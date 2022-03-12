Paris-Nice stage 7: Primož Roglič punches to victory on Turini, consolidates GC lead
Roglič comes out top on summit finish after GC group throws haymakers through the final.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the all-star mountaintop sprint to take his first victory of the season and pad his GC lead ahead of the final day of racing at Paris-Nice.
Roglič darted away from the group of five that battled through the final kilometers of the Turini summit finish Saturday, leaving Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to go two-three behind him.
Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) rolled through for fourth after tenaciously clinging to a series of haymakers through the final phase of Saturday’s stage, while João Almeida (UAE Emirates) secured fifth after an incredible chase from the remnants of the bunch.
Roglič’s victory gives him a solid 47-second margin over Yates heading into the hilly gallop around Nice that wraps up the race Sunday. Martínez moves up to third, vaulting past Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).
Roglič conducted his post-race interview with his young son sat on his knee.
“My biggest supporters!” he said of his wife and child, who met him at the finishline. “It’s nice to win on local climbs.”
Sunday’s lumpy, explosive parcours won’t be straightforward for Roglič, despite his strong GC advantage. Last year, the Slovenian saw his classification lead evaporate after a disaster ride around Nice that saw him crash multiple times before losing the yellow jersey on the final day of racing.
“We saw last year, tomorrow will be a super-demanding one,” he said.
Roglič found himself relatively short-handed when the bunch hit the lower slopes of the Turini on Saturday. Wout van Aert and a bunch of Jumbo-Visma riders were distanced early, leaving the overnight GC leader with just Steven Kruijswijk and Rohan Dennis for company.
Ineos Grenadiers was first to set the tempo on the grinding Alpine climb, shelling riders out the back of the lead group and reeling in all but three of the day’s early break.
Arkéa briefly took control for Quintana before Dennis began pulling for Roglič at 10km to go, popping American talent Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and then GC contender Latour off the pack.
A blistering attack from Adam Yates broke the deadlock and put an Ineos one-two into play at 7km to go.
The Brit punched out of the GC group, catching last breakaway rider Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) and forcing Roglič to chase.
Roglič bridged, dragging Martínez and Quintana with him. Martínez tried to counter teammate Adam Yates’ move before Roglič rampaged away with a surge that dropped all his GC threats except Ineos’ Colombian co-captain.
Martínez and Roglič shared turns together as Simon Yates chased with Quintana in his wheel. The foursome finally came together inside the final 3km and the cat-and-mousing began.
Yates made the first serious acceleration at 1.8km as he looked to kick into the GC lead, putting Quintana under pressure. The group came back together soon after, but the Brit went again as Quintana yo-yo’d on and off the back.
Martínez tried next as he, Yates and Roglič remained locked together. Meanwhile, Quintana clawed his way back for a third time in as many kilometers.
Almeida made the most of the start-stop at the front and made contact with the front four at just 200 meters to go.
Almeida had only just caught on when Roglič opened up the sprint, blitzing away in the uphill final to take victory, consolidate his GC lead, and be greeted by his waiting family.
