Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Road

Paris-Nice stage 7: Primož Roglič punches to victory on Turini, consolidates GC lead

Roglič comes out top on summit finish after GC group throws haymakers through the final.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the all-star mountaintop sprint to take his first victory of the season and pad his GC lead ahead of the final day of racing at Paris-Nice.

Roglič darted away from the group of five that battled through the final kilometers of the Turini summit finish Saturday, leaving Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to go two-three behind him.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) rolled through for fourth after tenaciously clinging to a series of haymakers through the final phase of Saturday’s stage, while João Almeida (UAE Emirates) secured fifth after an incredible chase from the remnants of the bunch.

Roglič’s victory gives him a solid 47-second margin over Yates heading into the hilly gallop around Nice that wraps up the race Sunday. Martínez moves up to third, vaulting past Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

Roglič conducted his post-race interview with his young son sat on his knee.

“My biggest supporters!” he said of his wife and child, who met him at the finishline. “It’s nice to win on local climbs.”

Sunday’s lumpy, explosive parcours won’t be straightforward for Roglič, despite his strong GC advantage. Last year, the Slovenian saw his classification lead evaporate after a disaster ride around Nice that saw him crash multiple times before losing the yellow jersey on the final day of racing.

“We saw last year, tomorrow will be a super-demanding one,” he said.

Roglič found himself relatively short-handed when the bunch hit the lower slopes of the Turini on Saturday. Wout van Aert and a bunch of Jumbo-Visma riders were distanced early, leaving the overnight GC leader with just Steven Kruijswijk and Rohan Dennis for company.

Ineos Grenadiers was first to set the tempo on the grinding Alpine climb, shelling riders out the back of the lead group and reeling in all but three of the day’s early break.

Arkéa briefly took control for Quintana before Dennis began pulling for Roglič at 10km to go, popping American talent Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and then GC contender Latour off the pack.

A blistering attack from Adam Yates broke the deadlock and put an Ineos one-two into play at 7km to go.

The Brit punched out of the GC group, catching last breakaway rider Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) and forcing Roglič to chase.

Roglič bridged, dragging Martínez and Quintana with him. Martínez tried to counter teammate Adam Yates’ move before Roglič rampaged away with a surge that dropped all his GC threats except Ineos’ Colombian co-captain.

Martínez and Roglič shared turns together as Simon Yates chased with Quintana in his wheel. The foursome finally came together inside the final 3km and the cat-and-mousing began.

Yates made the first serious acceleration at 1.8km as he looked to kick into the GC lead, putting Quintana under pressure. The group came back together soon after, but the Brit went again as Quintana yo-yo’d on and off the back.

Martínez tried next as he, Yates and Roglič remained locked together. Meanwhile, Quintana clawed his way back for a third time in as many kilometers.

Almeida made the most of the start-stop at the front and made contact with the front four at just 200 meters to go.

Almeida had only just caught on when Roglič opened up the sprint, blitzing away in the uphill final to take victory, consolidate his GC lead, and be greeted by his waiting family.

