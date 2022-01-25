Outpouring of support for Egan Bernal following training crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The cycling world has been left in shock following a training accident that has left Egan Bernal in hospital.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider underwent a successful spinal surgery Monday after he collided with a bus while out training in Colombia.

While the overall severity of Bernal’s injuries is still yet to be determined, medical reports have revealed that he suffered a spinal trauma, damaged lung, and a broken patella and femur as a result of the incident.

Bernal has been taking part in a training camp in his home country along with several other teammates, including Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Brandon Riviera, Andrey Amador, Daniel Martinez, and Carlos Rodríguez. However, not all of them were there at the time of Bernal’s crash.

As more information about the crash and Bernal’s condition have filtered through from Colombia, there has been an outpouring of support for the Giro d’Italia champion.

Martinez posted a picture of himself encouraging Bernal during last year’s Giro d’Italia with the caption: “Today more than ever wishing him the best, that he recovers soon and return to give a show as he knows how to do.”

The image became an iconic one from the 2021 Giro d’Italia as Martinez aided a suffering Bernal to the finish of stage 17 to keep his place in the leader’s pink jersey.

“I send my colleague Egan Bernal a hug of strength, I am aware of what this type of situation entails, I also know that it is always possible to get up and continue with more strength. Speedy recovery,” Bernal’s compatriot Nairo Quintana wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Miguel Ángel Lopez wrote: “Our profession involves many risks, quick recovery Egan Bernal.”

We’re wishing @EganBernal a swift and safe recovery after the news yesterday.

All the best Egan, we hope to see you back on the bike soon.@letour souhaite un prompt rétablissement à @EganBernal suite à son accident d’hier.

Nous espérons te revoir vite sur un vélo Egan ! pic.twitter.com/yKwcFntnwN — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) January 25, 2022

Envío a mi colega @EganBernal un abrazo de fortaleza, soy consciente de lo que conlleva este tipo de situaciones, así mismo sé que siempre es posible levantarse y continuar con más fuerza. ¡Pronta recuperación! — NairoQuinCo (@NairoQuinCo) January 24, 2022

I’m sending @Eganbernal my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery. Egan, I look forward to seeing you bounce back stronger than ever and sharing the road with you wherever we race! — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) January 25, 2022

Lamentable escuchar sobre el accidente de @Eganbernal independiente de cómo fueron los hechos siempre recordar que la vida es una y la vía es de todos. Pronta recuperación, recuerden que siempre en casa nos esperan. — Einer rubio (@Einerrubio1) January 24, 2022

Nuestra profesión es de muchos riesgos, pronta recuperación @Eganbernal 🙏🙏🙏 — Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) January 24, 2022

We’re waiting 🤞 Heal well Amigo! pic.twitter.com/R1Wo0XlGPx — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) January 25, 2022

Praying for the best possible outcome for @Eganbernal. 🙏 — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) January 24, 2022

Life sometimes wants to test how strong you are. Get well soon @Eganbernal — Luca Guercilena (@l_guercilena) January 24, 2022

@INEOSGrenadiers Just wanted to wish well to @Eganbernal – hoping for a full, quick recovery and his injuries not too serious. Lots of support to his team-mates and loved ones. ¡Ánimo! — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) January 24, 2022

