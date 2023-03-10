Paris-Nice stage 6 canceled due to ‘exceptionally violent winds’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 6 of Paris-Nice has been canceled after what organizers called “exceptionally violent winds.”

High winds have caused several trees to fall and block roads in the region and organizers had already announced earlier in the day that the first 117 kilometers would be neutralized due to the weather conditions.

However, organizers later decided not to send the riders out at all for their own safety with the race set to resume Saturday. Tadej Pogačar currently leads Paris-Nice by six seconds over David Gaudu after taking the yellow jersey with a stage win Thursday.

“After studying several options for modifying the route and waiting for an improvement in weather conditions in the afternoon, the organizers of Paris-Nice have decided to cancel the 6th stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in agreement with the local authorities,” a statement said.

“The exceptionally violent winds, which notably caused several tree falls in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable, sporting action will resume tomorrow from Nice for the 7th stage.”

It’s not the only race impacted by poor weather conditions in Europe on Friday with 2.5km cut from the end of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage due to high winds near the finish line.

Meanwhile, the women’s one-day Drentse 8 was canceled partway through the race as a result of snow. The riders had set off on a shortened route, but heavy snow continued to fall and organizers decided to pull the plug.

It is the second women’s race this week that has been canceled as a result of snow after GP Oetingen in Belgium did not go ahead.

