Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Road

Paris-Nice: Brandon McNulty soloes to stage 5 win, Primož Roglič takes race lead

McNulty takes his second stage win of the 2022 season after going on the attack with 39 kilometers to go.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) put on a big solo show to take victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice, the first WorldTour win of his career.

McNulty, who had been eliminated from the overall contest early in the race after losing a lot of time in the crosswinds of stage 2, got into the early two-man breakaway. The American rider attacked his fellow escapees on Col de la Mure, the final of five climbs, with 39 kilometers to go.

Nobody could follow McNulty’s move and he time trialed it to the finish line with almost a two-minute advantage over the next best rider. Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) outsprinted Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) to take second on the stage.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) rolled across the line at the back of the group of favorites to moves into the race lead after his teammate, and yellow jersey wearer, Wout van Aert was dropped on the final climb with 37km to go.

Roglič was left isolated in the final 10 kilometers of the stage after repeated attacks saw his teammates get dropped, but he looked untroubled as his rivals put the pressure on. He leads Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) by 39 seconds with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) a further two seconds back in third.

More to come…

With stage 5 being the first major foray into the mountains at this year’s Paris-Nice, there were always going to be a few abandons. However, there were far more than anyone expected with a whopping 18 missing the start in Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert.

Some left due to injuries picked up earlier in the race, but most cited illness as the reason for their departure. One of those that abandoned due to sickness was white jersey wearer Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).

In the end, the peloton left with 126 riders but there would be fewer than that with yet more climbing off mid-stage. The 188.8km stage would send the bunch over five classified climbs, including three first-category ascents.

The first-category Col de la Mure, which crested at 33km to go, would be the last ascent and the biggest test of the day. A long descent followed by a tricky undulating finale would close out the day.

Despite the abandons, the racing continued in earnest with a hard contest to make it into the day’s breakaway. After around 20 kilometers of racing, some 10 riders managed to make the cut. They were McNulty, Jorgenson, Bonnamour, Ruben Fernandez Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), and Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

The gap to the 10 up front extended very quickly and, with 100 kilometers to the finish, they had seven minutes on the peloton behind. As the riders closed in on the crucial Col de la Mure, the gap would be cut down by a minute, but the stage win looked certain to come from the breakaway group.

With 39 kilometers to go, McNulty sensed his opportunity to go for victory. After taking his first win of the season with a long-range attack, the American decided to go for another.

Bonnamour and Jorgenson set off in chase of McNulty with Vanhoucke eventually joining them after the long descent from the top of the Col de la Mure. He would lose contact again on the difficult roads to the finish.

Further down the climb, Arkéa-Samsic pilled on the pressure at the front of the peloton and cracked race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). GC contender Roglič would lose another man soon after with Steven Kruijswijk getting dispatched from the back of the reducing peloton.

With just under 15 kilometers to go, Roglič was unusually isolated with just Rohan Dennis for company. Sensing an opportunity, TotalEnergies put three riders on the front to up the pace in the rolling finale and caused Dennis to crack and drop off the back.

McNulty looked untouchable at the head of the race and with 10 kilometers to go he had almost two minutes of an advantage on the three chasers behind.

While that was done and dusted, the battle in the favorites group was far from over. Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) struck out with a stinging attack on an unclassified rise. There was no immediate reaction, but it would eventually spark several counterattacks from the big GC favorites.

It would be Roglič that eventually paced the group, which was now not much more than 10 riders, back to Martínez. The Slovenian sat at the front on the winding descent of the unclassified climb, keeping watch for any more attacks.

Meanwhile, McNulty had plenty of time to celebrate his victory, punching the air before sitting up to raise both arms in celebration. It’s his third win of the season.

Following the attacks over the final climb, the group of favorites rolled to the final meters with a long sprint from Latour the final act of defiance. Roglič did not get into the mix and sat at the back of the group as it came to the line.

Paris - Nice Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates4:53:30
2BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:58
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:58
4VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:30
5PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic4:01
6TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4:02
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:57
8DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost4:57
9LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies5:43
10PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ5:43
11VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe5:43
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic5:43
13VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:43
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:43
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:43
16YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5:43
17HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious5:43
18IZAGIRRE IonCofidis5:43
19ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:43
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:43
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis5:43
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5:43
23ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma5:43
24POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:50
25HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech5:52
26DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team5:52
27LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM5:52
28MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team5:52
29FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates5:55
30KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6:00
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies6:37
32CRAS SteffLotto Soudal7:17
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers9:05
34BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies9:05
35SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:00
36EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic12:04
37FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis12:04
38MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:04
39DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma12:04
40HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers12:08
41WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious12:08
42GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal12:08
43NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team12:08
44FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team12:08
45DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:08
46DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix12:08
47KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo12:08
48BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12:08
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:08
50GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:08
51DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies12:08
52TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:08
53PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo12:08
54GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ12:08
55FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers12:08
56CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:08
57POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates12:08
58LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ12:08
59KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma12:08
60FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team12:08
61GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM12:08
62IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team12:08
63ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:08
64TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team12:08
65JACOBS JohanMovistar Team15:48
66LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM17:28
67DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:28
68GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal17:28
69SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:28
70DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team17:28
71GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:28
72WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM17:28
73KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM17:28
74VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:28
75GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team17:28
76CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost17:28
77VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost17:28
78SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:28
79DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM17:28
80ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team17:28
81MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates17:28
82COQUARD BryanCofidis17:28
83VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo17:28
84FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17:28
85STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo17:28
86GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic17:28
87MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:36
88DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:36
89VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe24:22
90BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies24:22
91LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix24:22
92BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix24:22
93TORRES AlbertMovistar Team24:22
94VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma24:22
95KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:22
96MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe24:22
97PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix24:22
98VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma24:22
99HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal24:22
100WALSCHEID MaxCofidis24:22
101AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers24:22
102TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma24:22
103NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious24:22
104LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma24:22
105STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:22
106HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:22
107DENZ NicoTeam DSM24:22
108BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe24:22
109GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team24:22
110SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies24:22
111MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM24:22
112GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ24:22
113PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:22
114BOL CeesTeam DSM24:22
115STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ24:22
116JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:22
117HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo24:22
118LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24:22
119ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers24:22
120GESCHKE SimonCofidis24:22
121LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic24:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 16:50:28
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
3LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:41
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:56
5VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:59
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:11
7KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:26
8HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:35
9QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45
10IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:01
11HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03
12DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team2:03
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:24
14JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:25
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:40
16VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:56
17LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:58
18ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3:08
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3:16
20VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers5:05
21BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM5:17
22PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo7:08
23MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:51
24DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies8:17
25PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ8:38
26KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ8:45
27NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team8:56
28DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix8:57
29WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious8:57
30POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9:11
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies9:23
32VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:24
33PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic9:40
34TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies9:53
35CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9:54
36TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team10:00
37TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:29
38GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal10:39
39FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis10:45
40FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:48
41FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team11:14
42MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team11:19
43KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo11:43
44STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo13:16
45BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies13:24
46COQUARD BryanCofidis13:26
47SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:32
48KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma13:36
49JACOBS JohanMovistar Team13:51
50MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates14:38
51POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates14:40
52DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost14:47
53IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team15:02
54ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:19
55GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:28
56DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM15:46
57GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team15:53
58SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic16:21
59GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team17:17
60SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:19
61WARLOP JordiB&B Hotels - KTM18:18
62VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma18:29
63LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma18:57
64MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:43
65LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ20:46
66MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ21:55
67DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:59
68MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM22:03
69ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team22:12
70GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal22:18
71HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers22:38
72VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:39
73TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma23:11
74EDET NicolasTeam Arkéa Samsic23:30
75GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM23:47
76VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma25:14
77FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal26:24
78VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost26:59
79KORETZKY VictorB&B Hotels - KTM27:09
80LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM27:11
81GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ27:15
82GESCHKE SimonCofidis27:45
83VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe28:24
84MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe28:27
85FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates28:39
86CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost29:47
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo30:05
88WALSCHEID MaxCofidis30:07
89PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix30:36
90GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:39
91DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma31:03
92FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers31:55
93DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:38
94BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix32:40
95DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team33:29
96JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34:06
97BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe34:29
98TORRES AlbertMovistar Team34:46
99SOUPE GeoffreyTotalEnergies34:47
100MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:11
101VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo35:18
102BONIFAZIO NiccolòTotalEnergies35:24
103HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal36:17
104CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:50
105STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ37:27
106LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM37:28
107LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic39:00
108BOL CeesTeam DSM39:14
109ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers39:51
110DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal39:58
111GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic42:26
112DENZ NicoTeam DSM44:09
113KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:40
114HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco45:25
115NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious45:58
116STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:18
117AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers46:31
118LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix47:09
119HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo48:30
120PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49:08
121GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team49:44
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma47
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo29
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma27
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma26
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates19
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies16
7JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
8BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM13
9COQUARD BryanCofidis12
10JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team11
11TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies11
12GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
13PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
14DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma9
15GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM8
16KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious7
18VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7
19MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
20HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers7
21FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team6
22YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
23PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic6
24DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost6
25STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5
26MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4
27GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
28MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4
29MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4
30MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
32FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3
33VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3
34NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
35GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2
36MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1
37VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
38PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1
39SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
40HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1
41BOL CeesTeam DSM1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team 16:52:53
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:31
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:33
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:43
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5:26
6WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6:32
7VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6:59
8FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:23
9BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies10:59
10JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11:26
11ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:54
12GIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:03
13MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM19:38
14GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal19:53
15HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers20:13
16GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ24:50
17FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates26:14
18CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost27:22
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix28:11
20BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix30:15
21STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ35:02
22LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic36:35
23GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic40:01
24STEWART CampbellTeam BikeExchange - Jayco43:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ28
2VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal20
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates12
4HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
5GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM7
6DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7
7BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6
8DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team6
10BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM6
11ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
12GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4
13DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
14VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
15TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies2
16FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2
17VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
18FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
19LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1
20POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1
21PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1
22FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
23LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1
24KEISSE IljoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
25LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 50:33:06
2TotalEnergies1:58
3INEOS Grenadiers4:49
4Team Arkéa Samsic10:06
5Bahrain - Victorious10:44
6Cofidis10:52
7Movistar Team10:58
8Jumbo-Visma11:30
9Lotto Soudal12:49
10Trek - Segafredo14:26
11Team DSM15:09
12Groupama - FDJ15:25
13AG2R Citroën Team16:01
14Astana Qazaqstan Team20:34
15Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:46
16B&B Hotels - KTM23:56
17EF Education-EasyPost27:52
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco29:20
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:14
20BORA - hansgrohe41:53
21Alpecin-Fenix56:05

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo