Road

Outpouring of support for Egan Bernal following training crash

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Ángel Lopez, Daniel Martinez, Michal Kwiatkowski, and more voice their support for Egan Bernal following his accident.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The cycling world has been left in shock following a training accident that has left Egan Bernal in hospital.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider underwent a successful spinal surgery Monday after he collided with a bus while out training in Colombia.

While the overall severity of Bernal’s injuries is still yet to be determined, medical reports have revealed that he suffered a spinal trauma, damaged lung, and a broken patella and femur as a result of the incident.

Also read: Egan Bernal completes surgery for multiple injuries as Tour de France dreams lay tattered

Bernal has been taking part in a training camp in his home country along with several other teammates, including Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Brandon Riviera, Andrey Amador, Daniel Martinez, and Carlos Rodríguez. However, not all of them were there at the time of Bernal’s crash.

As more information about the crash and Bernal’s condition have filtered through from Colombia, there has been an outpouring of support for the Giro d’Italia champion.

Martinez posted a picture of himself encouraging Bernal during last year’s Giro d’Italia with the caption: “Today more than ever wishing him the best, that he recovers soon and return to give a show as he knows how to do.”

The image became an iconic one from the 2021 Giro d’Italia as Martinez aided a suffering Bernal to the finish of stage 17 to keep his place in the leader’s pink jersey.

Also read: Close call for Egan Bernal and teammates in training ride

“I send my colleague Egan Bernal a hug of strength, I am aware of what this type of situation entails, I also know that it is always possible to get up and continue with more strength. Speedy recovery,” Bernal’s compatriot Nairo Quintana wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Miguel Ángel Lopez wrote: “Our profession involves many risks, quick recovery Egan Bernal.”

