Niamh Fisher-Black extends with SD Worx through 2024

Niamh Fisher-Black will stay with SD Worx through 2024.

A former New Zealand national road race champion, the 21-year-old Fisher-Black is one of the most promising young riders in the women’s peloton.

She made her WorldTeam debut with SD Worx last season and beat FDJ’s Evita Muzic to the top of the U23 WorldTour rankings. She took the youth classification at the Giro d’Italia Donne — finishing ninth overall — and at the Vuelta a Burgos and Ladies Tour of Norway.

“I enjoyed my first year at Team SD Worx and learned a lot from the experienced riders on the team,” Fisher-Black said. “Team SD Worx is extremely successful and I am very happy with that. I joined the team in 2021 without any expectations. It was a good learning year. I mainly rode in service of the team but was also able to achieve some nice results myself.”

“For example, wearing the leader’s jersey in the Vuelta a Burgos was one of my highlights. I feel I was able to take a big step forward thanks to the team. The final victory in the youth classification of the WorldTour is a nice proof of that. I’m happy that I can continue to ride for the best women’s team in the world.”

Video where Niamh Fisher-Black tells about her new contract with Team SD Worx#wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/l3gp6pfuyp — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) January 26, 2022

Fisher-Black’s current contract with SD Worx was due to run out at the end of this season, but the new deal sees her stay with the squad for at least two more years.

With plenty of room for development ahead, the team believes that there will be some big results to come in the future.

“Niamh has shown to be one of the biggest talents in the peloton,” SD Worx team manager Danny Stam said. “In addition, she fits in very well with the team. She is driven to get the most out of it. We are pleased that we have been able to extend her contract for another two years until the end of 2024 and look forward to achieving great successes with Niamh.”