Road

Paris-Nice: Primož Roglič withstands pressure to seal GC, Simon Yates scores consolation stage-win

Simon Yates piles on pressure with attack over final climb only for Wout van Aert to play superdomestique and keep Roglič's GC bid alive.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the overall at Paris-Nice after withstanding the pressure of a searing solo attack from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Yates attacked over the final climb of a fast, frantic stage around Nice on the mission to overturn a 47-second GC deficit. The Brit wasn’t able to do enough to scoop overall honors, but did enough to score the stage-win.

Wout van Aert played superdomestique for Roglič through the final, towing his captain through the closing 20km to keep Yates in check and secure the classification title for Jumbo-Visma.

Van Aert and Roglič finished second and third on the stage, nine seconds back, leaving Roglič a 29-second winning margin and banishing the demons of his disaster ride at Paris-Nice last year.

“I don’t go without a bit of drama,” Roglič said. “It was super hard this last one, but I have to admit, it was easier and I’m more happy than the final stage last year.

“I have to thank the whole team, but especially Wout here at the end – half-human, half-motor. He can do everything.”

Yates finished second overall after his bold bid to wrestle the yellow jersey from Roglič in what was an aggressive day of racing.

Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third on the final podium after his GC challenge deflated due to a puncture that dropped him out of the lead group.

Simon Yates missed out on GC but scooped stage honors with his monster move. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The attrition of a race ravaged by illness continued to soar Sunday. A further eight riders pulled out ahead of the start, with Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) the big names to pull out.

Only 88 of some 150 starters rolled out for the final stage, and a handful more pulled the plug early in a day of cold, wet, aggressive racing around the hills of Nice.

It took around 30km of all-action racing before nine went away of the second of the day’s five categorized climbs.

A searing pace from Jumbo-Visma soon reeled in the escape and split the bunch to bits, with just two dozen riders in the front on the third climb of the day.

Ineos tried to work a move at 50km to go when just van Aert was left with Roglič.

Martínez attacked on the penultimate climb of the stage only for van Aert to counter, bringing Roglič, Simon Yates, and Nairo Quintana with him. The acceleration also dropped Ineos co-captain Adam Yates as the team lost one of its options.

Van Aert’s “MVP” ride set in motion as the burly Belgian towed the five leaders to a one-minute gap over the rest of the bunch.

Ineos’ GC challenge was deflated at around 30km to go when Martínez suffered a rear-wheel flat and lost some 45-seconds in a fumbling neutral-service change. With just Simon Yates and Quintana left in the front, Roglič and van Aert only had to focus on the Brit as a GC threat.

Van Aert pulled for Roglič all the way through to the final climb of the day, the iconic Col d’Eze.

Yates escapes on the Eze

Quintana was on a mission to score the stage after starting out of classification reach. The Colombian tried twice on the Eze only to be reeled in both times.

Yates went next, and this one stuck.

The BikeExchange captain pulled away from the chasers and took 20 seconds over the Eze summit ahead of the downward-tilting final 15km.

Both Roglič and Quintana began to labor after Yates’ huge acceleration. Quintana dropped as Roglič clung to van Aert’s wheel, who continued pulling to keep his captain’s GC bid alive.

Yates kept motoring hard on the roads into Nice as he looked to gain as much time as possible over the Jumbo-Visma duo.

Roglič rallied in the final 10km and began sharing turns with van Aert as the two TT engines chewed into Yates’ advantage. It looked like Yates would be denied, but the Brit went into the final kilometers with a handful of seconds and held out for his consolation stage-win.

Paris - Nice Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:52:59
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:09
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:09
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:44
5KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:44
6KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:44
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:44
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:44
9POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:44
10IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:44
11HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:44
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:44
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:44
14QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44
15LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:47
16CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:19
17ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:19
18FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates3:56
19IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team6:13
20KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo6:34
21STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo6:34
22TORRES AlbertMovistar Team6:34
23PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:34
24ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:34
25HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6:34
26KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma6:36
27FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers6:36
28WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6:36
29EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic9:06
30FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team9:21
31LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies9:21
32GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team10:34
33GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic10:34
34PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo10:34
35VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers12:17
36BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies12:55
37MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo12:55
38BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:21
39ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13:21
40DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies13:21
41PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic13:21
42DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost13:21
43AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers13:21
44DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13:21
45MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:21
46SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic13:21
47LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic17:11
48GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team17:43
49KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM17:43
50HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers17:43
51VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost17:43
52BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix17:43
53LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix17:43
54DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM17:43
55DENZ NicoTeam DSM17:43
56FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17:43
57VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:43
58BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM17:43
59LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17:43
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 29:19:15
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2:37
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3:29
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:43
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious3:51
7IZAGIRRE IonCofidis4:52
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:43
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis5:48
10PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team6:32
11LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM8:13
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates10:05
13HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech11:42
14LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies12:12
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious12:18
16CRAS SteffLotto Soudal14:37
17KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM15:53
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19:02
19PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19:18
20VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:51
21KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ25:17
22KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo25:52
23ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:28
24BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM27:32
25VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers29:51
26KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma30:06
27DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies31:20
28FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team31:39
29IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team33:44
30WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious33:52
31BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies35:48
32VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma37:29
33DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix38:05
34GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team43:35
35PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo43:40
36EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic45:05
37STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo45:57
38FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates47:33
39ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team48:02
40PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic50:52
41DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM51:48
42FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers52:07
43SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic55:47
44BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo58:11
45HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers58:40
46GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team59:01
47DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:04:08
48LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:04:36
49KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM1:05:30
50BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:08:42
51MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:08:58
52TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:09:04
53VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:16:52
54GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19:15
55FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:19:40
56LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:31:52
57LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:34:47
58DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:35:34
59AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:41:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma72
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma50
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo44
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates31
6BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies18
7LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies16
8BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM16
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers15
10KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
11GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team8
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic7
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
14HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers7
15YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
16ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6
17KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6
18PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic6
19DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost6
20STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
21HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious4
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team4
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4
24VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
25MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3
26POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3
27PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ3
28GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team3
29FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
30SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2
31BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
32IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1
33MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1
34VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 29:24:58
2LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:30
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates4:22
4VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:08
5ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:45
6WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:09
7BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies30:05
8FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates41:50
9HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers52:57
10BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:02:59
11GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13:32
12LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:26:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ44
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma24
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma22
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14
5PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ13
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers11
8KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM9
9DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7
10BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
12BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6
13DENZ NicoTeam DSM5
14FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers4
15VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
16VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
17FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
18ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1
19LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1
20POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1
22STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
23PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1
24LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 88:19:56
2INEOS Grenadiers7:32
3Jumbo-Visma13:10
4Bahrain - Victorious20:33
5Trek - Segafredo37:31
6TotalEnergies38:40
7Movistar Team44:16
8Team Arkéa Samsic49:51
9Team DSM50:24
10Groupama - FDJ53:50
11Alpecin-Fenix2:28:24

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

