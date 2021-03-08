Paris-Nice stage 2: Cees Bol sprints superbly in chaos-filled final kilometer
Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange assumes the overall lead from Sam Bennett.
Under sunny skies and in cool conditions, Cees Bol (Team DSM) won the second stage of the 2021 Paris-Nice in a technical, downhill run into the finish.
“It’s the best feeling there is,” said a jubilant Bol. “I had a bit of a struggle at the start of the season and wasn’t too good until now but we kept believing and today I got superb help from my teammates. We smashed it. We went well through the last corner and were close to being boxed in but Nils recognized the moment and kept the door open for me and from there I was in a good wheel.”
This is Bol’s fifth professional victory, and Team DSM’s first win of the 2021 season.
Michael “Bling” Matthews (Team BikeExchange) assumes the race lead from Sam Bennett on the bonus time awarded for intermediate sprints and the third-place stage finish. Matthews was also awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage for his repeated attacks at intermediate sprints, and third-place stage finish.
Bennett takes over the green jersey competition, ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The big Irishman won the green jersey completion at the 2020 Tour de France.
How it unfolded
While the route was devoid of any serious climbs and ripe for a break, nothing was going on a day which Deceuninck-Quick-Step was sure to police for overall race lead and sprinter Bennett.
The stage was marred with crashes in the final hour of racing as the average speed rose above 40kph. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) went down at 48km to go and broke his helmet. He made his way back into the peloton, without undergoing the UCI concussion protocol.
At 22km remaining Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-Citroën) crashed and was forced to abandon. And with 10k to go, riders from Movistar team and EF Education Nippo tangled and went down at the back of the pack.
In the near-pancake flat but highly-technical stage finish, speeds remained high through a series of turns — some greater than 90 degrees — in the final 4km as Trek-Segfredo, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Team DSM, and even Ineos Grenadiers all vied for position at the front.
A narrow bridge and then a turn at 3km to go strung out the main bunch, and a crash at the 1km kite further thinned the front of the group further.
Bennett was in 8th position, looking for his lead-out Michael Mørkøv, while Trek-Segafredo had 2019 world champion Mads Pederson in a near-perfect position.
“Trek did a good lead-out but I started my sprint in the right moment and had enough power to make it to the line,” said the stage 2 winner. “It’s a good boost for the confidence after we didn’t do too well yesterday but today we showed what we’re capable of as a team. It gives us confidence for the next sprint stages but also for on other days where we’ve got chances with other guys in the team.”
Bennett never found the wheel he needed to launch an attack, while Pedersen, Matthews, and Bol launched in the final flurry.
“I was in just the right place going into the final corner and that did the trick,” said Bol.
🤜🏻🤛🏻😍
Fist bumps and handshakes all around, what a way to get our first 🏆 of the year!#KeepChallenging pic.twitter.com/tNlUL7k1D1
— Team DSM (@TeamDSM) March 8, 2021
What’s to come
Tuesday’s stage 3 is a 14.4km time trial that will test the sprinter Matthews’ abilities against the clock. The Team BikeExchange rider will need to be on his game if he is to hold off Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), both proven time trialists and looking to advance their positions on the general classification.
Stage 4 Wednesday has on tap six category 2 climbs and concludes with the category 1 ascent to Chiroubles, a 7.3km climb averaging 6.3 percent.
Paris-Nice Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|4:27:59
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|5
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|6
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|8
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|9
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|10
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|11
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|12
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|13
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|16
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|18
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|19
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|21
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|22
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|24
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|26
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|27
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|28
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|31
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|33
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|35
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|36
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|37
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|38
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|39
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|40
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|42
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|43
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|44
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|46
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|47
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:00
|48
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|49
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|50
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|51
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|53
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|54
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|55
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|56
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|57
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|58
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|59
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|60
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|61
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|62
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|63
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|0:00
|64
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|65
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|66
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|67
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|68
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|69
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|70
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|71
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|72
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|73
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|74
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|75
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|76
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|77
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|78
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|79
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|80
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|81
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|82
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|83
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|84
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|85
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|86
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|87
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|88
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|89
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|90
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|91
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|92
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|93
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|94
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|95
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|96
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|97
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|98
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|99
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|100
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|101
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|102
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|103
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|104
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|105
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|106
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|107
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|108
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|109
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|110
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|111
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|112
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|113
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|114
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|115
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|116
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|117
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|118
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|120
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|121
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|122
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|123
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|124
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|125
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|126
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|127
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:34
|128
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|129
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|130
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:34
|131
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|132
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|133
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:34
|134
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|135
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|136
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|137
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|138
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|139
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|140
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1:08
|141
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|142
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|143
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17
|144
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|145
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|146
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:19
|147
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19
|148
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|149
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|150
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|151
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|152
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:29
|153
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|154
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|155
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|156
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|157
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:38
|158
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|159
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|8:19:23
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|3
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|4
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:04
|5
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|6
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:11
|7
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:12
|8
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12
|9
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|10
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|11
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|12
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|13
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14
|14
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|15
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14
|16
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|17
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|18
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|19
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|20
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:14
|22
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|23
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|25
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|26
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|27
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|28
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:14
|29
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|30
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:14
|31
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|32
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|33
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|34
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14
|35
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|36
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|37
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|38
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|39
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|40
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|41
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|42
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|43
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14
|45
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:14
|47
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|48
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:14
|49
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:14
|50
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|51
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|52
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|53
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:14
|54
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|55
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|56
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|57
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|58
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:14
|59
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|60
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|61
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|62
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|63
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|64
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|65
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|66
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|67
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14
|68
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|69
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|70
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|71
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|72
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|73
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|74
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14
|75
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|76
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|77
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|78
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:14
|79
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|80
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|81
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|82
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14
|83
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|84
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|85
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|86
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|87
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|88
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:14
|89
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|90
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14
|91
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:14
|92
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14
|93
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14
|94
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|95
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:14
|96
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|97
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14
|98
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|99
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|100
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|101
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|102
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|103
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|104
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|105
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14
|106
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|107
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:14
|108
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|109
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|110
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|111
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|112
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:14
|113
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:14
|114
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|115
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|116
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:14
|117
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|118
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|119
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|120
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14
|121
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|122
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|123
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14
|124
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|125
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:14
|126
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|127
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|128
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|129
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|130
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|131
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|132
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|133
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:48
|134
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:48
|135
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:48
|136
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|137
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|1:24
|138
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:31
|139
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33
|140
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:33
|141
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33
|142
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43
|143
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:57
|144
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:57
|145
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|146
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|147
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52
|148
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:56
|149
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:14
|150
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:05
|151
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:08
|152
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:08
|153
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:44
|154
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:44
|155
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:44
|156
|PELUCCHI Matteo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:52
|157
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|10:04
|158
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:14
|159
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|19
|4
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15
|5
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|6
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|9
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|10
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|11
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|13
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|14
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2
|15
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|16
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|17
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|18
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|19
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|20
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|21
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|8:19:35
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02
|3
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|5
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|7
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:02
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:02
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:02
|10
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:02
|14
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02
|15
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:02
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02
|17
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:02
|18
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02
|19
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02
|20
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|21
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:02
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:02
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:02
|24
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02
|25
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|26
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:02
|28
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36
|29
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:02
|30
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:56
|31
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|9:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10
|2
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|3
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|4
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|7
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|8
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|9
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:58:51
|2
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|14
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|15
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|16
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|20
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|22
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|23
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.