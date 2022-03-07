Paris-Nice: Fabio Jakobsen beats Wout van Aert to win on windswept stage 2
Jakobsen beats Wout van Aert to the line with Christophe Laporte finishing in third to retain his race lead.
Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took an emphatic victory on a windswept second stage of Paris-Nice, beating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in Orléans.
Christophe Laporte remains the overall race leader, after finishing in third place, with a five-second lead over van Aert while Primož Roglič drops down to third at 11 seconds back.
Jakobsen was one of just a few sprinters to make it into the front group after crosswinds blew apart the peloton in the second half of the stage. His Quick-Step squad bossed the splits and managed to get three riders into the lead group to support the Dutch rider.
Yves Lampaert put in a huge turn to bring back a late attack from Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and put Jakobsen in the prime position to take yet another victory in 2022. However, Jumbo-Visma came to try and spoil the party for the second day running with yellow jersey Laporte giving van Aert a monster leadout.
His big turn saw the duo pull out a small gap, forcing the hand of the Belgian team. Undeterred, Jakobsen went about chasing down van Aert before blasting past him to win by an undeniable margin.
“Of course, I think Paris-Nice is the first couple of days echelons and sprints and then we go to the mountains. Then, I have to do it in the first days. Yesterday was too hard, so then we focused on today,” Jakobsen said. “We love echelons at Quick-Step and we were there with four guys. I’m just happy I could finish it off for the team.
“I have to say, I think the boys from Jumbo had the three among the strongest so it was definitely not easy, but as I said, we love echelons and we had a lot of motivation before the stage. Even though the legs hurt from 60 kilometers of full gas we could still make it and I’m happy I could win.
“Yves [Lampaert] did a major pull and then Styby [Zdeněk Štybar] took over with Florian [Sénéchal] and maybe Florian waited just a little bit too long with his leadout and they could go first but I was always sheltered behind him so I could launch myself to the wheel of van Aert and then pass on the right. It was a little uphill in the end and I like to sprint a little like that and it’s just nice to be on the podium above those two.”
The Wolfpack does it again 🙌🤘#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/KHsZRAsFQx
— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) March 7, 2022
How it happened
Wind caused tension in the bunch on stage 1 of Paris-Nice, but stage 2 from Auffargis to Orléans would see it cause absolute chaos. Two riders wouldn’t be on the start line with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) and Ruby Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech).
A breakaway of three riders, which included Lotto Soudal’s Philippe Gilbert, got up the road early on but its chance of succeeding already seemed limited. As the trio pushed ahead, the wind began to pick up and the jostling within the bunch was causing trouble.
Van Aert, one of the three Jumbo-Visma that broke away in the stage 1 finale, was caught up in a crash nearly 20 kilometers in. However, the Belgian was back up quickly and soon back in the bunch, but he would still need to pay a visit to the medical car.
It would still be some time until the wind had the biggest impact but, with just about 90 kilometers to go, the peloton would ride onto an exposed section of road. The impact was almost instant as crashes and splits began to happen.
Up front, the breakaway continued to chug along with a gap of almost four minutes to the splintered peloton behind at the 79 kilometers to go. As the front groups came back together just under 10k later, that gap had been halved.
The peloton of about 40 riders was able to take a short breath but the respite would only last so long. In what was left of the bunch, Jumbo-Visma had its three key riders in van Aert, race leader Laporte, and Roglič. Ineos Grenadiers, Trek-Segafredo, and Arkéa-Samsic — with Nairo Quintana — had strong representation, too.
💨
B
O
R
D
U
R
E
S
💨
E
C
H
E
L
O
N
S#ParisNice
— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 7, 2022
The short lull was soon ended as the wind ripped through the weary bunch, cutting it down into small pieces. Amidst the chaos, Bora-Hansgrohe was one of the worst off with defending champion Max Schachmann ending up getting caught well behind. Brandon McNulty and João Almeida (both UAE Team Emirates) also found themselves scrabbling to limit their losses.
Ahead, the three-man breakaway was absorbed as the remnants of the peloton fought to maintain their hard-earned advantages. Jumbo-Visma lost Mike Teunissen to a puncture in the shuffle but it still had a strong contingent to pill on the pressure again. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl also mastered the crosswinds to get a big presence at the front.
Several groups reformed to make a peloton of about 35 riders, but Schachmann and McNulty were still chasing behind. In between them and the lead group, another bunch with Matteo Jorgenson was chasing hard, too.
Another change in direction brought another short lull in action, but as the front group approached the final 10 kilometers — and another potentially risky stretch of road — it became nervous once again.
The winds were still strong, but they weren’t strong enough to do the same damage and the Jorgenson group was closing in. However, just as it looked like they might be about to make it, Jorgenson touched the wheel of a rider in front of him and came down hard, taking a helpless Steven Kruijswijk with him.
A late attack by Bissegger was brought back by Lampaert, who peeled off the front when he delivered his team under the flamme rouge. It looked to be going all Quick-Step’s way and Florian Sénéchal was lining up for his final leadout when Laporte and van Aert jumped off the front.
Jakobsen reacted quickly to get onto the wheel of van Aert before charging past him and taking the win.
