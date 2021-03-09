Road

Paris-Nice stage 3: Stefan Bissegger victorious in the race against the clock

Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange relinquishes lead to the Swiss EF Education-Nippo rider.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won the 2021 Paris Nice stage 3 time trial, besting grand tour winners and world hour record holders alike.

“It makes me happy to beat Roglič,” Bissegger said. “Time trials are really my thing. I come from track and the short, punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really good to show what I’m capable of.”

With his performance, Bissegger steps into the race leadership position, as well as assuming the lead in the white jersey competition.

This is the Swiss rider’s first full season as a WorldTour pro cyclist.

“Second big stage race of the year and second of my career,” said the stage-winner. “So it feels really nice to be in this position.”

Overnight race leader Michael “Bling” Matthews (Team BikeExchange) tried to defend the overall position, however, the sprinter could not match the speed posted by the time trial specialists.

The mostly-flat 14.4km route featured several technical sections with a series of very twisty, off-camber turns, and a punchy climb in the final 400m.

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) — twice world time trial champion and also a former hour record holder — set the early best time and was quickly followed by teammate Dylan van Baarle who was just one second in arrears.

When Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) came through the intermediate time check, he was 2 seconds faster than the Australian from Ineos Grenadiers. Andersen extended this lead by nearly one more second by the finish line.

And then it was the 2019 and 2020 Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who blazed past the mid-course time check just 1.2 seconds back of Andersen, averaging 46.2kph. The Slovenian slotted into the race lead as he crossed the finish line, but his time in the “hot seat” would not last long.

When Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) went thru the intermediate time check, he was leading the stage by 3.27 seconds. Cavagna, like Roglič before him rode a faster time in the second half of the course, and this strategy paid off, as he took over leadership by 5.8 seconds over Roglič.

The Swiss time trialist Bessigger blitzed through the intermediate time check just barely less than one second behind Cavagna.

A track cyclist and time trial specialist, Bessigger had shown his abilities at the UAE Tour just several weeks prior, nearly keeping pace with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna.

“I’m quite young so I still have to establish myself to the others. So I think I showed in this time trial that I’m here and that they have to be aware of me,” said Bissegger.

While Matthews put in a gutsy effort, he could not match the paces set by the time trial specialists, and ultimately slipped to fifth place in the general classification.

The climbers and GC riders will be looking to gain time back on stage 4. Photo: Courtesy ASO

What’s next

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice will travel 187.5km from Chalon-sur-Saone to Chiroubles and climb Mount Brouilly twice, and concluding with a 7.3km ascent in the Beaujolais mountains.

Bessigger will have his work cut out for him, as Roglič and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and a slew of climbers are poised to take control of the race.

