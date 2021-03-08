Road

Paris-Nice stage 2: Cees Bol sprints superbly in chaos-filled final kilometer

Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange assumes the overall lead from Sam Bennett.

Under sunny skies and in cool conditions, Cees Bol (Team DSM) won the second stage of the 2021 Paris-Nice in a technical, downhill run into the finish.

“It’s the best feeling there is,” said a jubilant Bol. “I had a bit of a struggle at the start of the season and wasn’t too good until now but we kept believing and today I got superb help from my teammates. We smashed it. We went well through the last corner and were close to being boxed in but Nils recognized the moment and kept the door open for me and from there I was in a good wheel.”

This is Bol’s fifth professional victory, and Team DSM’s first win of the 2021 season.

Michael “Bling” Matthews (Team BikeExchange) assumes the race lead from Sam Bennett on the bonus time awarded for intermediate sprints and the third-place stage finish. Matthews was also awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage for his repeated attacks at intermediate sprints, and third-place stage finish.

Bennett takes over the green jersey competition, ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The big Irishman won the green jersey completion at the 2020 Tour de France.

How it unfolded

While the route was devoid of any serious climbs and ripe for a break, nothing was going on a day which Deceuninck-Quick-Step was sure to police for overall race lead and sprinter Bennett.

The stage was marred with crashes in the final hour of racing as the average speed rose above 40kph. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) went down at 48km to go and broke his helmet. He made his way back into the peloton, without undergoing the UCI concussion protocol.

At 22km remaining Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-Citroën) crashed and was forced to abandon. And with 10k to go, riders from Movistar team and EF Education Nippo tangled and went down at the back of the pack.

In the near-pancake flat but highly-technical stage finish, speeds remained high through a series of turns — some greater than 90 degrees — in the final 4km as Trek-Segfredo, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Team DSM, and even Ineos Grenadiers all vied for position at the front.

A narrow bridge and then a turn at 3km to go strung out the main bunch, and a crash at the 1km kite further thinned the front of the group further.

Bennett was in 8th position, looking for his lead-out Michael Mørkøv, while Trek-Segafredo had 2019 world champion Mads Pederson in a near-perfect position.

“Trek did a good lead-out but I started my sprint in the right moment and had enough power to make it to the line,” said the stage 2 winner. “It’s a good boost for the confidence after we didn’t do too well yesterday but today we showed what we’re capable of as a team. It gives us confidence for the next sprint stages but also for on other days where we’ve got chances with other guys in the team.”

Bennett never found the wheel he needed to launch an attack, while Pedersen, Matthews, and Bol launched in the final flurry.

“I was in just the right place going into the final corner and that did the trick,” said Bol.

What’s to come

Tuesday’s stage 3 is a 14.4km time trial that will test the sprinter Matthews’ abilities against the clock. The Team BikeExchange rider will need to be on his game if he is to hold off Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), both proven time trialists and looking to advance their positions on the general classification.

Stage 4 Wednesday has on tap six category 2 climbs and concludes with the category 1 ascent to Chiroubles, a 7.3km climb averaging 6.3 percent.

