No stopping Marianne Vos with three-year extension and quest for progress: ‘My development is ongoing’

Marianne Vos isn’t going anywhere just yet.

It was confirmed Friday that Vos will stay on Jumbo-Visma’s books through 2025, a contract extension that will see the so-called “GOAT” racing until she’s at least 38.

Vos has more or less completed cycling with her road and cyclocross world titles, an Olympic gold medal, multiple classics victories, a record 32 Giro Donne stages, and five days in the Tour de France yellow jersey.

But she’s not bored of it yet.

Vos said Friday still got more to give and headroom for growth.

“I still really enjoy cycling. I enjoy racing together and fighting for victory as a team,” she said. “In recent years, women’s cycling has advanced to such a professional level that I continue to discover new challenges.”

The 2022 season saw Vos continue to crush.

Eight WorldTour-level victories at age 35 saw the Dutchwoman brace back against a new generation of similar tough-sprint strongwomen.

“My own development is still ongoing. I am motivated to train hard to get the best out of myself,” Vos said.

“At Team Jumbo-Visma, I also find the ambition to get better every day and the drive to go all out for it. That is one of the reasons why I feel at home in this team. I also like the professionalism and the personal approach. There is a lot of room for the individual within the team, which makes the team stronger. I really like that.”

Jumbo-Visma women’s team rides into 2023 with 10 riders aged 25 or younger, including newly signed multi-discipline sensation Fem van Empel.

“It’s nice to share my experience with the team’s younger riders while also learning from them,” Vos said Friday. “They make me look at things differently. That’s how we maintain sharpness and establish a strong team.”

The 20-year-old Van Empel rides into next weekend’s cyclocross worlds as top favorite for a race that eight-time champion and template rider Vos has been forced to abandon due to arterial issues.

Van Empel and Vos look set to inspire one another in 2023 – the rest of the peloton should be warned.