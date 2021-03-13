Road

Paris-Nice stage 7: Primož Roglič pips the final breakaway rider to secure hat-trick

Roglič denies Gino Mäder in the final seconds after the Bahrain-Victorious rider escaped into the day's early break.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) denied breakaway rider Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) in the closing 150 meters to take his third stage win of the race and extend his GC lead at Paris-Nice.

The Slovenian overhauled Mäder in the closing seconds of stage 7 on Saturday after riding clear from his GC rivals in the closing 400 meters of the grinding Colmiane summit finish.

“Why not, eh?” Roglič said when asked of his late dash for the stage win.

“The team worked really well. At the end there was a possibility, so I went for it,” he said. “It was hard all day, especially from the beginning. A short but sweet stage. In the end, it was really tight, but luckily I managed to come past on the finish line.”

Mäder took second, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third.

Neilson Powless (EF-Nippo) had enjoyed a long day in the break with Mäder and lasted through until the final five kilometers until the Swiss rider’s relentless attacks dropped the tenacious 24-year-old American.

Roglič now holds a solid 52-second gap ahead of the final stage Sunday.

American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), who started the stage in fifth overall, crossed the line 18th at 1:03 back, and slotted into 10th overall at 2:21 back with one stage left to go.

Astana-Premier Tech crank the pace into the final kilometers

With riders sitting third and fourth on GC, Astana-Premier Tech put numbers on the front of the reduced GC group in the closing kilometers of the 16-kilometer mountaintop finish in an effort to shake out Roglič and Schachmann. Mäder battled solo at the front, 40 seconds ahead, a stage win in the balance.

It wasn’t until Jumbo-Visma took control at 1500 meters to go that the group of GC favorites began fracturing, Steven Kruijswijk and then Roglič set the pace to leave just five riders in the bunch of favorites, which included Schachmann and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

Roglič made his first move at 900 meters to go, motoring away on the shallow gradient as Schachmann clung to his wheel. The duo began to cat and mouse in the final 300 meters, allowing Vlasov and Tiesj Benoot (DSM) to bridge. However, just as the group expanded, Roglič turned on the afterburners to go clear, scorching up the road and passing Mäder just seconds before crossing the line for his 50th career win.

Powless in the early break

Powless and Mäder got into a 13-man break that went clear early in the stage, with two riders from Ineos Grenadiers, Trek-Segafredo, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Bahrain Victorious also represented. The bunch gained around three minutes in the first half of the stage before seeing the pace in the peloton behind drop to around 1:20 as the group hit the bottom of the 16-kilometer Colmiane.

As soon as the climb started, five riders popped to leave just eight looking to hold off the clutches of the Bora-Hansgrohe-led bunch.

Powless, Mäder and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) were the last three in the escape with 10km to go as Jumbo-Visma started the pulling in the reduced peloton with Sam Oomen and George Bennett. Mäder began to pile the pressure in the final seven kilometers, first dropping Elissonde but unable to dislodge Powless until a further handful of accelerations finally distanced the American.

What’s to come

The race wraps up with a short hilly stage played out across a circuit outside of Nice. Like Saturday’s stage, the original parcours for Sunday was re-routed due to COVID restrictions preventing the race from entering the center on Nice.

