New jerseys for UAE-Team Emirates, Deceuninck-Quick-Step

It’s January 1, and that can only mean one thing — new kit day.

UAE-Team Emirates and Deceuninck-Quick-Step both unveiled new racing jerseys Friday for the upcoming season.

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar was showing off the team’s new kit that features a few tweaks on its palette of colors. The jersey retains its white base, with the shoulders and sleeves seeing a dash of color for 2021. GOBIK joins as the team’s kit supplier for the next two years.

For 2021, the team sees five riders exiting; Fabio Aru and Sergio Henao to Qhubeka-Assos, Jasper Philipsen to Alpecin-Fenix, Tom Bohli to Cofidis, and Edward Ravasi to Eolo-Kometa. Four new arrivals include Raja Majka (Boha-Hansgrohe), Matteo Trentin (CCC), Ryan Gibbons (NTT), and Juan Ayuso (Colpack-Ballan).

Deceuninck-Quick-Step also unveiled its new look for 2021, with Mark Cavendish posing in his new kit as he returns. The team swaps its look from a blue on white, to a white on blue background for 2021.

The British star was a late-season addition to the Belgian outfit coming off another top season in 2020 with a WorldTour-leading haul of 39 victories. The team’s core remains intact for 2021, with only the addition of Cavendish and Josef Černy (CCC) for 2021, with Bob Jungels (Ag2r-Citroën) as its lone departure.