Paris-Nice Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BOL CeesTeam DSM4:27:59
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
5BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
6DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:00
7ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
9PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
10BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
11LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
12KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
13BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
15MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
16EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
17KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:00
18TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
19JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
21NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
22BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:00
23CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
24NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
25OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
26LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
27THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:00
28DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
29DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:00
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
31GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
33VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
34GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
35GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
36JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
37ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
38MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:00
39OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
40ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
41LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
42SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
43SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
44IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
45HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
46CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
47PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:00
48CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
49ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
50MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
51SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
53VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
54EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
55GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
56DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:00
57HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
58EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange0:00
59GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
60KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
61GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
62DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
63SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM0:00
64AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
65O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
66ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
67ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
68PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
69DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
70BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
71HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
72RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:00
73GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
74HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:00
75JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange0:00
76HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
77TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
78ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
79JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
80BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
81VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
82BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
83SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
84PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
85NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
86POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
87VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
88EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:00
89VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
90MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
91BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:00
92ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
93MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
94GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
95COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
96SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
97BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
98DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
99FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:00
100BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
101BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
102MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
103GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
104ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
105TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
106VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
107KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange0:00
108SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
109BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
110MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
111BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
112POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
113MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
114KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
115LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
116PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
117RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
118VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
120ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
121CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:00
122TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
123MORA SebastiánMovistar Team0:00
124DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
125VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
126SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:34
127LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:34
128DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
129ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
130HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:34
131SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
132VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
133DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:34
134HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
135VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
136KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:00
137LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
138HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious0:00
139PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
140GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1:08
141MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
142KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
143BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17
144WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
145VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
146DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:19
147KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:19
148BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
149ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
150LAWLESS ChrisTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
151THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
152RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:29
153BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
154PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
155MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
156SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
157DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:38
158OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
159ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo6:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange8:19:23
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:04
3BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
4BOL CeesTeam DSM0:04
5DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:08
6GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:11
7BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:12
8VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:12
9STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:13
10SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:13
11LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
12POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:13
13COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:14
14ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:14
15PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:14
16BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:14
17DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:14
18LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
19BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
20TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:14
21TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:14
22JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:14
23NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
24OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
25JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:14
26MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:14
27KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:14
28BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:14
29SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:14
30GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:14
31GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:14
32CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
33DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:14
34SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:14
35ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
36VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:14
37ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
38MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
39CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
40HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:14
41PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:14
42ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:14
43NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
44HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:14
45BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:14
46HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:14
47GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:14
48EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:14
49LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:14
50CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
51TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:14
52WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
53KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:14
54MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
55EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
56O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:14
57VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:14
58POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:14
59GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:14
60GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:14
61BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
62SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:14
63FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:14
64BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
65ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:14
66DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers0:14
67DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:14
68TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:14
69OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:14
70JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:14
71GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:14
72KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
73ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
74PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:14
75COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:14
76BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
77ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:14
78VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie0:14
79ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
80KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
81MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
82THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix0:14
83MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:14
84MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:14
85NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:14
86AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:14
87SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
88PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:14
89SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:14
90EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange0:14
91CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:14
92JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange0:14
93LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:14
94DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
95SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
96LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:14
97VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:14
98MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:14
99GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
100ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:14
101IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:14
102BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
103PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
104ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
105KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange0:14
106VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:14
107EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:14
108BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:14
109MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
110OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:14
111HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
112SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:14
113BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie0:14
114TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
115RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
116GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:14
117VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
118ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:14
119HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
120GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:14
121BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:14
122MORA SebastiánMovistar Team0:14
123DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:14
124DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:14
125ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:14
126WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
127PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
128MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
129SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:14
130THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:14
131BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:14
132MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:34
133LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:48
134HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:48
135DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:48
136SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:48
137SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM1:24
138BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:31
139VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33
140DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:33
141KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:33
142RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:43
143HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:57
144HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:57
145KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:31
146BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:37
147DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:52
148KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:56
149ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo6:14
150DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie7:05
151RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo7:08
152LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:08
153VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:44
154VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:44
155VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:44
156PELUCCHI MatteoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:52
157GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange10:04
158LAWLESS ChrisTeam Total Direct Energie14:14
159BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic14:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step21
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange19
4BOL CeesTeam DSM15
5COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM13
6DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
7ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe9
8PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
9BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious7
10GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5
11DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5
12DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3
13LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2
15VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
16BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
17STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
18SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
19POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1
20LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
21MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal8:19:35
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:02
3TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:02
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:02
5JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:02
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:02
7BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:02
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:02
9VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:02
10PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:02
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:02
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:02
13HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:02
14GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:02
15EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:02
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:02
17POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:02
18GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:02
19OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:02
20MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:02
21PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:02
22SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:02
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:02
24KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange0:02
25OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:02
26DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:02
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:02
28LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:36
29ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo6:02
30RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo6:56
31GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange9:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie10
2POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
3ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
4BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
5OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
6DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2
7PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
8JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2
9DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Israel Start-Up Nation 24:58:51
2Team DSM0:00
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4BORA - hansgrohe0:00
5Alpecin-Fenix0:00
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
7UAE-Team Emirates0:00
8Lotto Soudal0:00
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
10Movistar Team0:00
11Trek - Segafredo0:00
12AG2R Citroën Team0:00
13Team Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
14Astana - Premier Tech0:00
15Bahrain - Victorious0:00
16Team Total Direct Energie0:00
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
18Team BikeExchange0:00
19Groupama - FDJ0:00
20INEOS Grenadiers0:00
21EF Education - Nippo0:00
22Team Arkéa Samsic0:00
23Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

