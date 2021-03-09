Paris-Nice stage 3: Stefan Bissegger victorious in the race against the clock
Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange relinquishes lead to the Swiss EF Education-Nippo rider.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won the 2021 Paris Nice stage 3 time trial, besting grand tour winners and world hour record holders alike.
“It makes me happy to beat Roglič,” Bissegger said. “Time trials are really my thing. I come from track and the short, punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really good to show what I’m capable of.”
With his performance, Bissegger steps into the race leadership position, as well as assuming the lead in the white jersey competition.
This is the Swiss rider’s first full season as a WorldTour pro cyclist.
“Second big stage race of the year and second of my career,” said the stage-winner. “So it feels really nice to be in this position.”
Overnight race leader Michael “Bling” Matthews (Team BikeExchange) tried to defend the overall position, however, the sprinter could not match the speed posted by the time trial specialists.
Swiss time trial machine, @aka_muni 🇨🇭⏱ https://t.co/am4wteTGcY
— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) March 9, 2021
The mostly-flat 14.4km route featured several technical sections with a series of very twisty, off-camber turns, and a punchy climb in the final 400m.
Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) — twice world time trial champion and also a former hour record holder — set the early best time and was quickly followed by teammate Dylan van Baarle who was just one second in arrears.
When Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) came through the intermediate time check, he was 2 seconds faster than the Australian from Ineos Grenadiers. Andersen extended this lead by nearly one more second by the finish line.
And then it was the 2019 and 2020 Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who blazed past the mid-course time check just 1.2 seconds back of Andersen, averaging 46.2kph. The Slovenian slotted into the race lead as he crossed the finish line, but his time in the “hot seat” would not last long.
When Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) went thru the intermediate time check, he was leading the stage by 3.27 seconds. Cavagna, like Roglič before him rode a faster time in the second half of the course, and this strategy paid off, as he took over leadership by 5.8 seconds over Roglič.
The Swiss time trialist Bessigger blitzed through the intermediate time check just barely less than one second behind Cavagna.
A track cyclist and time trial specialist, Bessigger had shown his abilities at the UAE Tour just several weeks prior, nearly keeping pace with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna.
“I’m quite young so I still have to establish myself to the others. So I think I showed in this time trial that I’m here and that they have to be aware of me,” said Bissegger.
While Matthews put in a gutsy effort, he could not match the paces set by the time trial specialists, and ultimately slipped to fifth place in the general classification.
What’s next
Stage 4 of Paris-Nice will travel 187.5km from Chalon-sur-Saone to Chiroubles and climb Mount Brouilly twice, and concluding with a 7.3km ascent in the Beaujolais mountains.
Bessigger will have his work cut out for him, as Roglič and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and a slew of climbers are poised to take control of the race.
Paris-Nice Stage 3 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:34
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:09
|5
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:10
|6
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|7
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:13
|8
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|9
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|10
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|12
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|14
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|17
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:23
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:24
|19
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:25
|20
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:25
|22
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|24
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|25
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:29
|26
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|27
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|28
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|29
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|30
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|31
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|32
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:38
|34
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|35
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|36
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|37
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41
|39
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|40
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|41
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|42
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|43
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:45
|44
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|0:45
|45
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|46
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|47
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:48
|48
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|49
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:49
|50
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:49
|51
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|52
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|53
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|54
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|55
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|56
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:53
|58
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:54
|59
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|60
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|61
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|62
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:57
|63
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:58
|64
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|65
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|66
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|68
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|69
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|70
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:02
|71
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:02
|72
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|73
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02
|74
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|75
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|76
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05
|77
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05
|78
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06
|79
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:08
|80
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|81
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|82
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|83
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|84
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11
|85
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11
|86
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11
|87
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|88
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|89
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:13
|90
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|91
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|92
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16
|93
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16
|94
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|95
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:16
|96
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:18
|97
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18
|98
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19
|99
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|100
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|101
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|102
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24
|103
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|104
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|105
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25
|106
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27
|107
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:27
|108
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:28
|109
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:29
|110
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:30
|111
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30
|112
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:30
|113
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31
|114
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:32
|115
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:32
|116
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|117
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:33
|118
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|119
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|121
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|122
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|123
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|124
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:37
|125
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|126
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40
|127
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42
|128
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|129
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43
|130
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43
|131
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:43
|132
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|133
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|134
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:46
|135
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:47
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:47
|137
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:50
|138
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|139
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|140
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:51
|141
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53
|142
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53
|143
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56
|144
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|145
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1:57
|146
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:57
|147
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:58
|148
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:03
|149
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:03
|150
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:05
|151
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10
|152
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:12
|153
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:13
|154
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:15
|155
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|156
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:17
|157
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|158
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:27
|159
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:37:11
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:09
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09
|6
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:10
|7
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|8
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:13
|9
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|10
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|12
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:24
|17
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:25
|18
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|19
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:25
|20
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|21
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|22
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|23
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:29
|24
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29
|25
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|28
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|29
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|30
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:38
|32
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|33
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|34
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|35
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|36
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41
|37
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|38
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|39
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|40
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:45
|41
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:46
|42
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|43
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|44
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:49
|45
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:49
|46
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|47
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|48
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|49
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|50
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:52
|51
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|52
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:53
|53
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:54
|54
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|55
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|56
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|57
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:58
|58
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|59
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|60
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00
|61
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|62
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|63
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|64
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02
|65
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:02
|66
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|67
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|68
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|69
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06
|70
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:08
|71
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|72
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|73
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|74
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|75
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11
|76
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11
|77
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|78
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|79
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:13
|80
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14
|81
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|82
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|83
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16
|84
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|85
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:16
|86
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|87
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:18
|88
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18
|89
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19
|90
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|91
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|92
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|93
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25
|94
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27
|95
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27
|96
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:30
|97
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30
|98
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:30
|99
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:32
|100
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|101
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33
|102
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|103
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|104
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|105
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|106
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|107
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:37
|108
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|109
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40
|110
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41
|111
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42
|112
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43
|113
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43
|114
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|115
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|116
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:45
|117
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:47
|118
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:47
|119
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:48
|120
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:50
|121
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|122
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|123
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:51
|124
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53
|125
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53
|126
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|1:55
|127
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|128
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:57
|129
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:58
|130
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:03
|131
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:03
|132
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:09
|133
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10
|134
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:13
|135
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:17
|136
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|137
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:20
|138
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:21
|139
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:34
|140
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:46
|141
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:51
|142
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:51
|143
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59
|144
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:05
|145
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:06
|146
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:07
|147
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:54
|148
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:38
|149
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:43
|150
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:51
|151
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8:20
|152
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:50
|153
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:03
|154
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:09
|155
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:46
|156
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:05
|157
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|11:47
|158
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:27
|159
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:05
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|19
|4
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|5
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15
|6
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|7
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|8
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|11
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|13
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|14
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|15
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6
|16
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|17
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|18
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|19
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|20
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|21
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|23
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2
|24
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|25
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|26
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|27
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|28
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|29
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:37:11
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:09
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|5
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|7
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|8
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41
|9
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|11
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:49
|12
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:02
|17
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|18
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:08
|19
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|21
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|22
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30
|24
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|25
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:50
|26
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53
|28
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:20
|29
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:43
|30
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:51
|31
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|11:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10
|2
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|3
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|4
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|7
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|8
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|9
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:52:11
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:19
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:30
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|7
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:53
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|9
|Team DSM
|1:05
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:26
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:35
|15
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:36
|16
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51
|17
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|18
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:17
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:40
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:22
|22
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:27
|23
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.