9
|Cofidis
|5:47
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:51
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:24
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:26
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:43
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:47
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:51
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|9:19
|17
|Movistar Team
|9:25
|18
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:47
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:02
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:38
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:11
|22
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:15
