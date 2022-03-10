Paris-Nice: Brandon McNulty soloes to stage 5 win, Primož Roglič takes race lead
McNulty takes his second stage win of the 2022 season after going on the attack with 39 kilometers to go.
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) put on a big solo show to take victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice, the first WorldTour win of his career.
McNulty, who had been eliminated from the overall contest early in the race after losing a lot of time in the crosswinds of stage 2, got into the early two-man breakaway. The American rider attacked his fellow escapees on Col de la Mure, the final of five climbs, with 39 kilometers to go.
Nobody could follow McNulty’s move and he time trialed it to the finish line with almost a two-minute advantage over the next best rider. Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) outsprinted Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) to take second on the stage.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) rolled across the line at the back of the group of favorites to moves into the race lead after his teammate, and yellow jersey wearer, Wout van Aert was dropped on the final climb with 37km to go.
Roglič was left isolated in the final 10 kilometers of the stage after repeated attacks saw his teammates get dropped, but he looked untroubled as his rivals put the pressure on. He leads Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) by 39 seconds with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) a further two seconds back in third.
With stage 5 being the first major foray into the mountains at this year’s Paris-Nice, there were always going to be a few abandons. However, there were far more than anyone expected with a whopping 18 missing the start in Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert.
Some left due to injuries picked up earlier in the race, but most cited illness as the reason for their departure. One of those that abandoned due to sickness was white jersey wearer Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).
In the end, the peloton left with 126 riders but there would be fewer than that with yet more climbing off mid-stage. The 188.8km stage would send the bunch over five classified climbs, including three first-category ascents.
The first-category Col de la Mure, which crested at 33km to go, would be the last ascent and the biggest test of the day. A long descent followed by a tricky undulating finale would close out the day.
Despite the abandons, the racing continued in earnest with a hard contest to make it into the day’s breakaway. After around 20 kilometers of racing, some 10 riders managed to make the cut. They were McNulty, Jorgenson, Bonnamour, Ruben Fernandez Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), and Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
The gap to the 10 up front extended very quickly and, with 100 kilometers to the finish, they had seven minutes on the peloton behind. As the riders closed in on the crucial Col de la Mure, the gap would be cut down by a minute, but the stage win looked certain to come from the breakaway group.
With 39 kilometers to go, McNulty sensed his opportunity to go for victory. After taking his first win of the season with a long-range attack, the American decided to go for another.
Bonnamour and Jorgenson set off in chase of McNulty with Vanhoucke eventually joining them after the long descent from the top of the Col de la Mure. He would lose contact again on the difficult roads to the finish.
Further down the climb, Arkéa-Samsic pilled on the pressure at the front of the peloton and cracked race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). GC contender Roglič would lose another man soon after with Steven Kruijswijk getting dispatched from the back of the reducing peloton.
With just under 15 kilometers to go, Roglič was unusually isolated with just Rohan Dennis for company. Sensing an opportunity, TotalEnergies put three riders on the front to up the pace in the rolling finale and caused Dennis to crack and drop off the back.
McNulty looked untouchable at the head of the race and with 10 kilometers to go he had almost two minutes of an advantage on the three chasers behind.
While that was done and dusted, the battle in the favorites group was far from over. Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) struck out with a stinging attack on an unclassified rise. There was no immediate reaction, but it would eventually spark several counterattacks from the big GC favorites.
It would be Roglič that eventually paced the group, which was now not much more than 10 riders, back to Martínez. The Slovenian sat at the front on the winding descent of the unclassified climb, keeping watch for any more attacks.
Meanwhile, McNulty had plenty of time to celebrate his victory, punching the air before sitting up to raise both arms in celebration. It’s his third win of the season.
Following the attacks over the final climb, the group of favorites rolled to the final meters with a long sprint from Latour the final act of defiance. Roglič did not get into the mix and sat at the back of the group as it came to the line.
Paris - Nice Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53:30
|2
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:58
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|4
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30
|5
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:01
|6
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4:02
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:57
|8
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:57
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|5:43
|10
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:43
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:43
|13
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:43
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|15
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:43
|16
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|17
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:43
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|5:43
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:43
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:43
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|5:43
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|23
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:43
|24
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:50
|25
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:52
|26
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:52
|27
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|5:52
|28
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|5:52
|29
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:55
|30
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6:00
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|6:37
|32
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|7:17
|33
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:05
|34
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|9:05
|35
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:00
|36
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:04
|37
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|12:04
|38
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:04
|39
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:04
|40
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:08
|41
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:08
|42
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:08
|43
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:08
|44
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:08
|45
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:08
|46
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:08
|47
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:08
|48
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:08
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:08
|50
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:08
|51
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|12:08
|52
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:08
|53
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:08
|54
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:08
|55
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:08
|56
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:08
|57
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:08
|58
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:08
|59
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:08
|60
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:08
|61
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:08
|62
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|12:08
|63
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:08
|64
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:08
|65
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|15:48
|66
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:28
|67
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:28
|68
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|17:28
|69
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:28
|70
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:28
|71
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:28
|72
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:28
|73
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:28
|74
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:28
|75
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|17:28
|76
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:28
|77
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:28
|78
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:28
|79
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|17:28
|80
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|17:28
|81
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:28
|82
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|17:28
|83
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|84
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17:28
|85
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|86
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:28
|87
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:36
|88
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:36
|89
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:22
|90
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|24:22
|91
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:22
|92
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:22
|93
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|24:22
|94
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:22
|95
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:22
|96
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:22
|97
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:22
|98
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:22
|99
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|24:22
|100
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|24:22
|101
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|102
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:22
|103
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:22
|104
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:22
|105
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:22
|106
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:22
|107
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|24:22
|108
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:22
|109
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:22
|110
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|24:22
|111
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24:22
|112
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:22
|113
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:22
|114
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|24:22
|115
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:22
|116
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:22
|117
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:22
|118
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24:22
|119
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:22
|120
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|24:22
|121
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:50:28
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|3
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:41
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11
|7
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:26
|8
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:35
|9
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:01
|11
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03
|12
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:03
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24
|14
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40
|16
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:56
|17
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:58
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:08
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|3:16
|20
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:05
|21
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:17
|22
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:08
|23
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:51
|24
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|8:17
|25
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:38
|26
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:45
|27
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:56
|28
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:57
|29
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:57
|30
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:11
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|9:23
|32
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:24
|33
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:40
|34
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|9:53
|35
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9:54
|36
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|37
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:29
|38
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|10:39
|39
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|10:45
|40
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:48
|41
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:14
|42
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|11:19
|43
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|44
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:16
|45
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|13:24
|46
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|13:26
|47
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:32
|48
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:36
|49
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|13:51
|50
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:38
|51
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:40
|52
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:47
|53
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|15:02
|54
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:19
|55
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:28
|56
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|15:46
|57
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|15:53
|58
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:21
|59
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:17
|60
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:19
|61
|WARLOP Jordi
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18:18
|62
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:29
|63
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:57
|64
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:43
|65
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:46
|66
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:55
|67
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:59
|68
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|22:03
|69
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|22:12
|70
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|22:18
|71
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:38
|72
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:39
|73
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:11
|74
|EDET Nicolas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:30
|75
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|23:47
|76
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|25:14
|77
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|26:24
|78
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:59
|79
|KORETZKY Victor
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:09
|80
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:11
|81
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:15
|82
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|27:45
|83
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:24
|84
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:27
|85
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:39
|86
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|29:47
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:05
|88
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|30:07
|89
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:36
|90
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:39
|91
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:03
|92
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:55
|93
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:38
|94
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|32:40
|95
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:29
|96
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:06
|97
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:29
|98
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|34:46
|99
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|TotalEnergies
|34:47
|100
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|35:11
|101
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:18
|102
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|TotalEnergies
|35:24
|103
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|36:17
|104
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|36:50
|105
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:27
|106
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|37:28
|107
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:00
|108
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|39:14
|109
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:51
|110
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|39:58
|111
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:26
|112
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|44:09
|113
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:40
|114
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|45:25
|115
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45:58
|116
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:18
|117
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:31
|118
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|47:09
|119
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:30
|120
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49:08
|121
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49:44
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|47
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|16
|7
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|8
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|12
|10
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|11
|11
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|11
|12
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|13
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|14
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|15
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|16
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|20
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|21
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|22
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|23
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|24
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|25
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|26
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|27
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|28
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|29
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|30
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|34
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|35
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|37
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|38
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|39
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|40
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|41
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|16:52:53
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:31
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:33
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:26
|6
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:32
|7
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6:59
|8
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:23
|9
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|10:59
|10
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11:26
|11
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:54
|12
|GIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:03
|13
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|19:38
|14
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|19:53
|15
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:13
|16
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:50
|17
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:14
|18
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:22
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:11
|20
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:15
|21
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:02
|22
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:35
|23
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:01
|24
|STEWART Campbell
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|43:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|28
|2
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|6
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|7
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6
|8
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6
|10
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|14
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|15
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|2
|16
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2
|17
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|18
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1
|20
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|21
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|22
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|23
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|24
|KEISSE Iljo
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|25
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|50:33:06
|2
|TotalEnergies
|1:58
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:49
|4
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:06
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:44
|6
|Cofidis
|10:52
|7
|Movistar Team
|10:58
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:30
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:26
|11
|Team DSM
|15:09
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:25
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:01
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:34
|15
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:46
|16
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|23:56
|17
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:52
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:20
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:14
|20
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:53
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|56:05
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.