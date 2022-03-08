Paris-Nice: Mads Pedersen takes sprint win on stage 3 as Laporte crashes
Another day of tough racing as the yellow jersey hits the deck and McNulty loses time.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) took a hugely impressive win on stage 3 of Paris-Nice after a powerful sprint to the line. The finale also saw race-leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) hit the deck after a tangle of wheels.
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) finished second with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) taking third after he was left powerless behind Pedersen in the uphill sprint to the line. The Dane was given the perfect leadout from his teammate Jasper Stuyven, with the Belgian hitting the front with around 500m to go.
Pedersen waited until the last 300m before launching his sprint for the line and when van Aert struggled to match the 2019 world champion it was left to Coquard to mount a last-minute acceleration.
The Frenchman looked as though he was closing after Pedersen’s long-range effort but there would be no denying the Trek-Segafredo rider’s victory. The 26-year-old has won twice now this season as he builds his form ahead of the bulk of the spring classics.
“We really looked into the finish yesterday,” Pedersen said after his win.
“We missed out yesterday with a bit of bad luck and me having a puncture. We wanted to make up for it today, and man the boys did a fantastic job the whole day by making it as easy as possible for me. It was a perfect leadout and then we had the sprint in the end. It was a pretty good day.”
“This is my first WorldTour win in a long time and it’s really nice to start out well. It shows a good direction for the classics, which are coming up in the next few weeks.”
Despite his late crash, Laporte finished the stage and the Frenchman remains one second clear of van Aert in the GC. Primož Roglič is third at nine seconds.
The stage had been a break of three establish a lead of five minutes with, Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) going clear. The lumpy terrain, coupled with a headwind in the second half of the race saw the gap reduced to just over three minutes with 63km to go.
By the time the leading trio had made it to the Côte d’Eguzon the gap had been reduced even more as Team DSM, Jumbo-Visma, and Bahrain Victorious set the pace. After yesterday’s brutally tough conditions a number of riders were obviously struggling and several high profile sprinters, such as stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen, Sam Bennett, and Dylan Groenewegen were among the early casualties.
Brandon McNulty, another victim of the crosswinds on stage 2, was also distanced. The American finished over 11 minutes down, with his GC bid effectively over. Solace could come in the individual time trial on stage 4.
At the front of the race, Søren Kragh Andersen launched two failed attacks on either side of the break being caught, before a number of teams fought for control coming into the final 2km. Trek Segafredo had the firepower in the closing stages with Alex Kirsch and then Stuyven setting up Pedersen for the win.
Paris - Nice Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:23:29
|2
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|5
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|6
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|7
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|8
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|10
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|12
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|13
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|14
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|16
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|19
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|20
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|21
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|22
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|24
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|25
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|26
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|27
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|28
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|30
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|31
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|32
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|33
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|35
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|36
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|38
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|40
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|41
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|42
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|45
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|46
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|47
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|48
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|50
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|51
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|52
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|53
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|55
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|56
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|57
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|58
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|59
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|60
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:00
|61
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|62
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|63
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|64
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|65
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|66
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|67
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|68
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|69
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|70
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|71
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|72
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|73
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|74
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|75
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|76
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|77
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|78
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|79
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|80
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|81
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|82
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|83
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|84
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|85
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|86
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|87
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|88
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|89
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14
|90
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16
|91
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|92
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:31
|93
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|94
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22
|95
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:10
|96
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|97
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|4:29
|98
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|5:46
|99
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:46
|100
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:46
|101
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:46
|102
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:46
|103
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|5:46
|104
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:07
|105
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:58
|106
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|10:01
|107
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:13
|108
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|10:13
|109
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:15
|110
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:15
|111
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:15
|112
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:15
|113
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:15
|114
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:15
|115
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:15
|116
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:15
|117
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:15
|118
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:15
|119
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:15
|120
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:15
|121
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:15
|122
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:15
|123
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:15
|124
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:15
|125
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:15
|126
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:15
|127
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|11:15
|128
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:15
|129
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:15
|130
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:15
|131
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:15
|132
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:15
|133
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:15
|134
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:15
|135
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:15
|136
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:15
|137
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:15
|138
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:15
|139
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|11:15
|140
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|11:15
|141
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:15
|142
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:22
|143
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:30
|144
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:30
|145
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:30
|146
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:35
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:34:44
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|4
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|5
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:33
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:33
|7
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|8
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|10
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:39
|13
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|15
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|16
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|17
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|19
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:39
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|21
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|22
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|23
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:53
|24
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:53
|25
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|26
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|27
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:13
|28
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|29
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|30
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|31
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:17
|32
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:17
|33
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17
|34
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:31
|35
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:39
|36
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:07
|37
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|38
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08
|39
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08
|40
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:08
|41
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:08
|43
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:16
|44
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|45
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:21
|46
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:21
|47
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|48
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:32
|49
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2:32
|50
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|51
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:59
|52
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:59
|53
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:59
|54
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|55
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:34
|56
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:44
|57
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:50
|58
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:00
|59
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:00
|60
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:34
|61
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:43
|62
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|5:18
|63
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:40
|64
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:58
|65
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:03
|66
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|67
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:22
|68
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7:22
|69
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|7:22
|70
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:22
|71
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|7:22
|72
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:22
|73
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:22
|74
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:36
|75
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:36
|76
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:33
|77
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|8:53
|78
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|9:04
|79
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:04
|80
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:04
|81
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:04
|82
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:04
|83
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:04
|84
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|9:46
|85
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:55
|86
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|87
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:00
|88
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|10:15
|89
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:20
|90
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|11:28
|91
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:28
|92
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:07
|93
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:19
|94
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:44
|95
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:51
|96
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|13:19
|97
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:23
|98
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|13:33
|99
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|100
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13:41
|101
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:41
|102
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:14
|103
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:14
|104
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|14:14
|105
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:52
|106
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|14:52
|107
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:22
|108
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|15:46
|109
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:05
|110
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|111
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:10
|112
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:11
|113
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:14
|114
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:14
|115
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:13
|116
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|18:18
|117
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:44
|118
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:44
|119
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:58
|120
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:58
|121
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|20:58
|122
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:01
|123
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:47
|124
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:43
|125
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:44
|126
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:22
|127
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|23:22
|128
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:34
|129
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|23:47
|130
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:47
|131
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:56
|132
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:56
|133
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:01
|134
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:01
|135
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:01
|136
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:01
|137
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:49
|138
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|27:17
|139
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:20
|140
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:20
|141
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:20
|142
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:25
|143
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27:25
|144
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:03
|145
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:16
|146
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28:16
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|32
|2
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|4
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|12
|7
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|10
|8
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|10
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|11
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|12
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|13
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|14
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|6
|15
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|16
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|17
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|18
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|19
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|21
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|23
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|25
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|26
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|27
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|28
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|29
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|30
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:35:23
|2
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|3
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14
|4
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:34
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:28
|6
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|7
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:37
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|10
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:53
|11
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:05
|12
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|13
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:24
|14
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:43
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:57
|16
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|8:25
|17
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|8:25
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:16
|19
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|10:49
|20
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:49
|21
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:40
|22
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:44
|23
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|24
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:31
|25
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:35
|26
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:34
|27
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:22
|28
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:22
|29
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:46
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:37
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|6
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|11
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|15
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|16
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|34:45:03
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:06
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|6
|TotalEnergies
|1:41
|7
|Team DSM
|1:44
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|9
|Cofidis
|2:22
|10
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:35
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:10
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:40
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:18
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:28
|15
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:04
|16
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|5:51
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:24
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:49
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:05
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:41
|22
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:38
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.