Paris-Nice Stage 3 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo17:34
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:09
5KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:10
6DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:13
7LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:13
8VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:14
9LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
10BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:16
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
12IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:21
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
14PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:22
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:22
17MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:23
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:24
19CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:25
20VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
21FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:25
22GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:27
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:27
24MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
25WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:29
26BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
27DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:31
28VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:31
29POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:32
30CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
31LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:32
32DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:35
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:38
34EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange0:38
35JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:38
36SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:39
37POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:41
38OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:41
39COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:43
40SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:43
41GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:44
42GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:45
43NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:45
44SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM0:45
45GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:46
46TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:47
47BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:48
48KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:48
49EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:49
50LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:49
51TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:49
52DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange0:50
53PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:50
54HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:50
55GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:52
56HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:52
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:53
58SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:54
59BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
60BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:55
61THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:56
62RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:57
63DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:58
64GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
65DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:58
66PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00
67TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
68O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:01
69GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:02
70BOL CeesTeam DSM1:02
71HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:02
72OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:02
73VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02
74STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:04
75BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:05
76GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05
77RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:05
78BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie1:06
79PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:08
80SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
81RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
82ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:10
83MORA SebastiánMovistar Team1:10
84OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:11
85NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:11
86DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11
87DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:12
88MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
89ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:13
90BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
91TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
92MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16
93HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:16
94JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:16
95HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:16
96COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:18
97HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18
98MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19
99VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:20
100VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
101MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:23
102BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24
103HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:24
104DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
105VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:25
106BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:27
107BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:27
108MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:28
109DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:29
110MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:30
111PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:30
112ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:30
113BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:31
114PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:32
115KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:32
116NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
117VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:33
118ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:33
119DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:33
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:34
121ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:34
122EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:35
123ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:36
124LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:37
125MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
126EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40
127DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:42
128SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:42
129THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:43
130KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:43
131ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo1:43
132JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:44
133MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:45
134LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:46
135ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:47
136ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:47
137BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:50
138KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange1:50
139ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:51
140ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:51
141BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:53
142BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:53
143KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:56
144SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:57
145GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1:57
146VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:57
147KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:58
148SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:03
149BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:03
150LAWLESS ChrisTeam Total Direct Energie2:05
151SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:10
152HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:12
153GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:13
154LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:15
155VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
156WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:17
157GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:19
158PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:27
159AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:37:11
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:09
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:09
6KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:10
7PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:12
8LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:13
9VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:14
10LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
12IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:21
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
14CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
15VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:22
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:24
17CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:25
18VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
19FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:25
20GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:27
21JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:27
22MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
23WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:29
24VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:29
25BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:31
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:32
28CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
29LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:32
30DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:35
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:38
32EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange0:38
33JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:38
34SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:39
35POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:40
36OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:41
37COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:43
38GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:44
39GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:45
40NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:45
41BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:46
42GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:46
43TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:47
44EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:49
45LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:49
46TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:49
47PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:50
48HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:50
49GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:52
50BOL CeesTeam DSM0:52
51HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:52
52PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:53
53SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:54
54BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
55BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:55
56THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:56
57DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:58
58GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
59DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:58
60PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00
61TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
62O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:01
63GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:02
64GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02
65HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:02
66OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:02
67STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:03
68BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:05
69BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie1:06
70PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:08
71SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
72RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
73ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:10
74MORA SebastiánMovistar Team1:10
75OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:11
76NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:11
77DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:12
78MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
79ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:13
80BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14
81BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
82TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
83MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16
84JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:16
85HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:16
86SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:17
87COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:18
88HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18
89MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19
90VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:20
91MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:23
92DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
93VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:25
94BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:27
95DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:27
96MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:30
97PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:30
98ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:30
99PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:32
100NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
101BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33
102ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:33
103ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:34
104ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:34
105EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:35
106ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:36
107LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:37
108MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
109EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40
110SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:41
111DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:42
112THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:43
113KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:43
114JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:44
115MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:45
116DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:45
117ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:47
118ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:47
119MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:48
120BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:50
121KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange1:50
122ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:51
123ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:51
124BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:53
125BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:53
126SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM1:55
127SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:57
128VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:57
129KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:58
130SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:03
131BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:03
132DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:09
133SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:10
134GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:13
135WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:17
136GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:19
137LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:20
138VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2:21
139RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix2:34
140HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:46
141KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo2:51
142DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:51
143HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious2:59
144KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo3:05
145AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:06
146HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:07
147BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:54
148KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:38
149ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo7:43
150RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo7:51
151DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie8:20
152VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:50
153VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:03
154LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:09
155VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:46
156PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:05
157GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange11:47
158BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic15:27
159LAWLESS ChrisTeam Total Direct Energie16:05
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step21
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange19
4BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo15
5BOL CeesTeam DSM15
6COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM13
7CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
8DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma9
10PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
11ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe9
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates7
13LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
14BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious7
15KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6
16GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5
17DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5
18DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5
19DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3
20VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
21LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
23BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2
24BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
25POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1
26STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
27BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1
28SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
29MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:37:11
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:09
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:22
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:27
5VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:29
6POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:32
7SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:39
8OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:41
9GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:45
10GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:46
11EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:49
12TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:49
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:50
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:50
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:52
16HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:02
17OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:02
18PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:08
19DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:12
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
21JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:16
22VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:20
23PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:30
24MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:45
25BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:50
26KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange1:50
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:53
28LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:20
29ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo7:43
30RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo7:51
31GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange11:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie10
2POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
3ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
4BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
5OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
6PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
7DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2
8JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2
9DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 25:52:11
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:13
3EF Education - Nippo0:19
4INEOS Grenadiers0:24
5Astana - Premier Tech0:30
6BORA - hansgrohe0:52
7Israel Start-Up Nation0:53
8UAE-Team Emirates1:01
9Team DSM1:05
10Lotto Soudal1:05
11Team BikeExchange1:13
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:26
13Trek - Segafredo1:28
14AG2R Citroën Team1:35
15Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:36
16Bahrain - Victorious1:51
17Movistar Team2:15
18Team Total Direct Energie2:17
19Groupama - FDJ2:30
20Team Arkéa Samsic2:40
21Alpecin-Fenix3:22
22Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:27
23B&B Hotels p/b KTM3:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