Paris-Nice Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma3:09:18
2MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:02
3SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:05
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:08
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:10
6BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:10
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:15
9VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:22
10HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:27
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
12HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:35
13VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:38
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:40
15BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:53
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:53
17MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:59
18JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:03
19HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:14
20POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:27
21TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:37
22LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:52
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:52
26BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:52
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:57
28GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02
29ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:14
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:13
31JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:30
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:34
33FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech4:34
34MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:34
35OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma5:33
36ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:46
37NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team7:53
38ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team7:53
39SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix7:53
40EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:26
41SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:26
42BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates8:26
43ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:26
44EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo8:26
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech9:29
46SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech9:29
47DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers9:29
48POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe11:07
49TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team12:01
50GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:01
51PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:03
52MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo12:41
53THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo12:41
54VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation13:26
55BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:45
56GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:45
57DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:55
58RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix13:55
59CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step13:55
60DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates17:18
61GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe17:18
62DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie17:31
63STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo17:31
64DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step17:31
65LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:31
66DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team17:31
67CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:31
68SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:31
69SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step17:31
70VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:31
71THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix17:31
72AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers17:31
73HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious17:31
74DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers17:31
75KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo18:14
76TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates18:19
77MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange18:19
78DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange18:19
79ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious18:19
80DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal19:46
81GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation19:46
82VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal19:46
83GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal19:46
84COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM19:46
85DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ19:46
86OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates19:46
87NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:46
88LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix19:46
89ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team19:46
90BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:46
91EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM19:46
92CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19:46
93ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ19:46
94CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo19:46
95MORA SebastiánMovistar Team19:46
96TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie19:46
97ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:46
98TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:46
99HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious19:46
100SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM19:46
101PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM19:46
102LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:41
103PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:41
104RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo21:10
105BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation21:10
106OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal21:10
107VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:10
108COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates21:10
109ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation21:10
110KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange21:10
111KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:10
112DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix21:10
113BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie21:10
114RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic21:10
115KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates21:10
116BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious21:10
117BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21:10
118BOL CeesTeam DSM21:10
119SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe21:10
120GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ21:10
121WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:10
122KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ21:10
123LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM21:25
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe21:35
125MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe21:58
126ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe21:58
127MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic22:23
128BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step23:33
129JACOBS JohanMovistar Team23:33
130LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM24:48
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step24:56
132PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo24:56
133VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma24:56
134HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:10
135VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:35
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ25:35
137HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma25:35
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 26:32:01
2SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:52
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:11
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:15
5BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM1:34
6HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:34
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:06
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
9HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:10
10JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:21
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:24
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:26
13VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:33
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:36
15VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:41
16HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:49
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:50
18LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie3:13
19HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:18
20MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:22
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3:23
22GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:27
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:53
24GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:59
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:01
26POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo4:05
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:12
28ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:01
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma6:03
30JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:29
31BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:45
32ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo10:24
33ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team14:45
34OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma14:53
35ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team15:05
36CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step16:04
37NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team16:14
38EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo17:49
39EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:29
40SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix19:15
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:56
42SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech20:57
43GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team21:10
44FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech21:30
45DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates21:35
46MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo23:54
47COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates24:03
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech24:38
49POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe25:11
50BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates25:15
51TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team25:27
52PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:24
53DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers26:24
54DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers26:54
55SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers27:29
56SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step28:00
57TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates28:12
58LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step29:25
59VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation29:53
60STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo30:30
61SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic30:49
62OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal31:01
63DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange31:16
64TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:29
65GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:31
66MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team31:52
67GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal32:29
68DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step32:34
69BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM32:51
70CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo33:41
71HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious34:41
72ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ35:06
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal36:02
74ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:05
75BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo36:13
76COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM36:24
77GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe36:38
78LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:12
79KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:22
80THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo37:32
81TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie38:09
82HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM38:57
83BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie39:08
84NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS39:27
85ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits39:36
86RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix39:40
87CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS40:31
88BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic40:58
89VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:06
90DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal42:11
91PEDERSEN Casper42:23
92DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team42:39
93KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ43:22
94RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic44:15
95CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step44:23
96EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM45:30
97OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates45:46
98MORA SebastiánMovistar Team45:51
99BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step45:58
100KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates46:04
101ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team46:11
102LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM46:18
103ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious46:27
104DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie46:45
105THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix46:46
106DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ47:29
107VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal47:37
108PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:34
109KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo48:40
110WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:50
111MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step50:41
112AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers51:05
113HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma51:18
114HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious52:07
115RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo53:07
116ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation53:20
117GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ53:52
118LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix54:59
119MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic55:41
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma55:44
121SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe57:06
122KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange57:33
123ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe57:57
124PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo58:32
125BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious58:57
126VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux59:53
127GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation59:54
128BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00:46
129BOL CeesTeam DSM1:01:08
130MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:02:49
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:03:07
132DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:03:27
133JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:03:55
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:06:40
135VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08:14
136SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM1:11:03
137LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:13:03
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma57
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step39
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange28
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe25
5LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits22
6COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM21
7PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21
8HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange20
9ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe18
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo15
11BOL CeesTeam DSM15
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious15
13BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM15
14BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious14
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
17BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic12
18CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
19IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech8
20DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ8
21TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7
22ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
23PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team6
24PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
25NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
26GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5
27DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5
28DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5
29KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates5
30GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
31BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
32LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech3
33DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3
34SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM3
35VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
36LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie3
37LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
38VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
39HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
41POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2
42CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
43NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
44VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
45HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1
46NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1
47POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1
48DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers1
49SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
50STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
51RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1
52CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1
53VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
54MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team-3
55RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic-4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech 26:33:12
2HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:23
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:10
4MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
5PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:15
6VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:22
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:38
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:16
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:54
10SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech19:46
11GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team19:59
12TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team24:16
13OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal29:50
14BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:40
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo35:02
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM41:12
17DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team41:28
18EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM44:19
19OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates44:35
20VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal46:26
21RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo51:56
22LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix53:48
23KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange56:22
24MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:01:38
25JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:02:44
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits67
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma20
4DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20
5ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
7NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team7
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6
9CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5
11POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
12ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
15EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo3
16DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech2
18BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2
19HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2
21ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2
22CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
23OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
24DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2
25DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
26GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
27HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
28BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2
29DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2
30FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1
31DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
32ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Astana - Premier Tech 79:41:45
2Team Jumbo-Visma2:32
3Bahrain - Victorious3:02
4AG2R Citroën Team6:33
5Team Qhubeka ASSOS18:50
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits20:32
7Movistar Team22:09
8Trek - Segafredo31:38
9Team DSM34:25
10INEOS Grenadiers38:35
11B&B Hotels p/b KTM43:42
12Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:54
13EF Education - Nippo44:52
14Team BikeExchange46:54
15UAE-Team Emirates46:57
16Lotto Soudal51:46
17Team Arkéa Samsic52:10
18BORA - hansgrohe56:21
19Israel Start-Up Nation57:04
20Alpecin-Fenix59:54
21Deceuninck - Quick Step1:04:53
22Groupama - FDJ1:06:12
23Team Total Direct Energie1:08:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

Stay On Topic