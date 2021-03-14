Paris-Nice: Primož Roglič tumbles out of GC lead as Magnus Cort wins final stage
Max Schachmann takes overall title after Roglič crashed with 25km to go.
Magnus Cort (EF Education Nippo) won a dramatic final stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday.
The short frantic race through the foothills of the Alps saw overnight GC leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) lose his grip on the classification. The Slovenian crashed in the closing hour of the race and was left isolated as he desperately attempted to chase back to the peloton. Roglič ended the stage over two minutes down and tumbled out of the classification.
Rather than Roglič, it was Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who took GC victory to defend his title from 2020. Astana-Premier Tech duo Aleksandr Vlasov and Ion Izagirre took second and third on the podium.
“It was not the stage I expected, I made some mistakes,” Roglič said after the race. “In the first fall I dislocated my left shoulder, then I fell again … I gave it my all, but I couldn’t catch up with the riders in front. It’s a shame, but let’s turn the page and look at the next races.”
“I would like to have a few easier days in the final stage, but that’s the way this sport is. I will go back and fight to win more races,” he continued. “I really gave it my all, this is how it ended. Obviously, I am disappointed, but the world does not stop and I look forward.”
Cort won the stage from a reduced bunch sprint, beating Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie) to take his first victory of the season. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) finished in the lead group to finish eighth overall as he takes his opening steps into GC racing.
“It’s a perfect way to finish. I couldn’t be happier,” Cort said. “It was a very intense stage … In the end it came down to a sprint and I was still there, so I’m very happy.
Roglič unravels
At 25km to go, Roglič was pictured with a large tear in his shorts and heavy grazing having crashed off-camera, his second fall of the race. The Slovenian had been forced to change bikes after the incident and fell off the GC group just as the pace was starting to heat up ahead of the final classified climb of the day.
🛠 🇸🇮@rogla a été victime d'un problème mécanique. Il a dû changer de vélo et tente de réintégrer le peloton.
🛠 🇸🇮@rogla had a mechanical problem. He had to change his bike and is trying to get back into the peloton. #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/u0NCXsol7l
— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2021
Jumbo-Visma dropped back in an effort to pull Roglič back to the main peloton as Bora-Hansgrohe drilled the pace for Schachmann, who started the day second overall. After around 5km of towing the Slovenian toward the charging group, George Bennett and the rest of Roglič’s domestiques blew up to leave the overnight race-leader chasing solo and losing time.
Bora-Hansgrohe and Astana-Premier Tech pulled hard in the peloton as they looked to put as much time into Roglič as possible for Schachmann, Vlasov and Izagirre.
A flurry of attacks went through the final 10km but none looked likely to stick before Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) and Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) grabbed a handful of seconds. The trio was pulled back shortly after escaping as Team DSM set up the final sprint.
Jorgenson in the early flurries
A number of attacks flew in the opening lap, with Jorgenson attempting a solo escape before being brought back.
It took around 45km of racing for the first breakaway to establish before a second group joined them, while Jumbo-Visma controlled the peloton after Roglič had taken an early fall.
Attacks started to fly through the second ascent of the Duranus climb midway through the race, and the escape group grew, split and splintered before finally being swept up by the peloton at around 10km to go.
