No Amgen Tour of California on 2021 WorldTour calendars

The UCI has released the 2021 WorldTour calendars for men and women, and neither calendar includes the Amgen Tour of California.

Also missing is the men’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic in Great Britain.

In a statement from the UCI, neither race organizer reached out to request a date for its 2021 edition.

“The UCI regrets the departure of these two events and will work with concerned parties towards trying to ensure the return to the leading series for men’s professional road cycling of events taking place in these two regions that are important for high-level cycling,” said a statement released by the UCI.

The decision could mark a final bookend for the Amgen Tour of California, which announced in October 2019 that it would go “on hiatus” for 2020 and try to return in the future. The race ran from 2006 until 2019 and attained WorldTour status starting in 2017. Calls placed to representatives at AEG, the race’s owner, were not immediately returned.

There are more than a few tweaks and changes for the WorldTour calendars in 2021, as the UCI has shifted some races to accommodate the delayed Olympic Games, most notably the Tour de France and Vuelta a España. The 2021 Tour was provisionally scheduled for July 2 – 25, but will now run a week earlier, from June 26 through July 18. The Vuelta a España will be shifted a week earlier as well, now running August 14 through September 5.

Th new schedules gives pro riders six days to recover from the Tour de France and travel to Japan for the road racing portion of the Games, scheduled for July 24 – 25, and 28.

This cascade of racing date changes will affect the European championships (September 11 – 12) and the world championships (September 18 – 26).

2021 UCI WorldTour Calendar

January 19 – 24: Santos Tour Down Under (Australia)

January 31: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia)

February 21 – 27: UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates)

February 27: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite (Belgium)

March 6: Strade Bianche (Italy)

March 7 – 14: Paris-Nice (France)

March 10 – 16: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

March 20: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

March 22 – 28: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain)

March 24: AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

March 26: E3 BinckBank Classic (Belgium)

March 28: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

March 31: Dwars door Vlaanderen – A travers la Flandre (Belgium)

April 4: Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

April 5 – 10: Itzulia Basque Country (Spain)

April 11: Paris-Roubaix (France)

April 18: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

April 21: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

April 25: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

April 27 – May 2: Tour de Romandie (Switzerland)

May 1: Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany)

May 8 – 30: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

May 30 – June 6: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

June 6 – 13: Tour de Suisse (Switzerland)

June 26 – July 18: Tour de France (France)

July 9 – 15: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

July 31: Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (Spain)

August 14 – September 5: La Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

August 15: EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Germany)

August 22: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)

August 30: – September: BinckBank Tour

September 10: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

September 12: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

October 9: Il Lombardia (Italy)

October 14 – 19: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)

On the women’s calendar, racing will commence at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, in Australia, and conclude in China with the Tour of Guangxi.

Notably, the women’s Paris-Roubaix (April 11) is scheduled for a second edition, as well as the RideLondon Classique, slated for the last Sunday in May.

The Itzulia Women (formerly the Donostia San Sebastian) has been added to the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar as a three-day stage race.

For 2021, the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas is on for May 20 – 23.

The UCI has confirmed no calendar position for the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race in 2021.

2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour Calendar

January 30: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Elite Women’s Race (Australia)

March 6: Strade Bianche (Italy)

March 14: Ronde van Drenthe (Pays-Bas)

March 21: Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio (Italy)

March 24: AG Driedaagse Brugge – De Panne (Belgium)

March 28: Gent – Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

April 4: Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

April 11: Paris-Roubaix Femmes (France)

April 18: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (the Netherlands)

April 21: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

April 25: Liège – Bastogne – Liège Femmes (Belgium)

May 6 – 8: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

May 14 – 16: Itzulia Women (Spain)

May 20 – 23: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Spain)

May 30: RideLondon Classique (Great Britain)

June 7 – 12: Women’s Tour (Great Britain)

July 2 – 11: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

July 18: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

August 7: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

August 8: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

August 12 – 15: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

August 21: GP de Plouay – Lorient-Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit (France)

August 24 – 29: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

September 3 – 5: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

October 19: Tour of Guangxi – UCI Women’s WorldTour (China)