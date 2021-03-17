Nokere Koerse: Amy Pieters wins ahead of Grace Brown

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) won Wednesday’s Nokere Koerse out of a breakaway in the 120km race finishing on a circuit.

Pieters fended off Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) in the charge to the line. Lisa Klein (Canyon SRAM) came through third to round out the podium at four seconds adrift, with defending champion Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) finishing sixth in the chasing group at 20 seconds back.

The victory is the first for Pieters this season, and the fifth for SD-Worx so far in the 2021 season. The Dutch team dominated early season races such as Strade Bianche and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Women’s racing continues Sunday with the next stop on the WorldTour at Trofeo Alfredo Binda in Italy.