Niki Terpstra crashes, suffers injuries on training ride

Dutch cyclist Niki Terpstra suffered multiple injuries in a training crash in the Netherlands on Tuesday, and was helicoptered to hospital.

The Total Direct Energie rider’s wife, Ramona Terpstra, confirmed the bad news.

“Niki crashed hard today during a bike workout. He’s in the hospital and will have to stay here for a few more days. He is not in mortal danger but he will need time to recover,” she said.

The Dutch news outlet NOS reports that Terpstra and several training partners were motor pacing behind a scooter when the group encountered several geese. Crashing into a ditch, Terpstra hit a large rock and sustained non-life-threatening injuries including a collapsed lung, a concussion, broken ribs, and a fractured clavicle.

The 36-year-old has won Paris-Roubaix, and the Tour of Flanders; he had the Tour de France, the Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix on his revised 2020 calendar.