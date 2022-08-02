Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer signs deal in time to race Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

One name missing last week at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was reigning Olympic road champion Anna Kiesenhofer.

In a deal confirmed Monday, she will join Spanish team Soltec Team Costa Cálida just in time to race the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in September.

“The arrival of Anna is a before and after for Soltec Team,” said team director Nino Oliver. “We’ve worked three years to build out this project, and her arrival gives us a push to the next level. I want to thank her for the enthusiasm and confidence she has shown in our project since the first moment.”

The team confirmed her arrival Monday, and officials said she will focus on the upcoming race in Spain on September 7-11.

The surprise Olympic medalist has only raced twice in 2022, finishing second in the Austrian national road race and time trial races in June, respectively. She missed each title by one second in each race.

“Her arrival is a big challenge and a big motivation, and allows us to aim for the maximum to try to win and to be at the front in one of the most important races on the Spanish calendar,” he said.

The arrival of Kiesenhofer, who lives in Switzerland, also marks the first deal since she stunned the best of the international peloton last summer in Tokyo racing as an amateur.

Kiesenhofer rode into an early break, and poured everything into her pedals to win alone ahead of recently crowned Tour de France Femmes winner Annemiek van Vleuten in one of the most stunning and inspirational wins in women’s Olympic cycling history.