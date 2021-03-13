Paris-Nice stage 7: Primož Roglič pips the final breakaway rider to secure hat-trick
Roglič denies Gino Mäder in the final seconds after the Bahrain-Victorious rider escaped into the day's early break.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) denied breakaway rider Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) in the closing 150 meters to take his third stage win of the race and extend his GC lead at Paris-Nice.
The Slovenian overhauled Mäder in the closing seconds of stage 7 on Saturday after riding clear from his GC rivals in the closing 400 meters of the grinding Colmiane summit finish.
“Why not, eh?” Roglič said when asked of his late dash for the stage win.
“The team worked really well. At the end there was a possibility, so I went for it,” he said. “It was hard all day, especially from the beginning. A short but sweet stage. In the end, it was really tight, but luckily I managed to come past on the finish line.”
Quelle VICTOIRE de @rogla !!!🏅🏅🏅
What a WIN for @rogla!!! 🏅🏅🏅#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/jDJ7DRSg0J
— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 13, 2021
Mäder took second, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third.
Neilson Powless (EF-Nippo) had enjoyed a long day in the break with Mäder and lasted through until the final five kilometers until the Swiss rider’s relentless attacks dropped the tenacious 24-year-old American.
Roglič now holds a solid 52-second gap ahead of the final stage Sunday.
American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), who started the stage in fifth overall, crossed the line 18th at 1:03 back, and slotted into 10th overall at 2:21 back with one stage left to go.
I suffered like a dog today to do all I was capable of 😵😛 But man was I perfectly positioned all day thanks to the group of legends here. Makes me sorry I couldn’t do more @ImanolErviti @johanjacbs @jjrojillas @Arcas92 @muehlberger_94 @SebastianMoraV 🤝 https://t.co/3Q4AuQt7a0
— Matteo Jorgenson (@MatteoJorg) March 13, 2021
Astana-Premier Tech crank the pace into the final kilometers
With riders sitting third and fourth on GC, Astana-Premier Tech put numbers on the front of the reduced GC group in the closing kilometers of the 16-kilometer mountaintop finish in an effort to shake out Roglič and Schachmann. Mäder battled solo at the front, 40 seconds ahead, a stage win in the balance.
It wasn’t until Jumbo-Visma took control at 1500 meters to go that the group of GC favorites began fracturing, Steven Kruijswijk and then Roglič set the pace to leave just five riders in the bunch of favorites, which included Schachmann and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).
Roglič made his first move at 900 meters to go, motoring away on the shallow gradient as Schachmann clung to his wheel. The duo began to cat and mouse in the final 300 meters, allowing Vlasov and Tiesj Benoot (DSM) to bridge. However, just as the group expanded, Roglič turned on the afterburners to go clear, scorching up the road and passing Mäder just seconds before crossing the line for his 50th career win.
Powless in the early break
Powless and Mäder got into a 13-man break that went clear early in the stage, with two riders from Ineos Grenadiers, Trek-Segafredo, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Bahrain Victorious also represented. The bunch gained around three minutes in the first half of the stage before seeing the pace in the peloton behind drop to around 1:20 as the group hit the bottom of the 16-kilometer Colmiane.
As soon as the climb started, five riders popped to leave just eight looking to hold off the clutches of the Bora-Hansgrohe-led bunch.
Powless, Mäder and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) were the last three in the escape with 10km to go as Jumbo-Visma started the pulling in the reduced peloton with Sam Oomen and George Bennett. Mäder began to pile the pressure in the final seven kilometers, first dropping Elissonde but unable to dislodge Powless until a further handful of accelerations finally distanced the American.
3️⃣ coureurs en tête :
3️⃣ riders in the lead:
🇺🇸@NPowless
🇫🇷@KennyElissonde
🇨🇭@maedergino#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/nX6zVNPvHn
— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 13, 2021
What’s to come
The race wraps up with a short hilly stage played out across a circuit outside of Nice. Like Saturday’s stage, the original parcours for Sunday was re-routed due to COVID restrictions preventing the race from entering the center on Nice.
