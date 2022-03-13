Paris-Nice: Primož Roglič withstands pressure to seal GC, Simon Yates scores consolation stage-win
Simon Yates piles on pressure with attack over final climb only for Wout van Aert to play superdomestique and keep Roglič's GC bid alive.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the overall at Paris-Nice after withstanding the pressure of a searing solo attack from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco).
Yates attacked over the final climb of a fast, frantic stage around Nice on the mission to overturn a 47-second GC deficit. The Brit wasn’t able to do enough to scoop overall honors, but did enough to score the stage-win.
Wout van Aert played superdomestique for Roglič through the final, towing his captain through the closing 20km to keep Yates in check and secure the classification title for Jumbo-Visma.
Van Aert and Roglič finished second and third on the stage, nine seconds back, leaving Roglič a 29-second winning margin and banishing the demons of his disaster ride at Paris-Nice last year.
“I don’t go without a bit of drama,” Roglič said. “It was super hard this last one, but I have to admit, it was easier and I’m more happy than the final stage last year.
“I have to thank the whole team, but especially Wout here at the end – half-human, half-motor. He can do everything.”
Yates finished second overall after his bold bid to wrestle the yellow jersey from Roglič in what was an aggressive day of racing.
Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third on the final podium after his GC challenge deflated due to a puncture that dropped him out of the lead group.
The attrition of a race ravaged by illness continued to soar Sunday. A further eight riders pulled out ahead of the start, with Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) the big names to pull out.
Only 88 of some 150 starters rolled out for the final stage, and a handful more pulled the plug early in a day of cold, wet, aggressive racing around the hills of Nice.
It took around 30km of all-action racing before nine went away of the second of the day’s five categorized climbs.
A searing pace from Jumbo-Visma soon reeled in the escape and split the bunch to bits, with just two dozen riders in the front on the third climb of the day.
Ineos tried to work a move at 50km to go when just van Aert was left with Roglič.
Martínez attacked on the penultimate climb of the stage only for van Aert to counter, bringing Roglič, Simon Yates, and Nairo Quintana with him. The acceleration also dropped Ineos co-captain Adam Yates as the team lost one of its options.
Van Aert’s “MVP” ride set in motion as the burly Belgian towed the five leaders to a one-minute gap over the rest of the bunch.
Ineos’ GC challenge was deflated at around 30km to go when Martínez suffered a rear-wheel flat and lost some 45-seconds in a fumbling neutral-service change. With just Simon Yates and Quintana left in the front, Roglič and van Aert only had to focus on the Brit as a GC threat.
Van Aert pulled for Roglič all the way through to the final climb of the day, the iconic Col d’Eze.
Yates escapes on the Eze
Quintana was on a mission to score the stage after starting out of classification reach. The Colombian tried twice on the Eze only to be reeled in both times.
Yates went next, and this one stuck.
The BikeExchange captain pulled away from the chasers and took 20 seconds over the Eze summit ahead of the downward-tilting final 15km.
Both Roglič and Quintana began to labor after Yates’ huge acceleration. Quintana dropped as Roglič clung to van Aert’s wheel, who continued pulling to keep his captain’s GC bid alive.
Yates kept motoring hard on the roads into Nice as he looked to gain as much time as possible over the Jumbo-Visma duo.
Roglič rallied in the final 10km and began sharing turns with van Aert as the two TT engines chewed into Yates’ advantage. It looked like Yates would be denied, but the Brit went into the final kilometers with a handful of seconds and held out for his consolation stage-win.
Paris - Nice Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:52:59
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44
|5
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:44
|6
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:44
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|9
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:44
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:44
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44
|15
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:47
|16
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19
|18
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:56
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|6:13
|20
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:34
|21
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:34
|22
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|6:34
|23
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:34
|24
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:34
|25
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:34
|26
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:36
|27
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:36
|28
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:36
|29
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:06
|30
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:21
|31
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|9:21
|32
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:34
|33
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:34
|34
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:34
|35
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:17
|36
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|12:55
|37
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:55
|38
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:21
|39
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13:21
|40
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|13:21
|41
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:21
|42
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:21
|43
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:21
|44
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:21
|45
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:21
|46
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:21
|47
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:11
|48
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|17:43
|49
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:43
|50
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:43
|51
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:43
|52
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:43
|53
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:43
|54
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|17:43
|55
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|17:43
|56
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17:43
|57
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:43
|58
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:43
|59
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:43
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:19:15
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:29
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:37
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:29
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:43
|6
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:51
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|4:52
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:43
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|5:48
|10
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:32
|11
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|8:13
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:05
|13
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:42
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|12:12
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:18
|16
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|14:37
|17
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|15:53
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:02
|19
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:18
|20
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:51
|21
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:17
|22
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:52
|23
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:28
|24
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:32
|25
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:51
|26
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|30:06
|27
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|31:20
|28
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:39
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|33:44
|30
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:52
|31
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|35:48
|32
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|37:29
|33
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:05
|34
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:35
|35
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:40
|36
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|45:05
|37
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:57
|38
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|47:33
|39
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|48:02
|40
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50:52
|41
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|51:48
|42
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:07
|43
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:47
|44
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:11
|45
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:40
|46
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|59:01
|47
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04:08
|48
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04:36
|49
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:05:30
|50
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:42
|51
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08:58
|52
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:09:04
|53
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:16:52
|54
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19:15
|55
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:40
|56
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:31:52
|57
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:47
|58
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:35:34
|59
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|72
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|50
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|31
|6
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|18
|7
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|16
|8
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|10
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|11
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|8
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|14
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|15
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|17
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6
|18
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|19
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|20
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|21
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|23
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|24
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|3
|26
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|28
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|29
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|30
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|31
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|32
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1
|33
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|34
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:24:58
|2
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:30
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:22
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:08
|5
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:45
|6
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:09
|7
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|30:05
|8
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:50
|9
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:57
|10
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02:59
|11
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:32
|12
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:26:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14
|5
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|8
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9
|9
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|10
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|12
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|13
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5
|14
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|15
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|16
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|17
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|19
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1
|20
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|22
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|23
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|24
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|88:19:56
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:32
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:10
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:33
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:31
|6
|TotalEnergies
|38:40
|7
|Movistar Team
|44:16
|8
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:51
|9
|Team DSM
|50:24
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:50
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:28:24
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.