Paris - Nice Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:47
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:02
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:09
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25
|7
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:27
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:44
|10
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:02
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:28
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2:05
|15
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:07
|16
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|17
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:19
|18
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:00
|19
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:23
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|21
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:03
|22
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:30
|23
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:30
|24
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|7:30
|25
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:30
|26
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:30
|27
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|7:30
|28
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:30
|29
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:44
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:44
|31
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:20
|32
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|9:37
|33
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|9:37
|34
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:50
|35
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:59
|36
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|12:24
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|12:24
|38
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:24
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:24
|40
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:24
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:24
|42
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:24
|43
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|12:38
|44
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:23
|45
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|15:20
|46
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:39
|47
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|16:22
|48
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:02
|49
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|18:14
|50
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|18:14
|51
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:14
|52
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:14
|53
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:14
|54
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:14
|55
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:14
|56
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:14
|57
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|18:14
|58
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18:14
|59
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:14
|60
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|19:00
|61
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|19:00
|62
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:00
|63
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:00
|64
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|21:04
|65
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|21:29
|66
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|23:19
|67
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|24:19
|68
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|25:20
|69
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|25:20
|70
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:02
|71
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:02
|72
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:02
|73
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:02
|74
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|26:02
|75
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|26:02
|76
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:02
|77
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:02
|78
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:02
|79
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:02
|80
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:02
|81
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:02
|82
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:02
|83
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:02
|84
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:02
|85
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:02
|86
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:02
|87
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|26:02
|88
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:02
|89
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:02
|90
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:02
|91
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:02
|92
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:02
|93
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:10
|94
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:10
|95
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:10
|96
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:11
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:26:11
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:47
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:00
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:04
|6
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:12
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|8
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2:56
|9
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|3:13
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:29
|11
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:41
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4:09
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:53
|14
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:13
|15
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:13
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:13
|17
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:31
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:26
|19
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:54
|20
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|10:05
|21
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:39
|22
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|12:23
|23
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:49
|24
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|14:14
|25
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:39
|26
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|18:04
|27
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:23
|28
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:59
|29
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:23
|30
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|22:53
|31
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|22:58
|32
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:35
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:38
|34
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:49
|35
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:21
|36
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|27:36
|37
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:06
|38
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:11
|39
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|34:10
|40
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:39
|41
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|34:46
|42
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|35:05
|43
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:43
|44
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|35:47
|45
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:04
|46
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:21
|47
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|36:37
|48
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|37:19
|49
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|37:35
|50
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|37:36
|51
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:28
|52
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:02
|53
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|41:23
|54
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:33
|55
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|43:09
|56
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|43:33
|57
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|43:42
|58
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:55
|59
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|45:07
|60
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:36
|61
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:55
|62
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:58
|63
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|47:52
|64
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|48:15
|65
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|48:40
|66
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|48:51
|67
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|50:52
|68
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|50:54
|69
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51:04
|70
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|51:11
|71
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|52:23
|72
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:36
|73
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:01
|74
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:42
|75
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|57:00
|76
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|58:07
|77
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|59:14
|78
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:02
|79
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:02:35
|80
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:53
|81
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04:50
|82
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:08:08
|83
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08:46
|84
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:02
|85
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14:29
|86
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:46
|87
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:04
|88
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:16:45
|89
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16:53
|90
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:09
|91
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:39
|92
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:17:56
|93
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:19:21
|94
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:26:15
|95
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:27:53
|96
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|56
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|41
|4
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|29
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|24
|6
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|18
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|8
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|16
|9
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|12
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|13
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|11
|14
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|15
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|8
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|18
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|20
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|21
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|22
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|23
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|24
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|25
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|26
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5
|27
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|29
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|33
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|34
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|3
|35
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|36
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|37
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|38
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|40
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|41
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|42
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|43
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1
|44
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1
|45
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:29:40
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:44
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:02
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:57
|5
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6:36
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:30
|7
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|19:29
|8
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:52
|9
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|32:18
|10
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|33:50
|11
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:33
|12
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|40:13
|13
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|44:46
|14
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|47:35
|15
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:24
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01:21
|17
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05:17
|18
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:17
|19
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:11:17
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|2
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9
|7
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|8
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|9
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6
|10
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|12
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6
|13
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5
|14
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|15
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|18
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|19
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|3
|20
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|22
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|23
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|28
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|29
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|31
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|33
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|79:33:00
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:27
|3
|TotalEnergies
|11:02
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:15
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:28
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:48
|7
|Cofidis
|21:52
|8
|Movistar Team
|26:07
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|27:05
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:26
|11
|Team DSM
|37:09
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:10
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:55
|14
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|55:44
|15
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01:23
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04:55
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:18:05
|18
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38:18
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47:36
|20
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:58:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.