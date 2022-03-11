Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau takes stunning solo win on stage 6
Frenchman takes the win after a late attack and holding off the sprinters.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) managed to hold off the sprinters to take his first ever career victory on stage 6 of Paris-Nice after a late solo move in the final 10km.
The 23-year-old went over the top of late attacks on the final climb to the intermediate sprint. Behind, a disorganized peloton looked at each other for too long.
But the sprinters were right on Burgaudeau’s wheel as he crossed the line.
Primož Roglič stayed safe in the peloton as he held onto his overall lead and the yellow jersey.
Paris - Nice Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|5:33:06
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|6
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|7
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|8
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|9
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|10
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|11
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|12
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|13
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|14
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|15
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|16
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|17
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|18
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|19
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|20
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|21
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|22
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|23
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|24
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|26
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|28
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|29
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|30
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|31
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|33
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|34
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|35
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|36
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|37
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|38
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|39
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|40
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|41
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|42
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|43
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|44
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|45
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|46
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|47
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|48
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|49
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|50
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|51
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|53
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|54
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|57
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|58
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|59
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|60
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44
|61
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|62
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|63
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:19
|64
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:19
|65
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|66
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|67
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:19
|68
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:19
|69
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:19
|70
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19
|71
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3:55
|73
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:50
|74
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:33
|75
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:58
|76
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:58
|77
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:58
|78
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|5:58
|79
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:58
|80
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:58
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:23:34
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|3
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:41
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11
|7
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:26
|8
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:35
|9
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:01
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|56
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|29
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|18
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|8
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|16
|10
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|11
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|12
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|11
|13
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|11
|14
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|15
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|16
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|17
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|8
|18
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|20
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|21
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|22
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|23
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|24
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|25
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|26
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|28
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|29
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|32
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|33
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|34
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|35
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|37
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|38
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|39
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|40
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1
|41
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|42
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1
|43
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1
|44
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|22:25:59
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:31
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:33
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|2
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9
|6
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|7
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|8
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|10
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6
|11
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|16
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|3
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|18
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|19
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|2
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1
|22
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|24
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|25
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|26
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|27
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|28
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|TotalEnergies
|67:14:22
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.