Paris-Nice Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:18
|2
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:02
|3
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|6
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:10
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:15
|9
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:27
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|12
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|13
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:40
|15
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:53
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|17
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:59
|18
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:14
|20
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:27
|21
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|26
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:57
|28
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02
|29
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:14
|30
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:13
|31
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:30
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:34
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:34
|34
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:34
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:33
|36
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:46
|37
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:53
|38
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|7:53
|39
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:53
|40
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:26
|41
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:26
|42
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:26
|43
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:26
|44
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:26
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:29
|46
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:29
|47
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:29
|48
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:07
|49
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:01
|50
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:01
|51
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:03
|52
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:41
|53
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:41
|54
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:26
|55
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:45
|56
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:45
|57
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:55
|58
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:55
|59
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:55
|60
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:18
|61
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:18
|62
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:31
|63
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:31
|64
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:31
|65
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:31
|66
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:31
|67
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:31
|68
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:31
|69
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:31
|70
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:31
|71
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:31
|72
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:31
|73
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:31
|74
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:31
|75
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:14
|76
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:19
|77
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|18:19
|78
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|18:19
|79
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:19
|80
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|19:46
|81
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:46
|82
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|19:46
|83
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|19:46
|84
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|19:46
|85
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:46
|86
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:46
|87
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:46
|88
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:46
|89
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|19:46
|90
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:46
|91
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|19:46
|92
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:46
|93
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:46
|94
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:46
|95
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|19:46
|96
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:46
|97
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:46
|98
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:46
|99
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:46
|100
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|19:46
|101
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|19:46
|102
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:41
|103
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:41
|104
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:10
|105
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:10
|106
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|21:10
|107
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:10
|108
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:10
|109
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:10
|110
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|21:10
|111
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:10
|112
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:10
|113
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:10
|114
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:10
|115
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:10
|116
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:10
|117
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:10
|118
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|21:10
|119
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:10
|120
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:10
|121
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:10
|122
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:10
|123
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21:25
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:35
|125
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:58
|126
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:58
|127
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:23
|128
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:33
|129
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|23:33
|130
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|24:48
|131
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:56
|132
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:56
|133
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:56
|134
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:10
|135
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:35
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:35
|137
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:35
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:32:01
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|5
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|1:34
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:34
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:06
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:10
|10
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:21
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:24
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26
|13
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|15
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:49
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:50
|18
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:13
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:18
|20
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:22
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:23
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:53
|24
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:59
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:01
|26
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:05
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:12
|28
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:01
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:03
|30
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:29
|31
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:45
|32
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:24
|33
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|14:45
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:53
|35
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|15:05
|36
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:04
|37
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:14
|38
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:49
|39
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:29
|40
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:15
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:56
|42
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:57
|43
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:10
|44
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:30
|45
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:35
|46
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:54
|47
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:03
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:38
|49
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:11
|50
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:15
|51
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:27
|52
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:24
|53
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:24
|54
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:54
|55
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:29
|56
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:00
|57
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:12
|58
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:25
|59
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:53
|60
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:30
|61
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:49
|62
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|31:01
|63
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|31:16
|64
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:29
|65
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:31
|66
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|31:52
|67
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|32:29
|68
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:34
|69
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|32:51
|70
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:41
|71
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:41
|72
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:06
|73
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|36:02
|74
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:05
|75
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:13
|76
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|36:24
|77
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:38
|78
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:12
|79
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:22
|80
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:32
|81
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38:09
|82
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38:57
|83
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:08
|84
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|39:27
|85
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:36
|86
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39:40
|87
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|40:31
|88
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:58
|89
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:06
|90
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|42:11
|91
|PEDERSEN Casper
|42:23
|92
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:39
|93
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:22
|94
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|44:15
|95
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:23
|96
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|45:30
|97
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:46
|98
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|45:51
|99
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:58
|100
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:04
|101
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|46:11
|102
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|46:18
|103
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:27
|104
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|46:45
|105
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|46:46
|106
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:29
|107
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|47:37
|108
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:34
|109
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:40
|110
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:50
|111
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:41
|112
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:05
|113
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:18
|114
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:07
|115
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|53:07
|116
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:20
|117
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:52
|118
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|54:59
|119
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:41
|120
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:44
|121
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:06
|122
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|57:33
|123
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:57
|124
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:32
|125
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|58:57
|126
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59:53
|127
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|59:54
|128
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:46
|129
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:01:08
|130
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02:49
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:07
|132
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:27
|133
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:03:55
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06:40
|135
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08:14
|136
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|1:11:03
|137
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:13:03
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|28
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|5
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|6
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21
|7
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|20
|9
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|13
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|15
|14
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|17
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|19
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|20
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|21
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|22
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|23
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|24
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|25
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|26
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|27
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|28
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|29
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|30
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|32
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|33
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|34
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|3
|35
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|36
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|37
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|38
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|39
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|41
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|42
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|43
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|44
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1
|46
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|47
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|48
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|49
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|50
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|51
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|52
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1
|53
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|54
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|-3
|55
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|-4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:33:12
|2
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:23
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|5
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15
|6
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:38
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:54
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:46
|11
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:59
|12
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:16
|13
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|29:50
|14
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:40
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:02
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|41:12
|17
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:28
|18
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|44:19
|19
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:35
|20
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|46:26
|21
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|51:56
|22
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|53:48
|23
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|56:22
|24
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:38
|25
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:02:44
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|67
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|5
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|7
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|9
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|11
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|12
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|15
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|16
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|18
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2
|19
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|21
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2
|22
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|25
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|26
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|27
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|28
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|29
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|30
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|31
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana - Premier Tech
|79:41:45
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:32
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:02
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:33
|5
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:50
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:32
|7
|Movistar Team
|22:09
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:38
|9
|Team DSM
|34:25
|10
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:35
|11
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|43:42
|12
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:54
|13
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:52
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|46:54
|15
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:57
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|51:46
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|52:10
|18
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:21
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:04
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|59:54
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:53
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06:12
|23
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.