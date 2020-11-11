One-man training camp in Spain for Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel will undergo a one-man training camp this month as the Belgian star continues on his recovery from injury.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed to Belgian media that the 20-year-old will head to Spain’s Costa Blanca near Calpe to put in more intense miles on the bike as he hopes to be ready to race in 2021 following his horrific crash at Il Lombardia in August.

Evenepoel, who fractured his pelvis and suffered other injuries when he crashed into a ravine during the Italian monument, will be in Spain for two weeks with an eye toward returning next season. Officials closed an investigation into the contents of what Evenepoel was carrying in his jersey when he crashed without finding any wrongdoing.

“The weather is good for training in Spain,” Deceuninck-Quick-Step directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters told Het Nieuwsblad. “It will be something different than being at home in Belgium.”

The main hotel where the team typically stays along the beachfront in Calpe is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so team officials said Evenepoel and some staffers will likely rent a house to assure safe training conditions and to minimize contact with the larger public.

Evenepoel returned to training on the open road last month, and will be looking to build his base miles on the hilly roads around Calpe.

Evenepoel was on a tear before crashing in Italy, and won four of the stage races he started in 2020. His highly anticipated grand tour debut, planned for the 2020 Giro d’Italia, will be put on hold until next season.