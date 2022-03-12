Paris-Nice stage 7: Primož Roglič punches to victory on Turini, consolidates GC lead

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the all-star mountaintop sprint to take his first victory of the season and pad his GC lead ahead of the final day of racing at Paris-Nice.

Roglič darted away from the group of five that battled through the final kilometers of the Turini summit finish Saturday, leaving Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to go two-three behind him.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) rolled through for fourth after tenaciously clinging to a series of haymakers through the final phase of Saturday’s stage, while João Almeida (UAE Emirates) secured fifth after an incredible chase from the remnants of the bunch.

Roglič’s victory gives him a solid 47-second margin over Yates heading into the hilly gallop around Nice that wraps up the race Sunday. Martínez moves up to third, vaulting past Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

Roglič conducted his post-race interview with his young son sat on his knee.

“My biggest supporters!” he said of his wife and child, who met him at the finishline. “It’s nice to win on local climbs.”

Sunday’s lumpy, explosive parcours won’t be straightforward for Roglič, despite his strong GC advantage. Last year, the Slovenian saw his classification lead evaporate after a disaster ride around Nice that saw him crash multiple times before losing the yellow jersey on the final day of racing.

“We saw last year, tomorrow will be a super-demanding one,” he said.

Roglič found himself relatively short-handed when the bunch hit the lower slopes of the Turini on Saturday. Wout van Aert and a bunch of Jumbo-Visma riders were distanced early, leaving the overnight GC leader with just Steven Kruijswijk and Rohan Dennis for company.

Ineos Grenadiers was first to set the tempo on the grinding Alpine climb, shelling riders out the back of the lead group and reeling in all but three of the day’s early break.

Arkéa briefly took control for Quintana before Dennis began pulling for Roglič at 10km to go, popping American talent Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and then GC contender Latour off the pack.

A blistering attack from Adam Yates broke the deadlock and put an Ineos one-two into play at 7km to go.

The Brit punched out of the GC group, catching last breakaway rider Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) and forcing Roglič to chase.

Roglič bridged, dragging Martínez and Quintana with him. Martínez tried to counter teammate Adam Yates’ move before Roglič rampaged away with a surge that dropped all his GC threats except Ineos’ Colombian co-captain.

Martínez and Roglič shared turns together as Simon Yates chased with Quintana in his wheel. The foursome finally came together inside the final 3km and the cat-and-mousing began.

Yates made the first serious acceleration at 1.8km as he looked to kick into the GC lead, putting Quintana under pressure. The group came back together soon after, but the Brit went again as Quintana yo-yo’d on and off the back.

Martínez tried next as he, Yates and Roglič remained locked together. Meanwhile, Quintana clawed his way back for a third time in as many kilometers.

Almeida made the most of the start-stop at the front and made contact with the front four at just 200 meters to go.

Almeida had only just caught on when Roglič opened up the sprint, blitzing away in the uphill final to take victory, consolidate his GC lead, and be greeted by his waiting family.