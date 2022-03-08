Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

Paris-Nice: Mads Pedersen takes sprint win on stage 3 as Laporte crashes

Another day of tough racing as the yellow jersey hits the deck and McNulty loses time.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) took a hugely impressive win on stage 3 of Paris-Nice after a powerful sprint to the line. The finale also saw race-leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) hit the deck after a tangle of wheels.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) finished second with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) taking third after he was left powerless behind Pedersen in the uphill sprint to the line. The Dane was given the perfect leadout from his teammate Jasper Stuyven, with the Belgian hitting the front with around 500m to go.

Pedersen waited until the last 300m before launching his sprint for the line and when van Aert struggled to match the 2019 world champion it was left to Coquard to mount a last-minute acceleration.

The Frenchman looked as though he was closing after Pedersen’s long-range effort but there would be no denying the Trek-Segafredo rider’s victory. The 26-year-old has won twice now this season as he builds his form ahead of the bulk of the spring classics.

“We really looked into the finish yesterday,” Pedersen said after his win.

“We missed out yesterday with a bit of bad luck and me having a puncture. We wanted to make up for it today, and man the boys did a fantastic job the whole day by making it as easy as possible for me. It was a perfect leadout and then we had the sprint in the end. It was a pretty good day.”

“This is my first WorldTour win in a long time and it’s really nice to start out well. It shows a good direction for the classics, which are coming up in the next few weeks.”

Despite his late crash, Laporte finished the stage and the Frenchman remains one second clear of van Aert in the GC. Primož Roglič is third at nine seconds.

The stage had been a break of three establish a lead of five minutes with, Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) going clear. The lumpy terrain, coupled with a headwind in the second half of the race saw the gap reduced to just over three minutes with 63km to go.

By the time the leading trio had made it to the Côte d’Eguzon the gap had been reduced even more as Team DSM, Jumbo-Visma, and Bahrain Victorious set the pace. After yesterday’s brutally tough conditions a number of riders were obviously struggling and several high profile sprinters, such as stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen, Sam Bennett, and Dylan Groenewegen were among the early casualties.

Brandon McNulty, another victim of the crosswinds on stage 2, was also distanced. The American finished over 11 minutes down, with his GC bid effectively over. Solace could come in the individual time trial on stage 4.

At the front of the race, Søren Kragh Andersen launched two failed attacks on either side of the break being caught, before a number of teams fought for control coming into the final 2km. Trek Segafredo had the firepower in the closing stages with Alex Kirsch and then Stuyven setting up Pedersen for the win.