Paris - Nice Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4:02:47
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:02
4QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:09
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:11
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:25
7HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:27
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:29
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:44
10POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:56
11IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:02
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe1:13
13DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:28
14LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2:05
15VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:07
16CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:19
17PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:19
18HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech3:00
19LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:23
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:23
21PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4:03
22BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM4:30
23ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:30
24JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team7:30
25DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma7:30
26KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo7:30
27MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:30
28KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7:30
29BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:44
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:44
31FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates9:20
32DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies9:37
33BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies9:37
34VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:50
35FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team10:59
36ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team12:24
37IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team12:24
38KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:24
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:24
40EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic12:24
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers12:24
42FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers12:24
43KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM12:38
44DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13:23
45BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies15:20
46GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:39
47GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal16:22
48CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost18:02
49DENZ NicoTeam DSM18:14
50DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM18:14
51BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix18:14
52WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious18:14
53HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers18:14
54LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix18:14
55GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:14
56MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ18:14
57HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal18:14
58KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM18:14
59SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:14
60LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM19:00
61GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM19:00
62VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma19:00
63VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma19:00
64LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM21:04
65COQUARD BryanCofidis21:29
66JACOBS JohanMovistar Team23:19
67DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost24:19
68TORRES AlbertMovistar Team25:20
69GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team25:20
70STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26:02
71VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo26:02
72PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic26:02
73LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26:02
74GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal26:02
75FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal26:02
76MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:02
77PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo26:02
78VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:02
79MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:02
80HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:02
81NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious26:02
82VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe26:02
83AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers26:02
84STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:02
85LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma26:02
86KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:02
87MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM26:02
88SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic26:02
89ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:02
90BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe26:02
91MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates26:02
92MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe26:02
93GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic26:10
94LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic26:10
95VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost26:10
96TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team26:11
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 26:26:11
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:47
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:00
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:50
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:04
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:12
7VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe2:22
8LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2:56
9IZAGIRRE IonCofidis3:13
10ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3:29
11DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:41
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:09
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team4:53
14HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech5:13
15VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:13
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:13
17LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:31
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates8:26
19BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM9:54
20JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team10:05
21POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious10:39
22CRAS SteffLotto Soudal12:23
23PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ12:49
24KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM14:14
25VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17:39
26DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies18:04
27KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo19:23
28ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:59
29FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team22:23
30MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team22:53
31BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies22:58
32KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma23:35
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ23:38
34DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix24:49
35WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious27:21
36IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team27:36
37GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team33:06
38PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo33:11
39DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM34:10
40TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:39
41ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team34:46
42COQUARD BryanCofidis35:05
43SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:43
44VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal35:47
45EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic36:04
46TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team36:21
47GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal36:37
48JACOBS JohanMovistar Team37:19
49VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma37:35
50PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic37:36
51STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo39:28
52HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers41:02
53GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team41:23
54SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic42:33
55MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates43:09
56DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma43:33
57FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates43:42
58BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo44:55
59LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma45:07
60FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers45:36
61MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:55
62LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ46:58
63KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM47:52
64MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM48:15
65LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM48:40
66VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux48:51
67DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost50:52
68BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies50:54
69BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix51:04
70DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal51:11
71GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM52:23
72VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe54:36
73GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ55:01
74MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ55:42
75HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal57:00
76VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma58:07
77VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost59:14
78FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:02:02
79TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:02:35
80GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:03:53
81CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:04:50
82LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:08:08
83GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08:46
84MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe1:10:02
85NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:14:29
86LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14:46
87BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:16:04
88MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:16:45
89VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo1:16:53
90LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:17:09
91ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:17:39
92DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:17:56
93HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:19:21
94KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:26:15
95STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:27:53
96AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:28:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma56
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo44
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma41
4LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma29
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates24
6BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies18
7COQUARD BryanCofidis18
8LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies16
9BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM16
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13
12MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
13JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team11
14DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma9
15GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team8
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic7
18KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
20VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
21HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers7
22ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6
23PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic6
24DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost6
25STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
26MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM5
27MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
28HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious4
29MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
32VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
33YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
34MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3
35PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ3
36GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team3
37VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3
38FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
39GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
40BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
41VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
43MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1
44JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1
45HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 26:29:40
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:44
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:02
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates4:57
5JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team6:36
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:30
7BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies19:29
8WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:52
9VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal32:18
10JACOBS JohanMovistar Team33:50
11HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers37:33
12FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates40:13
13MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM44:46
14BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix47:35
15GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:00:24
16CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:01:21
17GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05:17
18LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:17
19STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:11:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ44
2VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal20
3HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal17
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma14
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12
6KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM9
7GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
8DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7
9BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6
10DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
11BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6
12JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team6
13DENZ NicoTeam DSM5
14MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5
15GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
16VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
17YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
18PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ3
19JACOBS JohanMovistar Team3
20VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
21QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
22VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
23FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
24MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2
25LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1
26ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1
27POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
28PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1
29LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
30FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers1
31GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1
32LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
33KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 79:33:00
2INEOS Grenadiers5:27
3TotalEnergies11:02
4Jumbo-Visma14:15
5Bahrain - Victorious18:28
6Trek - Segafredo21:48
7Cofidis21:52
8Movistar Team26:07
9Lotto Soudal27:05
10Team Arkéa Samsic36:26
11Team DSM37:09
12Groupama - FDJ40:10
13AG2R Citroën Team47:55
14B&B Hotels - KTM55:44
15Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:01:23
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04:55
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:18:05
18BORA - hansgrohe1:38:18
19Alpecin-Fenix1:47:36
20EF Education-EasyPost1:58:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo