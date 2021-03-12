Paris-Nice: Brandon McNulty crashes out of stage 6

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) crashed out of stage 6 at Paris-Nice on Friday.

According to Paris-Nice race radio, the 22-year-old crashed midway through the 202.4km sixth stage from Brignoles to Biot. There were no details of what might have caused the crash, but it appears there was a mishap in the main group as the bunch was on or near the Cat. 1 Côte de Cabris. Gusting winds up to 35kph also marked the early part of the stage.

McNulty was able to remount his bike, but soon abandoned, according to race radio updates at the French WorldTour race. Three other riders have abandoned so far in Friday’s stage.

There were no more immediate details.

McNulty started the stage donning the best young rider’s jersey in third-place overall at 37 seconds behind Primož Roglič, and was poised for a run at the final podium when the race ended Sunday.

McNulty told VeloNews this week he was targeting a strong GC at Paris-Nice ahead of a return to the Giro d’Italia, where his 15th overall was the best American debut in a grand tour since 2001.

