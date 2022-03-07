Become a Member

Road

Paris-Nice: Fabio Jakobsen beats Wout van Aert to win on windswept stage 2

Jakobsen beats Wout van Aert to the line with Christophe Laporte finishing in third to retain his race lead.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took an emphatic victory on a windswept second stage of Paris-Nice, beating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in Orléans.

Christophe Laporte remains the overall race leader, after finishing in third place, with a five-second lead over van Aert while Primož Roglič drops down to third at 11 seconds back.

Jakobsen was one of just a few sprinters to make it into the front group after crosswinds blew apart the peloton in the second half of the stage. His Quick-Step squad bossed the splits and managed to get three riders into the lead group to support the Dutch rider.

Also read:

Yves Lampaert put in a huge turn to bring back a late attack from Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and put Jakobsen in the prime position to take yet another victory in 2022. However, Jumbo-Visma came to try and spoil the party for the second day running with yellow jersey Laporte giving van Aert a monster leadout.

His big turn saw the duo pull out a small gap, forcing the hand of the Belgian team. Undeterred, Jakobsen went about chasing down van Aert before blasting past him to win by an undeniable margin.

“Of course, I think Paris-Nice is the first couple of days echelons and sprints and then we go to the mountains. Then, I have to do it in the first days. Yesterday was too hard, so then we focused on today,” Jakobsen said. “We love echelons at Quick-Step and we were there with four guys. I’m just happy I could finish it off for the team.

“I have to say, I think the boys from Jumbo had the three among the strongest so it was definitely not easy, but as I said, we love echelons and we had a lot of motivation before the stage. Even though the legs hurt from 60 kilometers of full gas we could still make it and I’m happy I could win.

“Yves [Lampaert] did a major pull and then Styby [Zdeněk Štybar] took over with Florian [Sénéchal] and maybe Florian waited just a little bit too long with his leadout and they could go first but I was always sheltered behind him so I could launch myself to the wheel of van Aert and then pass on the right. It was a little uphill in the end and I like to sprint a little like that and it’s just nice to be on the podium above those two.”

How it happened

Wind caused tension in the bunch on stage 1 of Paris-Nice, but stage 2 from Auffargis to Orléans would see it cause absolute chaos. Two riders wouldn’t be on the start line with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) and Ruby Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech).

A breakaway of three riders, which included Lotto Soudal’s Philippe Gilbert, got up the road early on but its chance of succeeding already seemed limited. As the trio pushed ahead, the wind began to pick up and the jostling within the bunch was causing trouble.

Van Aert, one of the three Jumbo-Visma that broke away in the stage 1 finale, was caught up in a crash nearly 20 kilometers in. However, the Belgian was back up quickly and soon back in the bunch, but he would still need to pay a visit to the medical car.

It would still be some time until the wind had the biggest impact but, with just about 90 kilometers to go, the peloton would ride onto an exposed section of road. The impact was almost instant as crashes and splits began to happen.

Up front, the breakaway continued to chug along with a gap of almost four minutes to the splintered peloton behind at the 79 kilometers to go. As the front groups came back together just under 10k later, that gap had been halved.

The peloton of about 40 riders was able to take a short breath but the respite would only last so long. In what was left of the bunch, Jumbo-Visma had its three key riders in van Aert, race leader Laporte, and Roglič. Ineos Grenadiers, Trek-Segafredo, and Arkéa-Samsic — with Nairo Quintana — had strong representation, too.

The short lull was soon ended as the wind ripped through the weary bunch, cutting it down into small pieces. Amidst the chaos, Bora-Hansgrohe was one of the worst off with defending champion Max Schachmann ending up getting caught well behind. Brandon McNulty and João Almeida (both UAE Team Emirates) also found themselves scrabbling to limit their losses.

Ahead, the three-man breakaway was absorbed as the remnants of the peloton fought to maintain their hard-earned advantages. Jumbo-Visma lost Mike Teunissen to a puncture in the shuffle but it still had a strong contingent to pill on the pressure again. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl also mastered the crosswinds to get a big presence at the front.

Several groups reformed to make a peloton of about 35 riders, but Schachmann and McNulty were still chasing behind. In between them and the lead group, another bunch with Matteo Jorgenson was chasing hard, too.

Another change in direction brought another short lull in action, but as the front group approached the final 10 kilometers — and another potentially risky stretch of road — it became nervous once again.

The winds were still strong, but they weren’t strong enough to do the same damage and the Jorgenson group was closing in. However, just as it looked like they might be about to make it, Jorgenson touched the wheel of a rider in front of him and came down hard, taking a helpless Steven Kruijswijk with him.

A late attack by Bissegger was brought back by Lampaert, who peeled off the front when he delivered his team under the flamme rouge. It looked to be going all Quick-Step’s way and Florian Sénéchal was lining up for his final leadout when Laporte and van Aert jumped off the front.

Jakobsen reacted quickly to get onto the wheel of van Aert before charging past him and taking the win.

Paris - Nice Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:22:54
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
4MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
7MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
8MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
9NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
10BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
11GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
12COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
13BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
15KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
16O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
18SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
19KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
20DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
21LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
22VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
25MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
26CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
27HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
28ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
29YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
30GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
32DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
33BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
34LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
35BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
36LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
37ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:26
38LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:26
39MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:26
40GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:26
41BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies0:38
42VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
43SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:38
44PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:38
45CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:38
46VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:38
47HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
48DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:38
49DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:38
50DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:38
51FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:38
52DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
53IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:38
54TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
55FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:38
56TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:38
57VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:38
58HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:43
59VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:43
60TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:43
61GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:29
62JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:29
63POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:29
64MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:29
65SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:29
66MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:29
67JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:29
68WALSCHEID MaxCofidis1:29
69FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29
70FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29
71WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:29
72MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:29
73GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
74VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
75SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:29
76KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
77LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:37
78KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost1:39
79TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:39
80WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM1:39
81ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:53
82KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma4:47
83VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:43
84PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:43
85WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost6:43
86BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix6:43
87POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe6:43
88BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6:43
89PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic6:43
90ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team6:43
91KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:43
92GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal6:43
93KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM6:43
94BOHLI TomCofidis6:43
95VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies6:43
96SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies6:43
97NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious6:43
98DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team6:43
99DENZ NicoTeam DSM6:43
100ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:43
101IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team6:43
102LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix6:43
103HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:43
104SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:43
105GESCHKE SimonCofidis6:43
106DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma6:43
107AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6:43
108FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers6:43
109CRAS SteffLotto Soudal6:43
110POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6:43
111VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo6:43
112GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic6:43
113DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:43
114BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates6:43
115MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:43
116VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe6:43
117VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix6:43
118POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates6:43
119MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team6:43
120STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:43
121GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:43
122BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech6:43
123VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM9:07
124CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost9:07
125PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:07
126GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team9:07
127HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo9:07
128FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates9:07
129HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers9:07
130LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:07
131DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:07
132MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:07
133EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic9:07
134MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ9:07
135STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ9:07
136HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech9:07
137VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:07
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:07
139LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM9:07
140RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix9:07
141TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies9:07
142TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates9:07
143PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech9:07
144BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo9:07
145CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:07
146PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:16
147BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team9:37
148NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:47
149GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ9:52
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma7:11:15
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:05
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:11
4LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:36
5ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:39
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:39
8SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
9COQUARD BryanCofidis0:39
10VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:39
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:39
12KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:39
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
14SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:39
15HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:39
16DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:39
17YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:39
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:39
19CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:39
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
21MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
22NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:53
23MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:53
24BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:53
25DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:03
26DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies1:03
27MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:13
28CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17
29PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:17
30HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:17
31DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:17
32IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:17
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:17
34TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:22
35JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
36SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:31
37VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech1:39
38GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:08
39WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:08
40GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08
41MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:08
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:08
43MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:08
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:08
45MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:08
46VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:08
47LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:16
48GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:19
49LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:21
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:21
51BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:21
52KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:21
53SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:22
54ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:32
55JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2:32
56MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:47
57DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:59
58VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:59
59BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies2:59
60FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:59
61DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
62TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
63TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:59
64VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma3:04
65SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:34
66DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3:38
67FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:44
68FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team3:50
69WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM4:00
70KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost4:00
71GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4:09
72WALSCHEID MaxCofidis4:29
73HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:31
74TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:39
75KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma5:40
76BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6:58
77LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM6:58
78LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:58
79BOL CeesTeam DSM7:03
80GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ7:03
81PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ7:22
82IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:22
83VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7:22
84ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:22
85CRAS SteffLotto Soudal7:22
86POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious7:22
87MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:22
88GESCHKE SimonCofidis7:22
89POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7:22
90ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers7:29
91FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal7:33
92VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe7:36
93MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious7:36
94BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech8:35
95POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe9:04
96VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:04
97GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:04
98PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic9:04
99SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies9:04
100BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies9:04
101ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:04
102SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:04
103GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:04
104VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix9:04
105WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost9:43
106BOHLI TomCofidis9:43
107DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team9:43
108TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies9:46
109MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ9:46
110PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:55
111GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team10:00
112HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech10:00
113BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team10:16
114GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10:31
115VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo10:32
116VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM11:28
117LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM11:28
118CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost11:28
119BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11:28
120RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix11:28
121VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:28
122LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ12:07
123TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates12:07
124PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech12:07
125BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix12:19
126LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix12:19
127DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma13:32
128KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM13:41
129HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:41
130NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious13:41
131DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:41
132KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:46
133DENZ NicoTeam DSM13:46
134AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers13:46
135FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers13:46
136GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic13:46
137STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:46
138BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates13:46
139HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo16:05
140EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic16:05
141PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:05
142DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:05
143STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ16:05
144CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:05
145FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates16:10
146HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers16:10
147MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:10
148NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team16:45
149GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team18:17
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma27
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma23
3JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma12
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo12
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies7
7MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
8FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6
9GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM6
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
11GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
12MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4
13GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
14MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates3
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3
16FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
17NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
18GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2
20ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
21SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
22HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
23BOL CeesTeam DSM1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team7:11:54
2CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
3BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:14
4MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:34
5WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:29
6GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
7JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:29
8MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:29
9VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
10LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:37
11ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:53
12JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:53
13FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:05
14LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:19
15GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:24
16ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:43
17MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:57
18GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal8:25
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies8:25
20PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9:16
21BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team9:37
22VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM10:49
23CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost10:49
24VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:49
25BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix11:40
26GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic13:07
27STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:07
28BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates13:07
29STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ15:26
30FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates15:31
31HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers15:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
2GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM5
3GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
4DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
5VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
6ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
7FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
8LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
9FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
10LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
11KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 21:34:36
2AG2R Citroën Team1:06
3Trek - Segafredo1:06
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:06
5INEOS Grenadiers1:32
6TotalEnergies1:41
7Team DSM1:44
8BORA - hansgrohe2:00
9Cofidis2:22
10Bahrain - Victorious2:35
11Team Arkéa Samsic3:10
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:40
13EF Education-EasyPost4:18
14UAE Team Emirates4:28
15B&B Hotels - KTM5:04
16Movistar Team5:33
17Lotto Soudal5:51
18Astana Qazaqstan Team6:24
19Groupama - FDJ7:49
20Alpecin-Fenix9:05
21Israel - Premier Tech9:41
22Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:38

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

