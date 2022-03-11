Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau takes stunning solo win on stage 6

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) managed to hold off the sprinters to take his first ever career victory on stage 6 of Paris-Nice after a late solo move in the final 10km.

The 23-year-old went over the top of late attacks on the final climb to the intermediate sprint. Behind, a disorganized peloton looked at each other for too long.

But the sprinters were right on Burgaudeau’s wheel as he crossed the line.

Primož Roglič stayed safe in the peloton as he held onto his overall lead and the yellow jersey.