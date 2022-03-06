Paris-Nice: Christophe Laporte leads Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 ahead of Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert on stage 1
Christophe Laporte took the Paris-Nice race lead in dramatic style as teammate Primož Roglič gained an early advantage on his rivals.
Christophe Laporte led home an incredible Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on the opening stage of Paris-Nice with Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert rounding out the top three.
The Dutch squad raced away from the rest of the peloton with Laporte piling on the pressure over the final climb less than 10 kilometers from the finish. Zdeněk Štybar (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was initially able to follow but he too was soon dropped and it then became a three-man team time trial as the riders tried to hold the gap.
After initiating what was the race-winning move, Laporte was handed the opportunity to take his first win in Jumbo-Visma colors in just his second race day for the team. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was the next rider across the line at 19 seconds with the main peloton finishing 22 seconds back.
Laporte moves into the race lead with a four-second lead over Roglič due to bonus seconds on the finish line.
“No it wasn’t planned, it was crazy,” Laporte said afterward. “I was going to attack, it was really stretched out. The team was fantastically strong and when I accelerated, I didn’t know that Primož was there. There were four of us with Štybar, I was in the lead and it was incredible.
“If someone would have told me at the start of the day that I would win the stage with three of us at the finish together, it’s incredible. I want to say thank you very much to the team. They told me with one kilometer to go that I would win the stage. It’s a nice gift to have the yellow jersey of Paris-Nice.”
How it happened
With lots of flat and exposed roads, the ever-present threat of crosswinds made for a very tense day out near Mantes-la-Ville. While the profile looked like one that could end in a bunch sprint, the weather conditions would keep the peloton on its toes.
The 159.8km route was not entirely flat with a series of third category climbs littering the parcours. The day would conclude with a finishing circuit around Mantes-la-Ville, climbing the Côte de Breuil Bois-Robert twice.
Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) was the first to pull a gap and he was soon followed by Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux). The pair was allowed a very small advantage of close to three minutes after 30 kilometers of racing, but the gap was already being pulled back by some nervous sprinters’ teams.
With more than 70 kilometers still to go, Holmes and De Gendt were reeled back in by a fast-moving peloton. The quick pace was causing trouble for some behind, and splits began to appear down the bunch.
Following a relatively lengthy lull, some attacks began chipping off the front of the peloton. Lotto Soudal’s Frederik Frison was the first to get a good gap and he was soon joined by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan).
As the three riders entered the finishing circuit, the advantage was not much more than one minute, and it would soon begin trickling down as the peloton put the pressure on.
They would be brought back with 11k to go but the chances of many sprinters were finished with a blistering pace set first by Mike Teunissen and then Laporte. His pressure over the final ascent was so much that the peloton exploded with him, van Aert, and Roglič going up the road.
Štybar tried to hold on, but he was soon dropped as the three Jumbo-Visma riders began a mini team time trial. With two kilometers to go, the gap was some 20 seconds, and the trio didn’t look like slowing.
The main question was not if they would take the victory, but which Jumbo-Visma rider would be allowed to win. The raffle was taken, and it was new signing Laporte that had the winning ticket.
Laporte led home his two teammates, having helped instigate the move on the final climb. With over 20 seconds on most of the peloton, Roglič has the best possible start to his GC campaign.
Paris-Nice Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:48:38
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:19
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|6
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:22
|7
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|8
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|9
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22
|10
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|11
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|12
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|13
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:22
|14
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:22
|15
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:22
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|17
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|18
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:22
|19
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22
|20
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:22
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:22
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:22
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|25
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|26
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|27
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:22
|28
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:22
|30
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:22
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:22
|33
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|35
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22
|37
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22
|38
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:22
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|40
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|41
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:22
|42
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|43
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|44
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:22
|45
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|46
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|47
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|48
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:22
|49
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|51
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:22
|52
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:22
|54
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:36
|55
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:36
|56
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36
|57
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36
|58
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|59
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:36
|60
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|61
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|62
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36
|63
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:36
|64
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:36
|65
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:44
|66
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:46
|67
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:46
|68
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|69
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:56
|70
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:22
|71
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:35
|72
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:38
|73
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:48
|74
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04
|75
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:04
|76
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:04
|77
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04
|78
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:04
|79
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04
|80
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04
|81
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:04
|82
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:04
|83
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:04
|84
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04
|85
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04
|86
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:04
|87
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:04
|88
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|2:04
|89
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:04
|90
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:04
|91
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:04
|92
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:04
|93
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:04
|94
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:04
|95
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:04
|96
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:04
|97
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:04
|98
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04
|99
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|2:04
|100
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04
|101
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:04
|102
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:04
|103
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:04
|104
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:04
|105
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:04
|106
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:04
|107
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04
|108
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:43
|109
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:43
|110
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:43
|111
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2:43
|112
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|2:43
|113
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:43
|114
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:43
|115
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43
|116
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:43
|117
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:32
|118
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:32
|119
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:32
|120
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:19
|121
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:19
|122
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:32
|123
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:41
|124
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:41
|125
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:41
|126
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:41
|127
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:41
|128
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:41
|129
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:41
|130
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:41
|131
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:41
|132
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:41
|133
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|6:41
|134
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:41
|135
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:41
|136
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:41
|137
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:41
|138
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:41
|139
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:46
|140
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:46
|141
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:46
|142
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|6:46
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|6:46
|144
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:46
|145
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:46
|146
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:46
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:46
|148
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:46
|149
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:46
|150
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:46
|151
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:46
|152
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:53
|153
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:48:28
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|4
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:29
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|6
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|7
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|8
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|9
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32
|10
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|11
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|12
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|13
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|14
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:32
|15
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|17
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|18
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:32
|19
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|20
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:32
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:32
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|25
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|26
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|27
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|28
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:32
|30
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:32
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|33
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|35
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|37
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|38
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:32
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|40
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|41
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|42
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|43
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|44
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|45
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|46
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|47
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|48
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:32
|49
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|51
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:32
|52
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:32
|54
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|55
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|56
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|57
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:46
|58
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|59
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:46
|60
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:46
|61
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|62
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|63
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:46
|64
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:46
|65
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:54
|66
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56
|67
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:56
|68
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|69
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:06
|70
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|71
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:45
|72
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:48
|73
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:58
|74
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:08
|75
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|76
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14
|77
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:14
|78
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14
|79
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:14
|80
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:14
|81
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14
|82
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:14
|83
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:14
|84
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:14
|85
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|86
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|87
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:14
|88
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:14
|89
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|2:14
|90
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14
|91
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|92
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|93
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|94
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:14
|95
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|96
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:14
|97
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:14
|98
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|99
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|2:14
|100
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:14
|101
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14
|102
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14
|103
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14
|104
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|105
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|106
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:14
|107
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14
|108
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:53
|109
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:53
|110
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:53
|111
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2:53
|112
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|2:53
|113
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:53
|114
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:53
|115
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:53
|116
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|117
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:39
|118
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:42
|119
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:42
|120
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:29
|121
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:29
|122
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:42
|123
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|6:48
|124
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:51
|125
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:51
|126
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:51
|127
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:51
|128
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:51
|129
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:51
|130
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:51
|131
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:51
|132
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:51
|133
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:51
|134
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:51
|135
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:51
|136
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:51
|137
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:51
|138
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:51
|139
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:56
|140
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:56
|141
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:56
|142
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|6:56
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|6:56
|144
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:56
|145
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:56
|146
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:56
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:56
|148
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:56
|149
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:56
|150
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:56
|151
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:56
|152
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:03
|153
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|7
|5
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|7
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|8
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|10
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|11
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|13
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:49:00
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|4
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|5
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|6
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|7
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|14
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14
|16
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|17
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:34
|18
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:36
|19
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|20
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:42
|21
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:42
|22
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:42
|23
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|24
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:57
|25
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:19
|26
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:19
|27
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:24
|28
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:24
|29
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:24
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:24
|31
|BRUNEL Alexys
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:24
|32
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:24
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|2
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|4
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|7
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|8
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|9
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|10
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:25:54
|2
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|4
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|7
|Cofidis
|1:06
|8
|Team DSM
|1:06
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|10
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:06
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06
|12
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|14
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:42
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:44
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:32
|17
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:48
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:48
|19
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:02
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:02
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|4:30
|22
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:04
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.