Paris - Nice Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:22:54
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|8
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|10
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|11
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|12
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|13
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|15
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|18
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|19
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|20
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|22
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|24
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|25
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|26
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|27
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|28
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|30
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|32
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|33
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|34
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|35
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|36
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|37
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|38
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26
|39
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|40
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:26
|41
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|0:38
|42
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|43
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|44
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|45
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:38
|46
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|47
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:38
|49
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|50
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:38
|51
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|52
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:38
|54
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|55
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:38
|56
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|58
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|59
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|60
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|61
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|62
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|63
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:29
|64
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:29
|65
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29
|66
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|67
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|68
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|1:29
|69
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:29
|70
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:29
|71
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|72
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:29
|73
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|74
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|75
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:29
|76
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|77
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:37
|78
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:39
|79
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|80
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:39
|81
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|82
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:47
|83
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:43
|84
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:43
|85
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:43
|86
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:43
|87
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:43
|88
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6:43
|89
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:43
|90
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|6:43
|91
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:43
|92
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|6:43
|93
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:43
|94
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|6:43
|95
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|6:43
|96
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|6:43
|97
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:43
|98
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:43
|99
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|6:43
|100
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:43
|101
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|6:43
|102
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:43
|103
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:43
|104
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:43
|105
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|6:43
|106
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:43
|107
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:43
|108
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:43
|109
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|6:43
|110
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:43
|111
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:43
|112
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:43
|113
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:43
|114
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:43
|115
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:43
|116
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:43
|117
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:43
|118
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:43
|119
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|6:43
|120
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:43
|121
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:43
|122
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:43
|123
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|9:07
|124
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:07
|125
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:07
|126
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:07
|127
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:07
|128
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:07
|129
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:07
|130
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:07
|131
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:07
|132
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:07
|133
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:07
|134
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:07
|135
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:07
|136
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:07
|137
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:07
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:07
|139
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:07
|140
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:07
|141
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|9:07
|142
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:07
|143
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:07
|144
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:07
|145
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:07
|146
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:16
|147
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:37
|148
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:47
|149
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:52
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:11:15
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|4
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:36
|5
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|8
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:39
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|12
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:39
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:39
|14
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|15
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|16
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|17
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|19
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|21
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:53
|22
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|23
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|24
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:53
|25
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|26
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|27
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:13
|28
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|29
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|30
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|31
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:17
|32
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:17
|33
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17
|34
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|35
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:31
|37
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:39
|38
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|39
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08
|40
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08
|41
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|43
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:08
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:08
|45
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:08
|46
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:08
|47
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:16
|48
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|49
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:21
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:21
|51
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:21
|52
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|53
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|54
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:32
|55
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2:32
|56
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:47
|57
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:59
|58
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:59
|59
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|2:59
|60
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:59
|61
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:59
|62
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:59
|63
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|64
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:04
|65
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:34
|66
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:38
|67
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:44
|68
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:50
|69
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:00
|70
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:00
|71
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:09
|72
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|4:29
|73
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|4:31
|74
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|75
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:40
|76
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:58
|77
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:58
|78
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:58
|79
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|7:03
|80
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:03
|81
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|82
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:22
|83
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7:22
|84
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:22
|85
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|7:22
|86
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:22
|87
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|7:22
|88
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|7:22
|89
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:22
|90
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:29
|91
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|7:33
|92
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:36
|93
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:36
|94
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:35
|95
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:04
|96
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:04
|97
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:04
|98
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:04
|99
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|9:04
|100
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|9:04
|101
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:04
|102
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:04
|103
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:04
|104
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:04
|105
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:43
|106
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|9:43
|107
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:43
|108
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|9:46
|109
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:46
|110
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:55
|111
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|112
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:00
|113
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:16
|114
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:31
|115
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:32
|116
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|11:28
|117
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:28
|118
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:28
|119
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:28
|120
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:28
|121
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:28
|122
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:07
|123
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:07
|124
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:07
|125
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:19
|126
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:19
|127
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:32
|128
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13:41
|129
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:41
|130
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:41
|131
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:41
|132
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:46
|133
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|13:46
|134
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:46
|135
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:46
|136
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:46
|137
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:46
|138
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:46
|139
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:05
|140
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:05
|141
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:05
|142
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|143
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|144
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:05
|145
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:10
|146
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:10
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:10
|148
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:45
|149
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:17
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|23
|3
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|7
|7
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|8
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|9
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|11
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|12
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|13
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|14
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|16
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|18
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|20
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|21
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|22
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|23
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:11:54
|2
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|3
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14
|4
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:34
|5
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|6
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|7
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|8
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:29
|9
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|10
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:37
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|12
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:53
|13
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:05
|14
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:19
|15
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:24
|16
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:43
|17
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:57
|18
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|8:25
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|8:25
|20
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:16
|21
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:37
|22
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|10:49
|23
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:49
|24
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:49
|25
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:40
|26
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:07
|27
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:07
|28
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:07
|29
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|30
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:31
|31
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5
|3
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|7
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|8
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|9
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|10
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|11
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:34:36
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:06
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|6
|TotalEnergies
|1:41
|7
|Team DSM
|1:44
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|9
|Cofidis
|2:22
|10
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:35
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:10
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:40
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:18
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:28
|15
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:04
|16
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|5:51
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:24
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:49
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:05
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:41
|22
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:38
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.