Paris-Nice Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:16:58
|2
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|3
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|4
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|5
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|6
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|9
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|11
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:00
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|15
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|16
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|17
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|21
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|22
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|23
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:14
|24
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|25
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|26
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:39
|27
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:05
|28
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:05
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|30
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|31
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:39
|32
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:39
|33
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39
|34
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:39
|35
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39
|36
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|37
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|38
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39
|39
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39
|40
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39
|41
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:21
|42
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:24
|43
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:24
|44
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:24
|45
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24
|46
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:24
|47
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:24
|48
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:24
|49
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:24
|50
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24
|51
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:24
|52
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24
|53
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24
|54
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24
|55
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24
|56
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:08
|57
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|58
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|59
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:10
|60
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|61
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:10
|62
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:10
|63
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10
|64
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4:10
|65
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:10
|66
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10
|67
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10
|68
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10
|69
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:10
|70
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:10
|71
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:10
|72
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:11
|73
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:11
|74
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:11
|75
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:11
|76
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|7:11
|77
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:14
|78
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|7:14
|79
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:25
|80
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:41
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:41
|82
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:41
|83
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:41
|84
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:41
|85
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|8:41
|86
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:41
|87
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07
|88
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07
|89
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:07
|91
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:07
|92
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:09
|93
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|9:47
|94
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|9:47
|95
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:11
|96
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:11
|97
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:11
|98
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:11
|99
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:11
|100
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:11
|101
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:11
|102
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:11
|103
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|10:11
|104
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:11
|105
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:11
|106
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:14
|107
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:14
|108
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:14
|109
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:14
|110
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|10:14
|111
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:14
|112
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:14
|113
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:24
|114
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:24
|115
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:24
|116
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:24
|117
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:24
|118
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:24
|119
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:24
|120
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:24
|121
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:24
|122
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:24
|123
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:24
|124
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:24
|125
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:24
|126
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:24
|127
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:39
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:49:51
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|3
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:23
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:41
|5
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:42
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14
|7
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|9
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32
|11
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41
|12
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:44
|13
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49
|14
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:55
|15
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16
|16
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:17
|17
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:31
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:36
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:40
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:09
|21
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:13
|22
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:20
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:09
|24
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:12
|25
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:37
|26
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:33
|27
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:01
|28
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:32
|29
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:22
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:18
|31
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|15:32
|32
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:51
|33
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:01
|34
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:23
|35
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:36
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:41
|37
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:16
|38
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:42
|39
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:57
|40
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:33
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:08
|42
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:15
|43
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:02
|44
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:59
|45
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:41
|46
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:54
|47
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:25
|48
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:33
|49
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:01
|50
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:19
|51
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:24
|52
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:40
|53
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:18
|54
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:30
|55
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:52
|56
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32:21
|57
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:39
|58
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:13
|59
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:48
|60
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|34:01
|61
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|34:19
|62
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|34:23
|63
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|35:10
|64
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:52
|65
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:14
|66
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37:34
|67
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|37:38
|68
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:56
|69
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|39:42
|70
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|40:50
|71
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:50
|72
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:58
|73
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:00
|74
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:21
|75
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|43:38
|76
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:01
|77
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:35
|78
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|45:47
|79
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:45
|80
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|47:28
|81
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|47:32
|82
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:36
|83
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:41
|84
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|47:43
|85
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|48:27
|86
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:58
|87
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:45
|88
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:53
|89
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49:54
|90
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50:17
|91
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:28
|92
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|51:18
|93
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|51:30
|94
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:37
|95
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:35
|96
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53:38
|97
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|53:44
|98
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:59
|99
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|54:25
|100
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|55:26
|101
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55:37
|102
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:54
|103
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|56:08
|104
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:59
|105
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|59:39
|106
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00:01
|107
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:22
|108
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01:06
|109
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:18
|110
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01:22
|111
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02:28
|112
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:04
|113
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:56
|114
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05:00
|115
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06:12
|116
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06:24
|117
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:46
|118
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:51
|119
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:38
|120
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:10:30
|121
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:11
|122
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:12:26
|123
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:39
|124
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|1:17:22
|125
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19:12
|126
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:46
|127
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:22:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|28
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21
|8
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|9
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|13
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|15
|14
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|15
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|17
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|18
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|19
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|20
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|21
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|23
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|24
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|25
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|28
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|29
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|30
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|31
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|32
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|33
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|34
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|35
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|3
|36
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3
|37
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|38
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|39
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|41
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|43
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|44
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|45
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1
|47
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|48
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|50
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|51
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1
|52
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|53
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1
|54
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|-3
|55
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|-4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:50:10
|2
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:22
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|5
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|6
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:17
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|9
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:38
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:56
|11
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:40
|12
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|34:00
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|34:04
|14
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:16
|15
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:09
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|50:59
|17
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:16
|18
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|54:06
|19
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|55:07
|20
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:59
|21
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02:09
|22
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|67
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|5
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|7
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|8
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|9
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|11
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|13
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|15
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|16
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|18
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|19
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|20
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|21
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|22
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|23
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|24
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2
|25
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|26
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2
|27
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|28
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|29
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|32
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|33
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|34
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|37
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|38
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|39
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana - Premier Tech
|86:32:39
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:02
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:12
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:37
|6
|Movistar Team
|26:12
|7
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:53
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:37
|9
|Team DSM
|42:15
|10
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:38
|11
|EF Education - Nippo
|48:55
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|50:16
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|52:05
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|54:23
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|54:46
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|56:34
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:58
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:07
|19
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:11
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10:35
|21
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:46
|22
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19:50
|23
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:07
