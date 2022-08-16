No worlds for Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard is still recovering from his Tour de France hangover, and will not join his Danish teammates at the road world championships in Australia in September.

Anders Lund, the Danish national coach, confirmed the recent winner of the yellow jersey will not head Down Under to Wollongong, Australia, September 18-25.

“Jonas Vingegaard will not be part of the World Cup squad because he has chosen to focus on other goals at Jumbo-Visma,” Lund said on the Danish Cycling Federation’s website.

That shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, because the recent Tour-winner has never raced a road world championships before as an elite pro. He was 64th in the U23 road worlds in 2018.

Vingegaard is not heading to the Vuelta a España, which starts this weekend, though the Spanish grand tour was never on his calendar.

Following a raucous welcome home in Denmark and some post-Tour critériums, Vingegaard’s been enjoying some time with his family.

With no worlds or Vuelta, Vingegaard will likely race some one-day fall classics, most likely Il Lombardia and some others.

Lund confirmed four names for the road race, with Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost).

“Those four riders all showed a very high level last season and I am convinced that they will deliver a strong performance on the tough course in Wollongong,” Lund said.

The other final riders will be selected by late August. The 2022 road worlds will be contested in Wollongong, Australia, September 18-25.