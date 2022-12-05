Novo Nordisk confirms 2023 roster with 18 riders

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Team Novo Nordisk, the long-running U.S.-registered team, revealed its roster for the 2023 campaign for what will be its 13th season in the UCI pro ranks.

Known as the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team, the 18-rider roster combines youthful talent with experience, officials said Monday.

“What a season we had,” said CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland. “After the challenges of 2021, we started this year by telling the guys to get back to basics.

“Guess what? It worked. Not only did we have our most consistent season ever in terms of results, our most consistent rider Andrea Peron, achieved his first career win in Slovenia at GP Kranj,” Southerland said. “After 10 years of seconds, thirds, top five, top 10s, and breakaways in monuments, he kept pushing and banging on the door until he burst through. Diabetes didn’t stop him, and neither could the competition and I don’t think the future will either.”

Officials said there is only one change for the 2023 roster, with Uzbekistani climber Ulugbek Saidov returning after a season spent gaining experience and results on another team.

“Now we approach 2023 with the same attitude and fundamentally the same team,” said general manager Vassili Davidenko.

“We welcome back Ulugbek (Saidov) who has been on his own journey of development and is now ready to go again and play his part in helping the team. I’m excited to see what 2023 has in store and I’m sure that if we put the same hard work in then we are going to see more results and more smiles on our faces.”

Since its founding in 2008, the team continues at the second-tier ProTeam level for 2023.

Team Novo Nordisk for 2023:

Hamish Beadle (NZL, 24)

Sam Brand (GBR, 31)

Robbe Ceurens (BEL, 21)

Stephen Clancy (IRL, 30)

Lucas Dauge (FRA, 25)

Gerd de Keijzer (NLD, 28)

Jan Dunnewind (NLD, 24)

Joonas Henttala (FIN, 31)

Declan Irvine (AUS, 23)

Matyas Kopecky (CZE, 19)

Peter Kusztor (HUN, 37)

David Lozano (ESP, 33)

Andrea Peron (ITA, 34)

Logan Phippen (USA, 30)

Charles Planet (FRA, 29)

Umberto Poli (ITA, 26)

Filippo Ridolfo (ITA, 21)

Ulugbek Saidov (UZB, 26)