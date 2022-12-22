New naming rights for 2023 with Team Jayco AlUla

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Australia’s WorldTour team will race as Team Jayco AlUla in 2023.

AlUla — an upscale heritage and culture destination in northwest Saudi Arabia — steps up as second naming rights partner starting January 1 on a three-year deal, officials confirmed Thursday.

“This new commitment will enable the organization to continue this fantastic journey in the world of professional cycling, with even bigger goals and ambitions for the future,” team owner Gerry Ryan said. “With this new name, we will have a new look for both our men’s and women’s teams and with the continued commitment and support from all of our other partners, we are very excited to get the new year started after enjoying a lot of success throughout 2022.”

AlUla joined as a partner in 2021 and becomes a naming rights sponsor for what will be the team’s 12th season in the WorldTour.

The team’s men’s and women’s squads raced as BikeExchange-Jayco in 2022. Jayco, a global recreational vehicle company, stays on as co-title sponsor.

AlUla is hoping to position itself as a boutique cycling destination, with plans to “introduce the stunning landscape of ancient civilizations to millions of cycling and sports fans around the world,” a press note stated.

The area hosted stages of the UCI 2.1 Saudi Tour in February 2022.

“Cycling is a big part of our vision for the future of AlUla with natural assets of stunning sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus, and an oasis with long winding roads running through it all,” said Phillip Jones, chief management and marketing officer, Royal Commission for AlUla. “We are excited to be hosting the inaugural cycling camp in AlUla directly after the Saudi Tour 2023 where the cyclists will have a chance to engage and inspire the next generation.”

The team will debut its new name at the Santos Tour Down Under next month.

“To see [AlUla] now step up and confirm their vision for the future with their added commitment to our team, as the new naming rights partner, it is a big moment for us as an organization,” said team general manager Brent Copeland. “We feel their great enthusiasm and motivation and we are delighted to have them on board for the next three years.

“This makes us very proud as an organization as we have been working hard in recent years to perform in the races, but also with servicing our partners in the best possible way. We are building the future of this unique organization and it very exciting to be a part of it.”

Jayco-AlUla management staff for 2023

Brent Copeland (RSA) – General Manager

Matthew White (AUS) – Director of High Performance & Racing

2023 women’s team sport directors:

Martin Vestby (NOR)

Megan Chard (GBR)

Shawn Clarke (CAN)

2023 men’s team sport directors:

Vittorio Algeri (ITA)

Mathew Hayman (AUS)

Tristan Hoffman (NED)

Dave McPartland (AUS)

Andrew Smith (RSA)

Rafael Valls (ESP)

Pieter Weening (NED)