Paris - Nice Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:23:29
2COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
5TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies0:00
6GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
8VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
9HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
10MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
11CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
12ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
13GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
14NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
15VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
16VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
17MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
19FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
20KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
21HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
22GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
24MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
25QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
26CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
27DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
28SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
29PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
30SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
31VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
32PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
33BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
34O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
35LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
36ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
37MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
38YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
40KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
41VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
42IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
43FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
44VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
45DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
46BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
47CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
48SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
50YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
51DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
52IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
53MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
54SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
55ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
56ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
57GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
58DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
59DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
60FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:00
61LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
62HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
63MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
64POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
65VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
66MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
67LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
68KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
69EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
70POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
71TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
72GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
74JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
75ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
76LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
77KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
78KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:00
79SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
80VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
81TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
82WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
83VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
84GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal0:00
85DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
86BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
87SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
88STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:00
89TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:14
90PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16
91VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma1:30
92MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:31
93LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
94KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:22
95JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:10
96GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
97SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies4:29
98WALSCHEID MaxCofidis5:46
99LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM5:46
100CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost5:46
101LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM5:46
102MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe5:46
103FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal5:46
104GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:07
105FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers8:58
106DENZ NicoTeam DSM10:01
107GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10:13
108TORRES AlbertMovistar Team10:13
109BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates11:15
110MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates11:15
111DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma11:15
112DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:15
113ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers11:15
114STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:15
115HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:15
116KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:15
117TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates11:15
118WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost11:15
119FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates11:15
120AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers11:15
121DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team11:15
122PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech11:15
123HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo11:15
124NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious11:15
125VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo11:15
126DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:15
127BOHLI TomCofidis11:15
128CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:15
129GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:15
130LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic11:15
131DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost11:15
132PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:15
133MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:15
134HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:15
135BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11:15
136GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM11:15
137BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe11:15
138MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:15
139BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies11:15
140BOL CeesTeam DSM11:15
141VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost11:15
142JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:22
143LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix14:30
144VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix14:30
145GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic14:30
146RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix16:35
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma 11:34:44
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:01
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:09
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:29
5COQUARD BryanCofidis0:33
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:33
7ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
8STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:39
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:39
10SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:39
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
13SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:39
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:39
15CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:39
16HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:39
17YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:39
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:39
19KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:39
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
21MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:53
22NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:53
23MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
24BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:53
25DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:03
26DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies1:03
27MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:13
28CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17
29HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:17
30PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:17
31DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:17
32IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:17
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:17
34SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:31
35VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech1:39
36VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:07
37GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:08
38GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08
39WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:08
40MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:08
41MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:08
42POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:08
43LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:16
44GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:19
45KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:21
46LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:21
47SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:22
48ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:32
49JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2:32
50TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team2:36
51DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:59
52FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:59
53TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
54TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:59
55SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:34
56FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:44
57FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team3:50
58WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM4:00
59KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost4:00
60VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma4:34
61KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:43
62JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team5:18
63KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma5:40
64BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6:58
65GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ7:03
66PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ7:22
67IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:22
68VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7:22
69CRAS SteffLotto Soudal7:22
70POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7:22
71GESCHKE SimonCofidis7:22
72ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:22
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious7:22
74VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe7:36
75MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious7:36
76MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe8:33
77MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team8:53
78BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies9:04
79POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe9:04
80ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:04
81VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:04
82GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:04
83SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:04
84TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies9:46
85PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:55
86GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team10:00
87HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech10:00
88WALSCHEID MaxCofidis10:15
89PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic10:20
90VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM11:28
91VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:28
92LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ12:07
93BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix12:19
94LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM12:44
95JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:51
96FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal13:19
97MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates13:23
98SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies13:33
99BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe13:36
100KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM13:41
101DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:41
102DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:14
103VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost14:14
104BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies14:14
105DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost14:52
106TORRES AlbertMovistar Team14:52
107GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM15:22
108HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal15:46
109EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic16:05
110STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ16:05
111HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers16:10
112GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:11
113LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM17:14
114CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost17:14
115LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic18:13
116BOL CeesTeam DSM18:18
117ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers18:44
118GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ20:44
119WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost20:58
120DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team20:58
121BOHLI TomCofidis20:58
122MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ21:01
123VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo21:47
124BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo22:43
125FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers22:44
126TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates23:22
127PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech23:22
128VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix23:34
129DENZ NicoTeam DSM23:47
130DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma24:47
131HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:56
132NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious24:56
133KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:01
134BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates25:01
135AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers25:01
136STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:01
137LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix26:49
138DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal27:17
139HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo27:20
140PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:20
141CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:20
142FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates27:25
143MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team27:25
144RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix28:03
145GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic28:16
146GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team28:16
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma32
2LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma27
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo27
4JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma14
6COQUARD BryanCofidis12
7LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies10
8GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
9PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
10GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
11MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
12WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
13FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6
14TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies6
15STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
16MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4
17MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4
18GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
19DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
20VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3
21FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
22NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
23GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
24HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers2
25ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
26SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
27VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
28DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1
29HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
30BOL CeesTeam DSM1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team 11:35:23
2CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
3BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:14
4MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:34
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:28
6GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:29
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:37
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:53
10JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:53
11FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:05
12JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team4:39
13GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:24
14ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:43
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:57
16BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies8:25
17GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal8:25
18PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:16
19VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM10:49
20VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:49
21BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix11:40
22MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12:44
23STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ15:26
24HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers15:31
25CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost16:35
26LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic17:34
27BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates24:22
28STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:22
29FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates26:46
30GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic27:37
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
2GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM7
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
4GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
5DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
6DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost4
7VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
8BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
9ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
10VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
11FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
12LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
13FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
14POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
15KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
16LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 34:45:03
2AG2R Citroën Team1:06
3Trek - Segafredo1:06
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:06
5INEOS Grenadiers1:32
6TotalEnergies1:41
7Team DSM1:44
8BORA - hansgrohe2:00
9Cofidis2:22
10Bahrain - Victorious2:35
11Team Arkéa Samsic3:10
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:40
13EF Education-EasyPost4:18
14UAE Team Emirates4:28
15B&B Hotels - KTM5:04
16Movistar Team5:33
17Lotto Soudal5:51
18Astana Qazaqstan Team6:24
19Groupama - FDJ7:49
20Alpecin-Fenix9:05
21Israel - Premier Tech9:41
22Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:38

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo