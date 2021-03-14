Road

Paris-Nice: Primož Roglič tumbles out of GC lead as Magnus Cort wins final stage

Max Schachmann takes overall title after Roglič crashed with 25km to go.

Magnus Cort (EF Education Nippo) won a dramatic final stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday.

The short frantic race through the foothills of the Alps saw overnight GC leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) lose his grip on the classification. The Slovenian crashed in the closing hour of the race and was left isolated as he desperately attempted to chase back to the peloton. Roglič ended the stage over two minutes down and tumbled out of the classification.

Rather than Roglič, it was Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who took GC victory to defend his title from 2020. Astana-Premier Tech duo Aleksandr Vlasov and Ion Izagirre took second and third on the podium.

“It was not the stage I expected, I made some mistakes,” Roglič said after the race. “In the first fall I dislocated my left shoulder, then I fell again … I gave it my all, but I couldn’t catch up with the riders in front. It’s a shame, but let’s turn the page and look at the next races.”

“I would like to have a few easier days in the final stage, but that’s the way this sport is. I will go back and fight to win more races,” he continued. “I really gave it my all, this is how it ended. Obviously, I am disappointed, but the world does not stop and I look forward.”

Cort won the stage from a reduced bunch sprint, beating Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie) to take his first victory of the season. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) finished in the lead group to finish eighth overall as he takes his opening steps into GC racing.

“It’s a perfect way to finish. I couldn’t be happier,” Cort said.  “It was a very intense stage … In the end it came down to a sprint and I was still there, so I’m very happy.

 

 

Roglič unravels

At 25km to go, Roglič was pictured with a large tear in his shorts and heavy grazing having crashed off-camera, his second fall of the race. The Slovenian had been forced to change bikes after the incident and fell off the GC group just as the pace was starting to heat up ahead of the final classified climb of the day.

Jumbo-Visma dropped back in an effort to pull Roglič back to the main peloton as Bora-Hansgrohe drilled the pace for Schachmann, who started the day second overall. After around 5km of towing the Slovenian toward the charging group, George Bennett and the rest of Roglič’s domestiques blew up to leave the overnight race-leader chasing solo and losing time.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Astana-Premier Tech pulled hard in the peloton as they looked to put as much time into Roglič as possible for Schachmann, Vlasov and Izagirre.

A flurry of attacks went through the final 10km but none looked likely to stick before Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) and Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) grabbed a handful of seconds. The trio was pulled back shortly after escaping as Team DSM set up the final sprint.

Jorgenson in the early flurries

A number of attacks flew in the opening lap, with Jorgenson attempting a solo escape before being brought back.

It took around 45km of racing for the first breakaway to establish before a second group joined them, while Jumbo-Visma controlled the peloton after Roglič had taken an early fall.

Attacks started to fly through the second ascent of the Duranus climb midway through the race, and the escape group grew, split and splintered before finally being swept up by the peloton at around 10km to go.

Paris-Nice Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:16:58
2LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
3LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
4TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
5BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
6VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
8JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
9LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
11BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:00
12VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
15HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
16PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
17VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
21O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
22NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
23HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:14
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:38
25GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:39
26HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:39
27GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:05
28TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates1:05
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
30EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
31DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:39
32EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:39
33BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:39
34NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:39
35VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39
36ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:39
37DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:39
38BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39
39CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39
40BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:39
41DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:21
42DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:24
43BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:24
44SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:24
45TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team2:24
46POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:24
47ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:24
48RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:24
49GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:24
50SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:24
51ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:24
52KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:24
53JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:24
54AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:24
55DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers2:24
56ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma3:08
57STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4:10
58THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:10
59SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech4:10
60OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:10
61RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:10
62SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4:10
63DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10
64ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:10
65ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious4:10
66MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10
67SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10
68CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10
69MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:10
70BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation4:10
71COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:10
72POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe7:11
73ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation7:11
74LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix7:11
75VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:11
76SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM7:11
77GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe7:14
78DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange7:14
79ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:25
80DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates8:41
81FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech8:41
82COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates8:41
83OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates8:41
84DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team8:41
85VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal8:41
86BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious8:41
87KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma9:07
88BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9:07
89OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma9:07
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9:07
91HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious9:07
92ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9:09
93EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM9:47
94PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM9:47
95TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie10:11
96LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:11
97BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic10:11
98GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:11
99MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic10:11
100BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie10:11
101MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10:11
102KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo10:11
103DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal10:11
104PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo10:11
105LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:11
106THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix10:14
107CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:14
108ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:14
109MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe10:14
110BOL CeesTeam DSM10:14
111BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo10:14
112RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo10:14
113DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ13:24
114PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:24
115GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ13:24
116PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:24
117BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe13:24
118WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:24
119GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation13:24
120SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe13:24
121SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ13:24
122KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:24
123VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:24
124VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:24
125TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:24
126KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ13:24
127HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:39
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe 28:49:51
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:19
3IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:23
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:41
5BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:42
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14
7HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:18
8JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:29
9PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:31
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:32
11VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:41
12O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:44
13VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:49
14BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55
15ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16
16LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2:17
17SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2:31
18HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:36
19HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:40
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:09
21NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:13
22PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:20
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:09
24GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:12
25POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo5:37
26ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:33
27JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team9:01
28BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo9:32
29KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma10:22
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma14:18
31ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15:32
32CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step16:51
33NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team17:01
34ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:23
35EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo18:36
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo18:41
37EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:16
38MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:42
39GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team20:57
40SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix22:33
41OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma23:08
42SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech24:15
43BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates26:02
44TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team26:59
45DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers27:41
46DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers27:54
47TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates28:25
48LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step28:33
49SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers29:01
50FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech29:19
51DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates29:24
52VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation30:40
53SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step31:18
54POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe31:30
55COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates31:52
56SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic32:21
57CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo32:39
58MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo33:13
59STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo33:48
60GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal34:01
61OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal34:19
62BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM34:23
63MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team35:10
64DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step35:52
65LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:14
66DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37:34
67DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange37:38
68PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:56
69COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM39:42
70GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM40:50
71THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo40:50
72RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix42:58
73GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe43:00
74ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ43:21
75ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS43:38
76TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:01
77BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo45:35
78RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic45:47
79BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step46:45
80TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie47:28
81DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie47:32
82KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates47:36
83CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step47:41
84ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team47:43
85BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie48:27
86ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:58
87ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious49:45
88CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS49:53
89KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49:54
90BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic50:17
91DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team50:28
92PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM51:18
93DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal51:30
94AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers52:37
95OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates53:35
96VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux53:38
97HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM53:44
98MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step53:59
99EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM54:25
100VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal55:26
101LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM55:37
102KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ55:54
103THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix56:08
104KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo57:59
105ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation59:39
106DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:00:01
107HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:00:22
108PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01:06
109LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:01:18
110WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01:22
111RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:02:28
112BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:04
113DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:04:56
114MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05:00
115VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06:12
116GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:06:24
117BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:06:46
118PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:07:51
119SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:09:38
120BOL CeesTeam DSM1:10:30
121MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:12:11
122GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:12:26
123BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:15:39
124SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM1:17:22
125SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:19:12
126VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20:46
127LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:22:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma57
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step39
3LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits34
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange28
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe26
6HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange21
7COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM21
8PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21
9CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo15
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo15
11BOL CeesTeam DSM15
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious15
13BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM15
14TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious14
15BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious14
16MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
17IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
18VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
19LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie12
20CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
21BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic12
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
23BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9
24VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers8
25DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ8
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
28GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5
29DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5
30LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
31KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates5
32DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5
33BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
34DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3
35SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM3
36JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3
37NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation3
38DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3
39VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
41HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
42POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2
43CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
44NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
45VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
46HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1
47SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
48POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
50RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1
51CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1
52VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
53RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1
54MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team-3
55RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic-4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech 28:50:10
2HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:22
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:10
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:12
5MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
6VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:22
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:17
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo5:18
9GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team20:38
10SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech23:56
11TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team26:40
12OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal34:00
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM34:04
14BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo45:16
15DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team50:09
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM50:59
17OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates53:16
18EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM54:06
19VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal55:07
20LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:00:59
21RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:02:09
22MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:11:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits67
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma20
4DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20
5ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe14
7NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team7
8CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
9VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers5
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5
11GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5
13TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious5
14VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech4
15POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
16ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
17MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
18POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
19EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo3
20DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3
21DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3
22THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
23HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
24BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2
25HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
26ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2
27CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
28BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2
29OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
31GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
32BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2
33HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
34DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1
37FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1
38DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
39ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Astana - Premier Tech 86:32:39
2Bahrain - Victorious3:02
3AG2R Citroën Team7:12
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits21:37
6Movistar Team26:12
7Team Qhubeka ASSOS29:53
8Trek - Segafredo41:37
9Team DSM42:15
10INEOS Grenadiers42:38
11EF Education - Nippo48:55
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM50:16
13UAE-Team Emirates52:05
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux54:23
15Team BikeExchange54:46
16Lotto Soudal56:34
17Team Arkéa Samsic56:58
18Israel Start-Up Nation1:03:07
19Deceuninck - Quick Step1:08:11
20Alpecin-Fenix1:10:35
21BORA - hansgrohe1:10:46
22Team Total Direct Energie1:19:50
23Groupama - FDJ1:42:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

