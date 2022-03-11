Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Road

Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau takes stunning solo win on stage 6

Frenchman takes the win after a late attack and holding off the sprinters.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) managed to hold off the sprinters to take his first ever career victory on stage 6 of Paris-Nice after a late solo move in the final 10km.

The 23-year-old went over the top of late attacks on the final climb to the intermediate sprint. Behind, a disorganized peloton looked at each other for too long.

But the sprinters were right on Burgaudeau’s wheel as he crossed the line.

Primož Roglič stayed safe in the peloton as he held onto his overall lead and the yellow jersey.

Paris - Nice Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies5:33:06
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
4GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
5COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
6MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
8GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
9SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
10MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
11BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies0:00
12STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
13DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
14ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
15VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
16WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
17NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
18JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
19KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
20LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
21BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
22DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
23IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
24ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
25FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
26VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
28DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
29QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
30YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
31VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
33BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
34HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
35HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
36MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
37MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
38PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
39VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
40YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
41SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
42VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
43TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
44LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
45LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
46ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
47LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
48CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
49ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
50MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
51SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
52IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
53HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
54JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
55KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
56VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
57EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
58POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:22
59FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers1:07
60PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44
61DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:19
62TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:19
63KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:19
64NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:19
65HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:19
66KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:19
67LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:19
68KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM2:19
69DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:19
70MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:19
71GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3:55
73DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma4:50
74FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates5:33
75GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:58
76BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:58
77VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost5:58
78BOL CeesTeam DSM5:58
79STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ5:58
80CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:58
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 22:23:34
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
3LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:41
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:56
5VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:59
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:11
7KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:26
8HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:35
9QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45
10IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:01
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma56
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo41
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma29
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma26
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates19
6BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies18
7COQUARD BryanCofidis18
8GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
9LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies16
10BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM13
11MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
12JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team11
13TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies11
14DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma9
15FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
16GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
17GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team8
18HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers7
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
20KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
21VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
22YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
23PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic6
24DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost6
25STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
26MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM5
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4
28MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4
29MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
31VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
32VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3
33GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team3
34SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
35FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
36NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
37GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
38MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1
39VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
40MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1
41PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1
42JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1
43BOL CeesTeam DSM1
44HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team 22:25:59
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:31
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:33
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:43
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ44
2VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal20
3HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal17
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12
5KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM9
6FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
7GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM7
8DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
10BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6
11JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team6
12BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
14GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
15VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
16JACOBS JohanMovistar Team3
17VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
18VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
19FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
20TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies2
21LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1
22LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
23PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1
24FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers1
25POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
26KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
27GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1
28LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1TotalEnergies 67:14:22

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo