Road

Paris-Nice: Christophe Laporte leads Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 ahead of Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert on stage 1

Christophe Laporte took the Paris-Nice race lead in dramatic style as teammate Primož Roglič gained an early advantage on his rivals.

Christophe Laporte led home an incredible Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on the opening stage of Paris-Nice with Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert rounding out the top three.

The Dutch squad raced away from the rest of the peloton with Laporte piling on the pressure over the final climb less than 10 kilometers from the finish. Zdeněk Štybar (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was initially able to follow but he too was soon dropped and it then became a three-man team time trial as the riders tried to hold the gap.

After initiating what was the race-winning move, Laporte was handed the opportunity to take his first win in Jumbo-Visma colors in just his second race day for the team. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was the next rider across the line at 19 seconds with the main peloton finishing 22 seconds back.

Laporte moves into the race lead with a four-second lead over Roglič due to bonus seconds on the finish line.

“No it wasn’t planned, it was crazy,” Laporte said afterward. “I was going to attack, it was really stretched out. The team was fantastically strong and when I accelerated, I didn’t know that Primož was there. There were four of us with Štybar, I was in the lead and it was incredible.

“If someone would have told me at the start of the day that I would win the stage with three of us at the finish together, it’s incredible. I want to say thank you very much to the team. They told me with one kilometer to go that I would win the stage. It’s a nice gift to have the yellow jersey of Paris-Nice.”

How it happened

With lots of flat and exposed roads, the ever-present threat of crosswinds made for a very tense day out near Mantes-la-Ville. While the profile looked like one that could end in a bunch sprint, the weather conditions would keep the peloton on its toes.

The 159.8km route was not entirely flat with a series of third category climbs littering the parcours. The day would conclude with a finishing circuit around Mantes-la-Ville, climbing the Côte de Breuil Bois-Robert twice.

Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) was the first to pull a gap and he was soon followed by Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux). The pair was allowed a very small advantage of close to three minutes after 30 kilometers of racing, but the gap was already being pulled back by some nervous sprinters’ teams.

With more than 70 kilometers still to go, Holmes and De Gendt were reeled back in by a fast-moving peloton. The quick pace was causing trouble for some behind, and splits began to appear down the bunch.

Following a relatively lengthy lull, some attacks began chipping off the front of the peloton. Lotto Soudal’s Frederik Frison was the first to get a good gap and he was soon joined by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan).

As the three riders entered the finishing circuit, the advantage was not much more than one minute, and it would soon begin trickling down as the peloton put the pressure on.

They would be brought back with 11k to go but the chances of many sprinters were finished with a blistering pace set first by Mike Teunissen and then Laporte. His pressure over the final ascent was so much that the peloton exploded with him, van Aert, and Roglič going up the road.

Štybar tried to hold on, but he was soon dropped as the three Jumbo-Visma riders began a mini team time trial. With two kilometers to go, the gap was some 20 seconds, and the trio didn’t look like slowing.

The main question was not if they would take the victory, but which Jumbo-Visma rider would be allowed to win. The raffle was taken, and it was new signing Laporte that had the winning ticket.

Laporte led home his two teammates, having helped instigate the move on the final climb. With over 20 seconds on most of the peloton, Roglič has the best possible start to his GC campaign.

Paris-Nice Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma3:48:38
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
4LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:19
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:22
6GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:22
7GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:22
8WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:22
9PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:22
10SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
11STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:22
12TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:22
13BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:22
14EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:22
15CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:22
16VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:22
17MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:22
18COQUARD BryanCofidis0:22
19PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:22
20HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:22
21TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies0:22
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:22
23MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:22
24IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:22
25JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:22
26MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:22
27DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:22
28SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:22
29IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:22
30LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:22
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:22
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:22
33MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:22
34HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:22
35MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:22
36CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:22
37GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:22
38KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:22
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:22
40ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:22
41QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:22
42POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:22
43YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:22
44ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:22
45VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
46CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:22
47MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:22
48VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:22
49ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:22
51YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:22
52DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:22
53GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:22
54VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:36
55SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:36
56NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:36
57SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:36
58MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:36
59MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:36
60MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:36
61KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:36
62GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:36
63BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:36
64HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:36
65VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech0:44
66DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:46
67DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:46
68JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:46
69MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:56
70JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:22
71BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:35
72LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:38
73SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:48
74POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:04
75BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:04
76LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM2:04
77GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:04
78FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:04
79VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04
80GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:04
81VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:04
82DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:04
83PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:04
84MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:04
85BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:04
86WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM2:04
87WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech2:04
88SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies2:04
89FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:04
90KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:04
91VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:04
92CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost2:04
93KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost2:04
94RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:04
95ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:04
96FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:04
97BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:04
98KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:04
99BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies2:04
100TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04
101GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:04
102DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:04
103SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:04
104TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:04
105VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2:04
106VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix2:04
107VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:04
108TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2:43
109WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost2:43
110DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team2:43
111BOHLI TomCofidis2:43
112WALSCHEID MaxCofidis2:43
113PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech2:43
114DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost2:43
115LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:43
116TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:43
117VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo3:32
118HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:32
119GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3:32
120LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:19
121BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5:19
122DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma6:32
123LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM6:41
124KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM6:41
125EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic6:41
126BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6:41
127LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:41
128HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:41
129STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:41
130DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:41
131HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo6:41
132DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:41
133FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal6:41
134PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:41
135NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious6:41
136COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious6:41
137NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:41
138CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:41
139FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates6:46
140HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers6:46
141STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:46
142DENZ NicoTeam DSM6:46
143BOL CeesTeam DSM6:46
144FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers6:46
145AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6:46
146KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:46
147MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:46
148GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic6:46
149BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates6:46
150GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:46
151ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers6:46
152GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:53
153BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech10:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma3:48:28
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:04
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:06
4LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:29
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:32
6GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
7GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:32
8WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:32
9PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:32
10SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
11STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:32
12TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:32
13BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
14EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:32
15CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
16VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:32
17MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:32
18COQUARD BryanCofidis0:32
19PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:32
20HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:32
21TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies0:32
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:32
23MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:32
24IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:32
25JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:32
26MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:32
27DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
28SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:32
29IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:32
30LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:32
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:32
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:32
33MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:32
34HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:32
35MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:32
36CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:32
37GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
38KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:32
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:32
40ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:32
41QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
42POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:32
43YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:32
44ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
45VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
46CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:32
47MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:32
48VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:32
49ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:32
51YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:32
52DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:32
53GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:32
54VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:46
55SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:46
56NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:46
57SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:46
58MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:46
59MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:46
60MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:46
61KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:46
62GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:46
63BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:46
64HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:46
65VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael - Premier Tech0:54
66DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:56
67DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:56
68JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:56
69MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:06
70JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
71BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:45
72LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:48
73SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:58
74FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:08
75POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:14
76BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:14
77LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM2:14
78GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:14
79FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:14
80VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:14
81GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:14
82VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:14
83DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:14
84PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:14
85MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:14
86BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:14
87WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM2:14
88WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech2:14
89SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies2:14
90KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:14
91VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:14
92CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost2:14
93KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost2:14
94RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:14
95ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:14
96FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:14
97BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:14
98KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:14
99BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies2:14
100TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:14
101GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14
102DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14
103SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14
104TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:14
105VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2:14
106VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix2:14
107VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:14
108TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2:53
109WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost2:53
110DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team2:53
111BOHLI TomCofidis2:53
112WALSCHEID MaxCofidis2:53
113PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech2:53
114DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost2:53
115LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:53
116TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:53
117GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3:39
118VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo3:42
119HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:42
120LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:29
121BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5:29
122DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma6:42
123FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal6:48
124LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM6:51
125KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM6:51
126EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic6:51
127BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6:51
128LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:51
129HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:51
130STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:51
131DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:51
132HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo6:51
133DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:51
134PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:51
135NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious6:51
136COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious6:51
137NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:51
138CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:51
139FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates6:56
140HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers6:56
141STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:56
142DENZ NicoTeam DSM6:56
143BOL CeesTeam DSM6:56
144FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers6:56
145AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6:56
146KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:56
147MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:56
148GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic6:56
149BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates6:56
150GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:56
151ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers6:56
152GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:03
153BARBIER RudyIsrael - Premier Tech10:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma15
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma12
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma9
4LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies7
5FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo6
7GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
8GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3
10GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3
11FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
12PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2
13SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:49:00
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
4BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
5EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
6JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
7MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
10ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
11VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
13DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
14MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:14
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:14
16JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:24
17MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:34
18FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:36
19GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:42
20VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:42
21CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:42
22BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:42
23VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:42
24BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:57
25LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:19
26STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:19
27FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates6:24
28HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers6:24
29STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:24
30GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic6:24
31BRUNEL AlexysUAE Team Emirates6:24
32GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6:24
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6
2DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
4GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
6FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
7LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
8FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
9LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
10KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 11:25:54
2TotalEnergies1:03
3Trek - Segafredo1:06
4Movistar Team1:06
5AG2R Citroën Team1:06
6Bahrain - Victorious1:06
7Cofidis1:06
8Team DSM1:06
9Groupama - FDJ1:06
10Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:06
11UAE Team Emirates1:06
12INEOS Grenadiers1:06
13BORA - hansgrohe1:34
14Israel - Premier Tech1:42
15Alpecin-Fenix1:44
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:32
17Astana Qazaqstan Team2:48
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:48
19EF Education-EasyPost3:02
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:02
21Lotto Soudal4:30
22B&B Hotels - KTM5:04

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

